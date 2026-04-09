No matter the season or occasion, I’m convinced that a pretty polka-dot outfit will always look chic. From dresses to tops and spring jackets, last spring, the fashion world was seeing spots big time, and many of us (myself included) questioned whether the print would return only as a flash-in-the-pan "trend", or for the long haul. Spoiler alert: it's the latter.
As a fashion editor whose style leans a tad more eclectic grandpa than pared-back minimalist, outfits featuring polka dots have always felt like a natural fit for me. The print adds a touch of playful romanticism to any look; a tad nostalgic but with enough edge to be deemed cool, polka-dot outfits couldn't feel more appropriate for 2026. But long before this season, dots have been in demand amongst some of the most stylish dressers.
Style Notes: With sheer skirts continuing to gain traction this spring, styles featuring polka dots feel like a natural progression. Edgier, cooler and far more current, it's a fresh way to wear the print whilst retaining its charm. Paired with functional flat, knee-high boots, a fitted ribbed polo and a structured leather jacket, Stephanie Arant's look makes the print a little less girly and a little more gritty.
Shop the Look:
Nour Hammour
Dalma
Everything about the structured Dalma jacket from Nour Hammour is so refined. Pair with denim and loafers for the perfect everyday look.
H&M
Pointelle-Knit Top
This pointelle polo also comes in black.
Susamusa
Meadow Skirt – Butter Polka Dot
This skirt needs no introduction.
Vagabond
Freya Tall Boots
These Vagabond knee-high boots are wide-calf approved.
Style Notes: Polka dots and capris? They're a match made in heaven. One for the more eclectic dressers amongst us, this combo feels cute, fun and entirely of the moment. The print elevates the neat capri silhouette, whilst a brown bomber jacket and grey hoodie keep the look grounded. Add a red kitten heel, and it comes alive. To me, this is a totally personality-driven 'fit, which is why I love it.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Cotton Rich Satin Look Bomber Jacket
M&S's viral satin-look bomber is back and in a full size range.
AEXAE
Linen Capri Pant
With a peddle-pusher-style curved hem, these linen capris will keep you cool through summer.
SKIMS
Cotton-Blend Hooded Sweatshirt
The perfect layering piece for spring days when the weather turns.