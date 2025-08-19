The last time I owned a pair of floral jeans was the summer of 2012, which might explain why ever since, they’ve felt a little, well, dated to me. After all, a bit of fatigue is inevitable once a trend reaches peak saturation. But as ever, the pendulum swings and suddenly what once felt passé is now intriguing again.
Truthfully, I'm warming to these quicker than expected, partially thanks to a recent Elsa Hosk image that showed them at their best. Spotted in a high-waisted, flower-flecked pair from Chloé, Hosk's floral jeans were rendered in soft pinks and sunny yellows that brought a dose of optimism to the ubiquitous pants. Styled with a slouchy jumper, the look had a ’70s nonchalance that feels so relevant right now.
Her jeans came straight from Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 runway, but the revival isn’t confined to one collection. The print-heavy denim has already cropped up at Etro and Blumarine for autumn/winter 2025, and even made its way into Celine’s spring/summer 2026 line-up—a clear sign that this is more than a fleeting flirtation.
Of course, the high street has been quick to follow suit. From H&M to Mango, chic floral jeans are already filtering into stores, making it easy to dip into the look without the runway price tag.
So, if your classic blues are starting to feel a little too safe, consider this your sign to let florals into your rotation. Read on to discover the denim trend set to knock basic jeans off their podium this season.
Shop Floral Jeans:
H&M
Straight Embroidered Jeans
Shop these while they're on sale.
Mango
Straight-Leg Jeans With Floral Pattern
The subtle floral print quietly nods to the growing trend.
ASOS
Barrel Leg Jean in Floral Rinse Wash
The barrel leg jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mother Denim
High Waisted Weekender Skimp
Between the floral design and he flared finish, these carry a '70s energy that feels chic right now.
Anthropologie
The Leon Double Hem High-Rise Barrel Jeans
Pair this with the matching vest or wear it with a baggy tee.
Free People
Marimekko Maridenim Loose Unikko Jeans
These wide-fit jeans and comfortable enough for daily styling.
Frame
Embellished Low Slung Barrel
I can see exactly why these are on of Frame's best sellers.
CHLOÉ
Floral-Print High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop the specific jeans that Elsa loves.
Loewe
Floral-Print High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with mary janes or pair these with a sleek kitten heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.