My Mood for 2026 Is Easy Elegance—5 Outfits That Nail the Brief

2026 is finally here, and as someone who works in fashion, the new year has, of course, got me thinking about the easy but elegant outfits I want to wear this year. I have to admit, I spent most of last year trying to work out my personal style, and whilst I’m still a minimalist at heart, this year, I’ll be adding in some slightly more on-trend elements that feel fresh and elevated.
In order to be well prepared, I spent most of last month scrolling on Instagram for chic and refined looks to copy in 2026. And after saving countless ideas, I’ve decided to focus my attention on the seven effortlessly chic—yet easy to recreate—outfits that I’ll be copying in 2026 and beyond. Think timeless cashmere knits paired with slinky satin trousers or trending animal-print jackets worn with classic blue jeans. For 2026, I’m all about looking cool and stylish whilst still feeling comfortable and not too out of my element.
If you, too, are in need of some new outfit inspiration, keep scrolling to discover five easy but chic outfits to recreate in 2026.
5 Easy But Elegant Outfits to Copy in 2026
1. Leopard-Print Blazer + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Leopard print has the ability to make an outfit feel instantly cooler without feeling too bold or out-there. I'll be pairing my leopard separates with staples such as mid-blue jeans, a plain tee and classic loafers to make them feel more wearable.
Shop the Look:
Rixo
Xander Jacket
How cool is this?
Jigsaw
Supima Cotton Long Sleeve Tee
This will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.
AGOLDE
Harper Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Such a good silhouette.
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
KHAITE
Cate Leather Tote
This genuinely looks like a vintage find.
2. V-Neck Tee + Denim Skirt + Strappy Heels
Style Notes: Sheer tights and strappy heels are proof that even the simplest of items can look instantly chic when paired together. Style them with a v-neck tee, knee-length denim skirt and leather accessories for an elevated everyday look.
Shop the Look:
Free People
We the Free Neria Long Sleeve Top
This comes in nine other colours.
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Leather Belt
Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt.
H&M
Denim Skirt
There's something about a knee-length skirt that feels so elegant.
M&S
5pk 15 Denier Body Shaping Shine Tights
Sheer tights are a fail proof way to make your outfit look chic.
Topshop
Alexi 2 Part Heeled Sandals
You'll reach for these throughout the warmer months as well.
The Row
90's Bag in Leather
Roomy enough for the bare essentials.
3. Cashmere Knit + Satin Trousers + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: When you want something that's slightly more polished than jeans, a pair of silk or satin trousers will do the trick. Me personally? I'd opt for a fully monochrome look and finish it off with some gold accessories.