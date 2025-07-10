It's Official: This Y2K Top Trend is Every Fashion Person’s Favourite Right Now
Top trends come and go, but the halterneck top has stood the test of time and, after dominating in the 2000s, is back again as a 2025 summer staple. Click here to see the 6 best halterneck top outfits I’ll be recreating this season.
As I write this, the day’s weather forecast includes a high of 29 degrees and my instantaneous thought is: What am I going to wear in the heat? Dressing for warm temperatures in London, of course, is easier said than done. For me, the easiest thing to do when needing outfit inspo is to take to the shops. Every year around this time, I make my annual summer purchase of a single chic top option that can be worn over and over through the current season and beyond. Once fueled by sales and frivolous purchases, the older I get, the smarter my buys have become. I aim to buy less and buy better, and am always on the lookout for a trendy yet timeless piece that will work hard for me. This year, one style continues to draw my attention: the halterneck.
Finding the perfect piece for the stereotypical jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit (or leather shorts and a nice top as Bella Hadid stylishly proves) is a dilemma that probably everyone has faced. But, both celebrities and fashion people alike have made their decision and keep turning to the halterneck top again and again. With a Parisian elegance, the halterneck top has re-emerged as a wardrobe staple whilst simultaneously maintaining its party girl, Y2K roots.
In 2025, we’ve seen many Y2K styles come to the forefront once again. Think Bermuda shorts or the Micro-skirt, think chunky thong sandals and low-rise jeans. But halterneck tops are arguably one of the most popular trend to date. I know, a massive statement to make, but at this point, there's not a day that goes by where I don’t spot it worn by a stylish person on my Instagram, a celeb at some sort of sparkling event, or on the streets, both at home in London and abroad.
So what is it that makes the halterneck top so popular? The design is simple—sleeveless, with an open-back silhouette—but its impact is simply sublime. From its glitzy glam noughties era—a time you can't think about without thinking of Paris Hilton and her multiple outfits, for her 21st birthday parties—to its evolution into a refined basic like a halter vest, the halterneck top is one silhouette that has consistently stood the test of time. Re-entering the fashion scene in the autumn/ winter 2023 season, the shape was revitalised with fresh, contemporary twists, such as a thick neck white strap and jewelled bodice at Chanel, to a fuchsia ribbed iteration with a knot front detail at Simkhai. These tops are perfect for any summer capsule wardrobe, as they’re made for sipping a drink at the pub, wearing when out and about on holiday on the Amalfi Coast, or just running some errands at the weekend (yes, a halterneck top can look casual!)
As for creating the perfect halterneck top outfit, I’ve looked to the experts. Unsurprisingly, fashion people are creating flawless summer looks, all with a halterneck top at the forefront. Keep scrolling to see the halterneck looks I'm going to recreate this summer.
See the 6 Halterneck Top Outfits I’m Recreating This Summer:
1. Halterneck Top + Genie Trousers + Crochet Mules
Style Notes: I’ll be in the crochet mood for the rest of the summer after seeing just how effortlessly chic Jeanette Madsen looks in this halter! The addition of genie trousers creates a light and breezy vibe that's perfect for a getaway, but this outfit works just as hard at home, too. For an elevated take on the look, pair your crochet with a crisp poplin skirt, a sandal and a blazer.
Shop the Look:
2. Halterneck Top + Jeans + Pointed Toe Heels
Style Notes: After seeing Amy Lefevre in this halterneck top and jeans combo, I was instantly sold. By pairing her halter with a slouchy low-waisted jean and a sharp pointed toe, she creates a lo-fi, throw-on-and-go vibe that’s exactly what I’m after for cooler days—and it’s a look I’m already itching to recreate. I probably won’t look quite as cool, but I’ll be giving it my best shot.
Shop the Look:
3. Halterneck Top + Maxi Skirt + T-bar Heels
Style Notes: I’ve been a fan of Ilirida Krasniqi's style for a good few years, so the moment I saw her dabble in the halterneck trend, I knew it was a look I’d need to recreate immediately. With an elevated, minimalistic colour palette, she oozes elegance. Best of all, the outfit is made up of pieces you'd likely already have in your summer capsule wardrobe, an added bonus.
Shop the Look:
4. Halterneck Top + Tailored Skirt + Colour-blocked Heels
Style Notes: When I need to pull together a look that fits the business casual brief, I’ll be recreating Emily Nitta’s outfit in a heartbeat. Channelling a touch of 90s dandyism through a form-fitting pinstripe midi, paired with a relaxed halterneck and a colour-blocked heel, this look has a cool edge that deserves to be studied.
Shop the Look:
5. Halterneck Top + Mini Skirt + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: The easiest way to wear a halterneck is abroad. In warmer weather, my motto is the fewer clothes the better, but in the chicest way possible. Sabrina Socol proves just that and more. By pairing a simple halter with a playful skirt and sandals, she creates an outfit that’s as weather-appropriate as it is fun. This is definitely a look I’ll be taking inspo from on my next trip away.
Shop the Look:
6. Halterneck Set + Metal-detail Sandals.
Style Notes: For me, a matching set is the easiest way to beat the heat while staying stylish, and Who What Wear US fashion editor Anna Laplaca does it flawlessly. By pairing her top with a coordinating skirt, she creates a look that’s as elevated as it is on trend, perfect for strolling through the city or sipping wine in the South of France.
Shop the Look:
-
