The Elegant Accessory L.A. Fashion Girls Are Wearing to Look Chic This Season

Los Angeles It girls have a knack for assembling effortlessly chic, unfussy outfits. As a new Cali resident, this is something I quickly picked up on—alongside the wellness routines and laid-back energy, of course. And right now, there's one omnipresent item ruling the style scene: scarves. No, they're not just tossing the accent around their necks—the L.A. set is flexing their fashion muscles, styling the multi-functional piece every which way.
Anyone who was on social media this past summer is familiar with the viral scarf-as-a-belt look. Well, I'm happy to report the trend is still alive and well in Los Angeles (because there's no need to pile on layers during the winters here). Draped over breezy pants, the look lends elegance to an otherwise simple outfit. Fashion girls have also embraced headscarves—the perfect solution to those not-so-great hair days.
Ahead, I'm breaking down six unexpected ways L.A. girls are styling their scarves this season. If your collection could use a little love, shop some of the options below.
Around The Neck
Draping a scarf over your shoulders isn't exactly groundbreaking. But content creator Jen Wonders made the styling feel fresh by loosely knotting it at the front and letting it sit slightly off-center. Meanwhile, the paisley print created a visually pleasing contrast against her edgy black leather jacket.
Chan Luu
100% Cashmere Scarf Red Warped Plaid
Levi's
Relaxed Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Luv Aj
Amber Honey Resin Studs
AG Jeans
Brinley Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Around The Head
When you're running late in the morning, the last thing you want to do is blow-dry your hair. Enter a silk scarf. Tied atop your head, it conceals your strands while adding an effortlessly cool finish—a win-win, no?
Prada
Jacquard Silk Scarf
Xu Zhi
Embellished Wool-Blend Maxi Dress
J.Crew
Berkeley Small Shoulder Bag in Suede
Zara
Leather Strap Heeled Sandals
On One Shoulder
Sure, you could wear your scarf the traditional way—with both ends draped evenly at the front. Or, take a cue from Chriselle Lim and let it fall over one shoulder instead. As the influencer shows, it's an easy tweak with major payoff.
Acne Studios
Layered Shirt Dress
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt
Still Here
Walker in Cloud Classic Blue Jeans
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pump
The next sentence will either excite you or send you into a spiral. Skinny scarves are back—and arguably more popular than ever. Content creator Tyra Booker is clearly on board, having styled her embellished iteration with a distinctly punk-chic outfit.