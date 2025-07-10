As I write this, the day’s weather forecast includes a high of 29 degrees and my instantaneous thought is: What am I going to wear in the heat? Dressing for warm temperatures in London, of course, is easier said than done. For me, the easiest thing to do when needing outfit inspo is to take to the shops. Every year around this time, I make my annual summer purchase of a single chic top option that can be worn over and over through the current season and beyond. Once fueled by sales and frivolous purchases, the older I get, the smarter my buys have become. I aim to buy less and buy better, and am always on the lookout for a trendy yet timeless piece that will work hard for me. This year, one style continues to draw my attention: the halterneck.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding the perfect piece for the stereotypical jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit (or leather shorts and a nice top as Bella Hadid stylishly proves) is a dilemma that probably everyone has faced. But, both celebrities and fashion people alike have made their decision and keep turning to the halterneck top again and again. With a Parisian elegance, the halterneck top has re-emerged as a wardrobe staple whilst simultaneously maintaining its party girl, Y2K roots.

In 2025, we’ve seen many Y2K styles come to the forefront once again. Think Bermuda shorts or the Micro-skirt, think chunky thong sandals and low-rise jeans. But halterneck tops are arguably one of the most popular trend to date. I know, a massive statement to make, but at this point, there's not a day that goes by where I don’t spot it worn by a stylish person on my Instagram, a celeb at some sort of sparkling event, or on the streets, both at home in London and abroad.

Paris Hilton wears a diamante halter neck top and matching skirt at the 2008 American Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So what is it that makes the halterneck top so popular? The design is simple—sleeveless, with an open-back silhouette—but its impact is simply sublime. From its glitzy glam noughties era—a time you can't think about without thinking of Paris Hilton and her multiple outfits, for her 21st birthday parties—to its evolution into a refined basic like a halter vest, the halterneck top is one silhouette that has consistently stood the test of time. Re-entering the fashion scene in the autumn/ winter 2023 season, the shape was revitalised with fresh, contemporary twists, such as a thick neck white strap and jewelled bodice at Chanel, to a fuchsia ribbed iteration with a knot front detail at Simkhai. These tops are perfect for any summer capsule wardrobe, as they’re made for sipping a drink at the pub, wearing when out and about on holiday on the Amalfi Coast, or just running some errands at the weekend (yes, a halterneck top can look casual!)

As for creating the perfect halterneck top outfit, I’ve looked to the experts. Unsurprisingly, fashion people are creating flawless summer looks, all with a halterneck top at the forefront. Keep scrolling to see the halterneck looks I'm going to recreate this summer.

See the 6 Halterneck Top Outfits I’m Recreating This Summer:

1. Halterneck Top + Genie Trousers + Crochet Mules

Style Notes: I’ll be in the crochet mood for the rest of the summer after seeing just how effortlessly chic Jeanette Madsen looks in this halter! The addition of genie trousers creates a light and breezy vibe that's perfect for a getaway, but this outfit works just as hard at home, too. For an elevated take on the look, pair your crochet with a crisp poplin skirt, a sandal and a blazer.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Embellished Crochet Knit Vest £100 SHOP NOW With a thicker crochet, this is perfect to wear both at home and abroad. Free People Misty Bubble Pants £118 SHOP NOW These are a trouser you’ll wear again and again when away. Magda Butrym Crochet mules £810 SHOP NOW Featuring intricate lace broderie and a square toe, this mule elevates every warm-weather outfit.

2. Halterneck Top + Jeans + Pointed Toe Heels

Style Notes: After seeing Amy Lefevre in this halterneck top and jeans combo, I was instantly sold. By pairing her halter with a slouchy low-waisted jean and a sharp pointed toe, she creates a lo-fi, throw-on-and-go vibe that’s exactly what I’m after for cooler days—and it’s a look I’m already itching to recreate. I probably won’t look quite as cool, but I’ll be giving it my best shot.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Tate Linen Top £168 SHOP NOW As much as I would love to wear Amy’s cross-over halter, with a large bust, that’s pretty much impossible. I would choose something like this top from Reformation, which has the same cool vibe whilst being slightly more covered. AGOLDE The Low-Slung Baggy Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Agolde produces jeans that I wear again and again. Charles & Keith Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps £65 SHOP NOW With a respectable heel, you’ll get so much wear out of these slingbacks.

3. Halterneck Top + Maxi Skirt + T-bar Heels

Style Notes: I’ve been a fan of Ilirida Krasniqi's style for a good few years, so the moment I saw her dabble in the halterneck trend, I knew it was a look I’d need to recreate immediately. With an elevated, minimalistic colour palette, she oozes elegance. Best of all, the outfit is made up of pieces you'd likely already have in your summer capsule wardrobe, an added bonus.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Molly Knit Top £78 SHOP NOW Simply sublime. Lounge Underwear Maxi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Will a white tailored maxi ever be out of style? Russell & Bromley Edgebold £250 SHOP NOW Our news editor, Natalie Monroe wore these the other day and I am obsessed!

4. Halterneck Top + Tailored Skirt + Colour-blocked Heels

Style Notes: When I need to pull together a look that fits the business casual brief, I’ll be recreating Emily Nitta’s outfit in a heartbeat. Channelling a touch of 90s dandyism through a form-fitting pinstripe midi, paired with a relaxed halterneck and a colour-blocked heel, this look has a cool edge that deserves to be studied.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Maura Knit Bodysuit £88 SHOP NOW I love the fit of this bodysuit. THE FRANKIE SHOP Malvo Long Woven Pencil Skirt £225 SHOP NOW This has gone straight into my basket. Miu Miu Two-Tone Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £860 SHOP NOW Two-tone heels can be hard to style, but this pair from Miu Miu couldn't be easier. In warm weather, pair with Bermuda shorts and in cold weather, style with tailored trousers.

5. Halterneck Top + Mini Skirt + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: The easiest way to wear a halterneck is abroad. In warmer weather, my motto is the fewer clothes the better, but in the chicest way possible. Sabrina Socol proves just that and more. By pairing a simple halter with a playful skirt and sandals, she creates an outfit that’s as weather-appropriate as it is fun. This is definitely a look I’ll be taking inspo from on my next trip away.

Shop the Look:

Kookai Hadley Tank £35 SHOP NOW This is available in 8 shades. Alice & Olivia Mace Striped Mini Skort £353 SHOP NOW When recreating this outfit, this is the type of mini I would go for. Sezane Gloria Sandals £160 SHOP NOW I’d opt for a respectable block heel especially when wearing heels away.

6. Halterneck Set + Metal-detail Sandals.

Style Notes: For me, a matching set is the easiest way to beat the heat while staying stylish, and Who What Wear US fashion editor Anna Laplaca does it flawlessly. By pairing her top with a coordinating skirt, she creates a look that’s as elevated as it is on trend, perfect for strolling through the city or sipping wine in the South of France.

Shop the Look: