Dainty Jewellery Is Lovely, But These 6 Statement Pieces Are In a Different Style League

Jewellery is my favourite thing to buy: fact. So much so, that I've acquired the nickname "Magpie Maisie" from my family, but I'm not mad about it.

Luckily for me, there's a plethora of accessories to choose from this year, from earrings and anklets to bracelets, necklaces and watches. Designers have certainly leaned heavily into the finishing touches for spring/summer 2025. And within each category are numerous subcategories, which makes identifying jewellery trends quite the undertaking. Take the world of earrings: there are studs, stacking earrings, drop designs, huggies and chunky hoops; and that's before I get into the metal, gems and size.

That being said, one overarching trend I spotted on the S/S 25 runways was statement jewellery. Anything bold, big and beautiful stood out—in particular, the larger-than-life pieces at Balmain, Zimmerman, Saint Laurent, Moschino and Chloé, where designers proved that more is definitely more; as mixed metals, two-in-one designs, bold colours and oversized jewellery dominated their shows. As always, some of my favourite content creators have quickly followed suit as early adopters of some of 2025's chicest statement jewellery trends.

Whether you're styling a casual everyday look of jeans, a cardigan and trainers, or dressing for an elegant evening affair, statement jewellery is the finishing touch to complete any look. To prove my point, I've scoured runway images and turned to my aforementioned favourite influencers to seek out the chicest statement jewellery trends to bookmark for this year.

From affordable high-street jewellery to mid-range labels and high-end pieces I aspire to own, here are the best statement jewellery trends for 2025, and my favourite picks to shop.

The Best Statement Jewellery Trends for 2025

1. Maxi Floral Earrings

Style Notes: Oversized earrings have worked their way in and out of our jewellery collections over the years, but 2025 is set to see larger-than-life floral earrings takeover. Shuting Qiu, Paloma Spain and Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 runways saw beaded botanicals steal the show. Thankfully, high-street brands such as Zara, Anthropologie and Mango have heard our cries for giant blooms at affordable prices.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Maxi Resin Flower Earrings £18 SHOP NOW Style your hair up in a low, loose bun to let these earrings shine.

Sézane Albane Earrings £100 SHOP NOW The clip fastening means everyone can wear these, even those without pierced ears.

Anthropologie Blossom Drop Earrings £48 SHOP NOW These are available in four colourways, and I want one of each.

2. Supersized Pendants

Style Notes: It's not only earrings going supersize for 2025 but pendants too. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Nicole Richie have nailed the boho-inspired trend, wearing smooth stones and shiny metal pendants on long cord ropes. Another way to do it is by layering long chains à la Alaïa, Chloé and Vivienne Westwood.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Pendant Necklace £16 SHOP NOW This bold pendant looks so much more expensive than it is. I recommend wearing it on its own to let it shine.

Missoma Square Pearl Pendant Cord Necklace £89 SHOP NOW Pearls continue to be a popular jewellery trend for 2025. This pearl pendant on an adjustable black rope chain can be worn as a choker or longer—a versatile addition to your jewellery box.

Rachel Jackson 22ct Gold-Plated Electric Goddess Statement Sun Pendant Necklace £195 SHOP NOW Wear this with a white T-shirt and jeans to brighten up a casual daytime look.

3. Jet-Black Jewels

Style Notes: Black onyx gems truly up the ante of an outfit when added as a finishing touch. Look to Dolce&Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood and Emporio Armani for inspiration in the form of glossy earrings, bold chain-link necklaces and chunky bangles. Don't forget black brushed metal to add texture to a look.

Shop the Trend:

COS Molten Pendant Necklace £45 SHOP NOW It's giving Ursula from The Little Mermaid in the chicest way.

Soru Onyx Ring £125 SHOP NOW Wear with the coordinating earrings to complete the set. Shop the matching Onyx Earrings (£165).

Mejuri Stevie Hoops £198 SHOP NOW The links are interchangeable, so you can swap out for other coloured links, flip round for a gold drop down, or remove the hoop entirely, for a truly bespoke pair of earrings.

4. Asymmetric Accessories

(Image credit: jessicaminkoff)

Style notes: Asymmetric accessories were a recurring theme from numerous designers this fashion week. From Chloe to Schiaparelli, big names have made a case for throwing wind to matching sets. Instead mismatched earrings, mixed size links, and uneven beads on a bracelet, to varied lengths on a lariat necklace, are taking over. What I love is there are numerous ways to nail this statement jewellery trend - and there is no wrong way either, so get experimenting with your jewellery collection.

Shop the Trend:

Pandora Pandora Me Metal Bead & Link Chain Bracelet £125 SHOP NOW The contrast between the mismatched chain links to the ball fixtures makes this a unique statement piece of jewellery. Wear on its own or stacked with other bracelets.

Completedworks Crumple Pearl and Ceramic Gold Vermeil Earrings £295 SHOP NOW I always rely on Completedworks to provide statement jewellery, and the Crumple Pearl and Ceramic Gold Vermeil Earrings nail the brief. The soft drop down pearl earrings make a playful contrast to the gold vermeil crumpled earring sitting in the opposite ear.

Swarovski Matrix Y Necklace £400 SHOP NOW Elevate your cocktail attire with this bejewelled necklace.

5. Two-in-One Earrings

Style notes: There are various earring trends to get on board with this year. The two-in-one earring is a new way to level up your ear curation. You can even double up on earring trends, by combining this look with the asymmetric accessories trend or floral theme. Chloe layered charms upon charms on its shell earrings at the Spring/Summer 2025 showcase, while McQueen's earrings almost resemble a long pendant.

This versatile statement jewellery trend encourages you to get creative. Weave ear threaders through a single hole and style as a drop down earring, or through other piercings. Style jacket earrings as huggies, or ditch the back and wear as a simple stud. Alternatively, add charms to your ear stack instead of your necklace and bracelets. The options are endless, and I urge you to experiment.

Shop the Trend:

Lily and Roo Silver Pearl Drop Ear Threaders £55 SHOP NOW Ear threaders can be worn through one hoop for a classic look, or woven through your second hole to achieve a modern twist on the style.

PDPAOLA Labradorite Large Jupiter Single Hoop £160 SHOP NOW Let your creative juices run free with PDPAOLA's Labradorite earrings. Add numerous drop down charms to your ear curation, whether it's on a single earring or both hoops is entirely up to you.

Mejuri Bold Pearl Ear Jacket Studs £158 SHOP NOW Ear jackets are multifunctional. They hug the lobe and resemble a drop-down earring. But remove the drop down element, fit a standard butterfly to the back, and you have yourself a pair of everyday studs.

6. Cuffing Season

(Image credit: alexisbadiyi)

Style notes: Resin bangles, thick bands and chunky cuffs for the wrists, neck and ears continue to reign in 2025. It's safe to say this trend is a big one to bookmark as renowned designers, including Chanel, Miu Miu, Balmain and Isabel Marant demonstrated how best to master this trend to suit your individual style.

Shop the Trend:

COS Sculpted Cuff £55 SHOP NOW What a gorgeous piece.

Anthropologie Mod Open Metal Collar Necklace £58 SHOP NOW Cuff trends are not only for the wrists and ears, but necks. I personally find collars can be restrictive, but Anthropologie's Open Collar Necklace allows for more breathing space, while still honouring the trend.