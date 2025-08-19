Stand Down, Basic Jeans—This Dated But Pretty Denim Trend Is Officially on Its Way Back

High street and designer brands are in agreement—the '90s floral denim trend is about to make a huge comeback.

Model @hoskelsa sits on an armchair wearing floral high-waisted jeans with suede sandals and a peach lightweight knit.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
The last time I owned a pair of floral jeans was the summer of 2012, which might explain why ever since, they’ve felt a little, well, dated to me. After all, a bit of fatigue is inevitable once a trend reaches peak saturation. But as ever, the pendulum swings and suddenly what once felt passé is now intriguing again.

Truthfully, I'm warming to these quicker than expected, partially thanks to a recent Elsa Hosk image that showed them at their best. Spotted in a high-waisted, flower-flecked pair from Chloé, Hosk's floral jeans were rendered in soft pinks and sunny yellows that brought a dose of optimism to the ubiquitous pants. Styled with a slouchy jumper, the look had a ’70s nonchalance that feels so relevant right now.

Her jeans came straight from Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 runway, but the revival isn’t confined to one collection. The print-heavy denim has already cropped up at Etro and Blumarine for autumn/winter 2025, and even made its way into Celine’s spring/summer 2026 line-up—a clear sign that this is more than a fleeting flirtation.

Model wears floral jeans on the Celine SS26 Runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Of course, the high street has been quick to follow suit. From H&M to Mango, chic floral jeans are already filtering into stores, making it easy to dip into the look without the runway price tag.

So, if your classic blues are starting to feel a little too safe, consider this your sign to let florals into your rotation. Read on to discover the denim trend set to knock basic jeans off their podium this season.

