My Mood for 2026 Is Easy Elegance—5 Outfits That Nail the Brief

If you, too, are in need of some new-year outfit inspiration, keep scrolling to discover five easy but chic outfits to re-create in 2026.

@sylviemus_, @ingridedvinsen, @fredrikagalgano,
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @ingridedvinsen, @fredrikagalgano)

2026 is finally here, and as someone who works in fashion, the new year has, of course, got me thinking about the easy but elegant outfits I want to wear this year. I have to admit, I spent most of last year trying to work out my personal style, and whilst I’m still a minimalist at heart, this year, I’ll be adding in some slightly more on-trend elements that feel fresh and elevated.

In order to be well prepared, I spent most of last month scrolling on Instagram for chic and refined looks to copy in 2026. And after saving countless ideas, I’ve decided to focus my attention on the seven effortlessly chic—yet easy to recreate—outfits that I’ll be copying in 2026 and beyond. Think timeless cashmere knits paired with slinky satin trousers or trending animal-print jackets worn with classic blue jeans. For 2026, I’m all about looking cool and stylish whilst still feeling comfortable and not too out of my element.

5 Easy But Elegant Outfits to Copy in 2026

1. Leopard-Print Blazer + Jeans + Loafers

Easy Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Leopard print has the ability to make an outfit feel instantly cooler without feeling too bold or out-there. I'll be pairing my leopard separates with staples such as mid-blue jeans, a plain tee and classic loafers to make them feel more wearable.

Shop the Look:

2. V-Neck Tee + Denim Skirt + Strappy Heels

Easy Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Sheer tights and strappy heels are proof that even the simplest of items can look instantly chic when paired together. Style them with a v-neck tee, knee-length denim skirt and leather accessories for an elevated everyday look.

Shop the Look:

3. Cashmere Knit + Satin Trousers + Ballet Pumps

Easy Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @fredrikagalgano)

Style Notes: When you want something that's slightly more polished than jeans, a pair of silk or satin trousers will do the trick. Me personally? I'd opt for a fully monochrome look and finish it off with some gold accessories.

Shop the Look:

4. Scarf Coat + Leather Trousers + Heels

Easy Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: I've been scarf-coat obsessed ever since I laid my eyes on Toteme's iteration a few years back. For 2026, I'll be pairing mine with leather separates to give it some edge.

Shop the Look: