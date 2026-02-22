30 Lightweight Sweaters From Zara, H&M, and Mango That'll Sell Out by March

These will be gone fast.

women wearing spring sweaters
(Image credit: @anaasaber; @lucyraemcfadin; @deborarosa)

Lightweight sweaters for spring are calling my name. I’m officially over layering chunky knits over my long-sleeves to stay warm. Soon, the sun will come out and the flowers will bloom, and I’m preparing by shopping sites that have all the things I need, especially lightweight sweaters. I’ve been scrolling through Zara, H&M, and Mango for chic items for less.

Sure, I'd love to splurge on cashmere and elegant sweaters, but I’m on a strict budget for the rest of the year as one of my New Year's resolutions, so these retailers have been helping me keep my promise to myself. I’ve found high-quality, stunning sweaters that are expensive-looking and so versatile for spring. These brands always offer pieces that look runway ready for a fraction of the price and are a great avenue for trying trendy items.

If you’re in the hunt for a lightweight sweater for spring, keep scrolling through to shop them from Zara, H&M, and Mango before they sell out.

Zara

H&M