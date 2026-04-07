Let It Be Known: The Bitchy Little Side Bang Is Back (and Better Than Ever)

The "bitchy little side bang" (BLSB, for short) has attitude. She's bold, defiant, and bratty in the complimentary, Charli XCX-anointed sense. And by all accounts, she's back—ready to take over spring and summer mood boards like the early-aughts diva she is. Cue the iconic hair flip.
"I am endlessly inspired by what I'll call an 'early-2000s hot suburban mom,'" says content creator Natalie Shine, who actually coined the BLSB during a trim back in January. (Think Julie Cooper from The O.C., who Shine credits as a key reference.) Like the majority of beauty fans, she was craving a hair refresh to kick off 2026, and it's no secret that nostalgic styles—including side bangs and side parts—have skyrocketed in popularity as of late. "The side bang was calling," Shine says. And so the BLSB was born.
Shine isn't the only one to hop on the side-bang bandwagon. Plenty of celebs (like Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and Quenlin Blackwell, to name a few), designers (like Sandy Liang and Tory Burch), and beauty insiders (like makeup artist Lila Childs) have cosigned swoopy side bangs over the past few months, and top hairstylists only expect the trend to soar as we edge closer to warmer weather.
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"We’re in a moment [where] huge waves of early 2000s nostalgia are coming back in full swing," explains celebrity hairstylist Sky Kim. "We’re seeing it across fashion, beauty, and culture—but the difference now is that it’s more self-aware." Campy, if you will. One who dons a BLSB is plugged into the Y2K reference and likely has the low-rise jeans and frosty eye makeup to match it.
But what separates the BLSB from its early 2000s predecessor? "It’s shorter, slightly piece-y, and sits higher on the cheekbone or just at the brow, almost like it’s been flicked into place," says Kim. "It doesn’t try to blend perfectly into the rest of the haircut, which is what gives it that attitude." According to celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, it's also full of fluffy volume. "It’s not as literal as it was before," he shares. See, while Y2K side bangs were typically flat-ironed into submission—and, as a result, flopped lifelessly over the eye—"this year, the 'bitchy little side bang' is sexy and messy," McMillan says. "It’s all about a flirty, voluminous hairstyle."
Kim agrees—gone are the days of heavy, uniform, smoothly tucked side fringe. "The 2026 version keeps the reference but strips away the stiffness—it’s lighter, airier. Also, older bangs just came with really chunky highlights and layers," she says.
To ensure your BLSB appears fresh and updated while retaining just the right amount of nostalgia, she recommends lightly prepping the bangs with a blow-dry primer or touchable mousse ("Something that gives control without stiffness," she says) before blow-drying from side to side with a small round brush. Shine personally separates her bangs into three layers before blow-drying (a key tip she learned from her stylist, Aurora, at Yves Durif Salon) to encourage bounce. Finish with hair spray for that side-part hold and a bit of oil to enhance the shine (McMillan's Glassy Smooth Hair Oil is a must), and you're set.
A final tip? "Keep the bang at the right length and don’t over-blend," Kim suggests. "Isolate the bang to let it have a moment." While traditional side bangs tend to be softer, more romantic, and long enough to melt into layers, the BLSB has enough personality to stand out on its own. It'd be a sin not to embrace the attitude.
Shop The Best Styling Products for Side Bangs
Chris McMillan
The Glassy Smooth Hair Oil
If there's one product you need for the BLSB, it's McMillan's shine-enhancing oil mist. Not only is it extremely lightweight (so it'll never weigh down those shorter strands) but the "gritty vanilla" scent feels very Y2K-coded.
milk_shake
Lifestyling Volumizing Mousse
When it comes to soft-hold mousses, Kim is personally a fan of this volumizing formula from Milk_Shake. It's A+ for a bouncy, weightless blowout.
Ibiza Hair
Boar Bristle Round Brush
McMillan is a fan of Ibiza hair brushes, and this 55mm size is perfect for side bangs.
Chris McMillan
The Major Shine Hairspray
On the subject of shine, you also can't go wrong with McMillan's flexible-hold hairspray.
ghd
Helios Professional Hair Dryer
This blow-dryer will last you ages, and it features an advanced ionic technology to minimize frizz.
CÉCRED
Thermal Shield Mist
Of course, any time you even think about using a hot tool, you must prep the strands with heat protectant. This new launch from Cécred is my current favorite!
Aveda
Abundant Blowout All-Over Volumizing Spray
If a bouncy, '90s blowout is what you're after (pairs great with a BLSB), Aveda's prep spray will serve you well.
RŌZ
Root Lift Volumizing Hair Styling Spray
Bangs tend to fall flat at a faster rate than the rest of your mane, but this Root Lift Spray will help spring two- or three-day strands back to life in a snap.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.