It's Official: This Y2K Top Trend is Every Fashion Person’s Favourite Right Now

Top trends come and go, but the halterneck top has stood the test of time and, after dominating in the 2000s, is back again as a 2025 summer staple. Click here to see the 6 best halterneck top outfits I’ll be recreating this season.

Three fashion people wearing a halter neck top outfit.
(Image credit: @)
Jump to category:
By
last updated
in Features

As I write this, the day’s weather forecast includes a high of 29 degrees and my instantaneous thought is: What am I going to wear in the heat? Dressing for warm temperatures in London, of course, is easier said than done. For me, the easiest thing to do when needing outfit inspo is to take to the shops. Every year around this time, I make my annual summer purchase of a single chic top option that can be worn over and over through the current season and beyond. Once fueled by sales and frivolous purchases, the older I get, the smarter my buys have become. I aim to buy less and buy better, and am always on the lookout for a trendy yet timeless piece that will work hard for me. This year, one style continues to draw my attention: the halterneck.

Bella Hadid wears a leather shorts a black body suit and black cowboy boots in an image taken in NYC in July 12, 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding the perfect piece for the stereotypical jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit (or leather shorts and a nice top as Bella Hadid stylishly proves) is a dilemma that probably everyone has faced. But, both celebrities and fashion people alike have made their decision and keep turning to the halterneck top again and again. With a Parisian elegance, the halterneck top has re-emerged as a wardrobe staple whilst simultaneously maintaining its party girl, Y2K roots.

In 2025, we’ve seen many Y2K styles come to the forefront once again. Think Bermuda shorts or the Micro-skirt, think chunky thong sandals and low-rise jeans. But halterneck tops are arguably one of the most popular trend to date. I know, a massive statement to make, but at this point, there's not a day that goes by where I don’t spot it worn by a stylish person on my Instagram, a celeb at some sort of sparkling event, or on the streets, both at home in London and abroad.

Paris Hilton wears a diamante halter neck top and matching skirt at the 2008 American Music Awards.

Paris Hilton wears a diamante halter neck top and matching skirt at the 2008 American Music Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So what is it that makes the halterneck top so popular? The design is simple—sleeveless, with an open-back silhouette—but its impact is simply sublime. From its glitzy glam noughties era—a time you can't think about without thinking of Paris Hilton and her multiple outfits, for her 21st birthday parties—to its evolution into a refined basic like a halter vest, the halterneck top is one silhouette that has consistently stood the test of time. Re-entering the fashion scene in the autumn/ winter 2023 season, the shape was revitalised with fresh, contemporary twists, such as a thick neck white strap and jewelled bodice at Chanel, to a fuchsia ribbed iteration with a knot front detail at Simkhai. These tops are perfect for any summer capsule wardrobe, as they’re made for sipping a drink at the pub, wearing when out and about on holiday on the Amalfi Coast, or just running some errands at the weekend (yes, a halterneck top can look casual!)

As for creating the perfect halterneck top outfit, I’ve looked to the experts. Unsurprisingly, fashion people are creating flawless summer looks, all with a halterneck top at the forefront. Keep scrolling to see the halterneck looks I'm going to recreate this summer.

See the 6 Halterneck Top Outfits I’m Recreating This Summer:

1. Halterneck Top + Genie Trousers + Crochet Mules

Fashion person Jeannette wears a crochet halterneck top, beige genie pants and crochet mules. She is sitting on a stone bench, in front of a stone wall, in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: I’ll be in the crochet mood for the rest of the summer after seeing just how effortlessly chic Jeanette Madsen looks in this halter! The addition of genie trousers creates a light and breezy vibe that's perfect for a getaway, but this outfit works just as hard at home, too. For an elevated take on the look, pair your crochet with a crisp poplin skirt, a sandal and a blazer.

Shop the Look:

Embellished Crochet Knit Vest
Massimo Dutti
Embellished Crochet Knit Vest

With a thicker crochet, this is perfect to wear both at home and abroad.

Misty Bubble Pants
Free People
Misty Bubble Pants

These are a trouser you’ll wear again and again when away.

Magda Butrym , Crochet mules
Magda Butrym
Crochet mules

Featuring intricate lace broderie and a square toe, this mule elevates every warm-weather outfit.

2. Halterneck Top + Jeans + Pointed Toe Heels

Fashion person Amy Lefevre wears a white halter neck top, a pair of black baggy denim jeans and a black leather pointed toe heel. She is standing in front of a restaurant background in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @lefevredairy)

Style Notes: After seeing Amy Lefevre in this halterneck top and jeans combo, I was instantly sold. By pairing her halter with a slouchy low-waisted jean and a sharp pointed toe, she creates a lo-fi, throw-on-and-go vibe that’s exactly what I’m after for cooler days—and it’s a look I’m already itching to recreate. I probably won’t look quite as cool, but I’ll be giving it my best shot.

Shop the Look:

Tate Linen Top
Reformation
Tate Linen Top

As much as I would love to wear Amy’s cross-over halter, with a large bust, that’s pretty much impossible. I would choose something like this top from Reformation, which has the same cool vibe whilst being slightly more covered.

The Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
The Low-Slung Baggy Jeans

Agolde produces jeans that I wear again and again.

Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps

With a respectable heel, you’ll get so much wear out of these slingbacks.

3. Halterneck Top + Maxi Skirt + T-bar Heels

Fashion person Ilirida Krasniqi wears a black halterneck top, white tailored skirt and t-bar heel flops and is carrying a snake print clutch. She is standing in front of a stone wall in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: I’ve been a fan of Ilirida Krasniqi's style for a good few years, so the moment I saw her dabble in the halterneck trend, I knew it was a look I’d need to recreate immediately. With an elevated, minimalistic colour palette, she oozes elegance. Best of all, the outfit is made up of pieces you'd likely already have in your summer capsule wardrobe, an added bonus.

Shop the Look:

Molly Knit Top
Reformation
Molly Knit Top

Simply sublime.

Maxi Skirt - Cream
Lounge Underwear
Maxi Skirt

Will a white tailored maxi ever be out of style?

Edgebold
Russell & Bromley
Edgebold

Our news editor, Natalie Monroe wore these the other day and I am obsessed!

4. Halterneck Top + Tailored Skirt + Colour-blocked Heels

Fashion person Emily Nitta wears a cream halterneck top, a tailored skirt and two tone heel. She is carrying a matching burgundy duffle and oval sunglasses in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @emnitta)

Style Notes: When I need to pull together a look that fits the business casual brief, I’ll be recreating Emily Nitta’s outfit in a heartbeat. Channelling a touch of 90s dandyism through a form-fitting pinstripe midi, paired with a relaxed halterneck and a colour-blocked heel, this look has a cool edge that deserves to be studied.

Shop the Look:

Maura Knit Bodysuit
Reformation
Maura Knit Bodysuit

I love the fit of this bodysuit.

Malvo Long Woven Pencil Skirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Malvo Long Woven Pencil Skirt

This has gone straight into my basket.

Two-Tone Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
Two-Tone Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Two-tone heels can be hard to style, but this pair from Miu Miu couldn't be easier. In warm weather, pair with Bermuda shorts and in cold weather, style with tailored trousers.

5. Halterneck Top + Mini Skirt + Strappy Sandals

Fashion person Sabina Socol wears a gray halterneck cropped top a stripped mini skirt and a brown strappy heel in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: The easiest way to wear a halterneck is abroad. In warmer weather, my motto is the fewer clothes the better, but in the chicest way possible. Sabrina Socol proves just that and more. By pairing a simple halter with a playful skirt and sandals, she creates an outfit that’s as weather-appropriate as it is fun. This is definitely a look I’ll be taking inspo from on my next trip away.

Shop the Look:

Hadley Tank
Kookai
Hadley Tank

This is available in 8 shades.

Mace Striped Mini Skort | 0
Alice & Olivia
Mace Striped Mini Skort

When recreating this outfit, this is the type of mini I would go for.

Gloria Sandals - Natural Leather - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Gloria Sandals

I’d opt for a respectable block heel especially when wearing heels away.

6. Halterneck Set + Metal-detail Sandals.

Fashion editor Anna Laplaca wears a Arcina Ori matching set and metal detailed sandals. She is stood in front of a stone walkway in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

Style Notes: For me, a matching set is the easiest way to beat the heat while staying stylish, and Who What Wear US fashion editor Anna Laplaca does it flawlessly. By pairing her top with a coordinating skirt, she creates a look that’s as elevated as it is on trend, perfect for strolling through the city or sipping wine in the South of France.

Shop the Look:

Asos Design Cotton Ruffle Prairie Maxi Skirt in Ecru Co Ord
ASOS DESIGN
Cotton Ruffle Prairie Maxi Skirt

This has gone straight into my basket.

Asos Design Texture Shirred Halter Top in Buttermilk
ASOS DESIGN
Texture Shirred Halter Top

How chic!

Malawi Embellished Leather Thong Sandals
Amanu
Malawi Embellished Leather Thong Sandals

I’ve seen so many fashion people in Amanu sandals this summer, and this is my favourite pair to date.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸