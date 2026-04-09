If You're Going to Wear Polka Dots This Spring, Do It Like This

Polka dots are back for spring 2026, and they couldn't look chicer. Scroll to discover six outfits perfect for this season and beyond.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
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Three fashion people wear polka dot spring outfits 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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No matter the season or occasion, I’m convinced that a pretty polka-dot outfit will always look chic. From dresses to tops and spring jackets, last spring, the fashion world was seeing spots big time, and many of us (myself included) questioned whether the print would return only as a flash-in-the-pan "trend", or for the long haul. Spoiler alert: it's the latter.

As a fashion editor whose style leans a tad more eclectic grandpa than pared-back minimalist, outfits featuring polka dots have always felt like a natural fit for me. The print adds a touch of playful romanticism to any look; a tad nostalgic but with enough edge to be deemed cool, polka-dot outfits couldn't feel more appropriate for 2026. But long before this season, dots have been in demand amongst some of the most stylish dressers.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a red and white polka dot dress with a red jacket and a hat by John Boyd, whilst attending the Festival of Youth at the King George V Park in St John

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From Regina George in Mean Girls pairing a polka-dot skirt with a graphic tee in a quintessentially 2000s way, or Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman turning heads (post-transformation) in a chocolate-hued belted midi dress (and lest we forget almost every Princess Diana look), fast-forward 20 or so years, and the timeless print that shaped my youth is back in a big way in 2026. But how to wear it now? Think Hailey Bieber's capris and thong sandals, or Bella Hadid in a tiered maxi skirt and on-trend trainers.

cocoschiffer

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Having scoured my social feeds for outfits featuring sophisticated spots, I found so many great looks, including sporty windbreakers styled with denim Bermuda shorts and delicate ballet flats, and the viral Susamusa Meadow Skirt (loved by Olivia Dean), worn with a preppy polo and worn-in leather jacket. The fashion set's take on polka-dot outfits has never been so stylish. Scroll to discover the six worth re-creating this spring and beyond.

1. Leather Jacket + Polo + Polka-Dot Skirt

shhtephs Stephanie Arant

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Style Notes: With sheer skirts continuing to gain traction this spring, styles featuring polka dots feel like a natural progression. Edgier, cooler and far more current, it's a fresh way to wear the print whilst retaining its charm. Paired with functional flat, knee-high boots, a fitted ribbed polo and a structured leather jacket, Stephanie Arant's look makes the print a little less girly and a little more gritty.

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2. Bomber Jacket + Polka-Dot Capri Leggings + Kitten Heels

mv.tiangue

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: Polka dots and capris? They're a match made in heaven. One for the more eclectic dressers amongst us, this combo feels cute, fun and entirely of the moment. The print elevates the neat capri silhouette, whilst a brown bomber jacket and grey hoodie keep the look grounded. Add a red kitten heel, and it comes alive. To me, this is a totally personality-driven 'fit, which is why I love it.

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