30 Lightweight Sweaters From Zara, H&M, and Mango That'll Sell Out by March

Lightweight sweaters for spring are calling my name. I’m officially over layering chunky knits over my long-sleeves to stay warm. Soon, the sun will come out and the flowers will bloom, and I’m preparing by shopping sites that have all the things I need, especially lightweight sweaters. I’ve been scrolling through Zara, H&M, and Mango for chic items for less.
Sure, I'd love to splurge on cashmere and elegant sweaters, but I’m on a strict budget for the rest of the year as one of my New Year's resolutions, so these retailers have been helping me keep my promise to myself. I’ve found high-quality, stunning sweaters that are expensive-looking and so versatile for spring. These brands always offer pieces that look runway ready for a fraction of the price and are a great avenue for trying trendy items.
If you’re in the hunt for a lightweight sweater for spring, keep scrolling through to shop them from Zara, H&M, and Mango before they sell out.
Zara
ZARA
Round Neck Knit Jumper
I adore this chic sweater.
This cardigan is so cute and effortless.
This green sweater might have to come with me.
Navy blue for spring is a great choice.
ZARA
100% Extra Soft Wool Jumper
This sky blue sweater is so cool.
ZARA
100% Extra-Soft Wool V-Neck Jumper
ZARA
100% Wool Diamond Jumper
Argyle for spring is such a fun twist.
ZARA
100% Wool Jumper With Shoulder Pads
This simple sweater is super versatile.
ZARA
Deep V-Neck Knit Jumper
This deep V-cut is so cool.
H&M
This polo-style sweater is effortlessly cool.
This beige is easy to dress up and dress down.
This sweater is perfect for spring.
This one is perfect for layering.
H&M
Oversized Alpaca-Blend Sweater
This simple cardigan is coming with me.
Butter yellow is a forever trend.
I love a simple zip-up sweater.