My Friend Asked Me What Colours to Wear With Jeans in 2026—I Sent Her These 7

There’s a time and place for my midi skirts, and I’m always partial to a pair of tailored trousers for the office, but the honest truth is that I spend most of my days in jeans. They’re comfortable, versatile, and so easy to dress up or down for any occasion. But I have to be honest and say that my jeans outfits are starting to feel a little “samey”. So, for 2026, I’m on the hunt for easy ways to elevate my denim outfits, and while there are a number of cool jeans trends set to dominate 2026, I'm much more interested in which colours can be paired with the denim I already own to add some interest to my outfits.
And after browsing both the spring/summer 2026 runways and my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, I’ve found seven that I can’t wait to try out. An even mix of elegant, pared-back shades for my fellow minimalists, as well as bolder, more daring hues for the braver dressers among us, there’s something for everyone in my edit below.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven colour trends that will freshen up your jeans outfits in 2026.
7 Colour Trends to Wear with Jeans in 2026
1. Bubblegum Pink
Style Notes: Unlike the paler baby shades we saw dominate earlier this year, and much more like the brighter Barbie pinks that took off in 2023, fashion people are fully embracing bubblegum pink this year. It's eye-catching, playful and most importantly, will pair well with any wash of denim, from classic mid-blue to pale ecru.
Soft Goat
Girlfriend Cashmere Turtleneck
I've heard nothing but good things about Soft Goat's knitwear.
AGOLDE
Arc Long High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde has some of the best denim on the market.
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag
This is sure to earn you many compliments.
2. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: Butter yellow has been trending for a few years now, but it feels no less fresh for 2026. A warmer alternative to white, this pretty shade will feel a lot less stark when paired with your mid-blue denim.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This bestseller now comes in this elegant pale yellow hue.
Sézane
Othello Cardigan
There's something so chic about layering a knit over another knit.
Style Notes: Deep burgundy hues are every bit as versatile as black, brown or nude, but feel just that little bit more elegant. And the best part? This deep red tone looks expensive at any price point.
River Island
Leather Belted Biker Jacket
This makes a nice point of difference from your regular black biker.
Levi
Cinch Baggy Lightweight Jeans
All of our editors swear by Levi's jeans.
Bottega Veneta
Small Campana Bag
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
& Other Stories
Oval Cat-Eye Sunglasses
The finishing touch.
4. Camel
Style Notes: If you're more of a classic dresser, you can never go wrong with pairing your indigo denim with camel tones. My suggestion? Pair a maxi camel wool coat with a white tee and dark-wash jeans for an outfit that will literally never date.
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This sells out every year.
hush
Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans
Such a cool silhouette.
5. Cherry Red
Style Notes: The perfect way to add a pop of colour to a denim outfit, red will pair well with your jeans, no matter the wash you opt for. Bold enough to add interest, but versatile enough to fit in seamlessly with neutrals, I've spotted so many influencers wearing this colour trend with their jeans recently.
Whistles
Wool Mix Split Funnel Knit
Red works particularly well with darker denim washes.
M&S
Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in five different lengths.
6. Olive Green
Style Notes: Khaki dominated 2025; however, brighter olive greens have caught the attention of fashion people for 2026. And its ability to freshen up even the plainest of blue jeans is undeniable. Just take a look at Tia Dewitt's outfit above.