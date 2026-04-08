If You Want Chic Spring Trend Ideas, This "Dated" Top Is Officially Cool Again (And Looks Good With Everything)

Fashion editors have been saying prep is back for some time now. But it finally seems to have made it's way back to the mainstream. It's different than you may remember. You no longer need to adhere to the stuffiness laid out in books like Take Ivy. The preppy look of 2026 isn't about just looking prim and proper. It's a bit more subversive.
The preppy look now involves wearing a preppy element, like a polo top, and mixing it with different aesthetics. Think of it like a school kid but rebellious. It's about bending the rules instead of following them.
While walking around New York city, which has a longer history of grittiness than preppiness, I noticed lots of cool girls opting for polo tops. They were wearing them with mini pleated skirts that would have gotten them dress-coded, baggy jeans worn loose enough to expose some underwear, and colorful thigh-high socks with heeled Mary Janes.
It reminded me that sometimes the best wardrobe staples are those that have a reputation. When something has a defined vibe, it makes it more fun and ripe for experimentation. And that's exactly why you can expect to see polo tops at a higher frequency than normal this spring, worn in all of the ways you would least suspect.
Calvin Klein
Smooth Cotton Rib Polo T-Shirt
Reformation
Bentley Cotton Polo Sweater
Gap
100% Cotton Relaxed Polo Sweater
Miu Miu
Cotton Piqué Polo Shirt
J.Crew
Layered Polo Shirt in Mariner Cotton
Paloma Wool
Pink Julieta Polo
Pique Boxy Polo | Estate Blue/henna/gardenia - Xxs