I'm a Stylist Who Overlooked This Humble Basic—Now, It's the Foundation to So Many Cool Winter Looks
When fashion editors talk about a capsule wardrobe, often, it's the white T-shirt, black oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers that get most of the credit. But when it comes to this time of year, it's the layering pieces that deserve all the recognition. While I could wax lyrical about Uniqlo's thermals that are hidden beneath all my winter outfits, sometimes, you want layers to be seen. Because like a brilliant jumper underneath a jacket or a roll neck peeking out from underneath a shirt, it's these items that can add dimension to your new season looks. And there's one––often overlooked––item that most fashion people are wearing loud and proud right now: the hoodie.
Whether it's just the hood poking out underneath a wool maxi coat, a zip-up style worn as a top with baggy jeans or a logo iteration with leggings for running errand days, there's no shortage of surprisingly chic ways to style the humble hoodie. Need further proof? Keep scrolling to get some inspiration on how to embrace a hoodie for winter 2024/25, and then shop my favourite styles for all price points.
Style Notes: When you own a Celine hoodie, there's no way you're going to hide it. Grece shows how a zip-up style––worn as a top––looks effortless with wide-leg trousers and polished accessories.
Style Notes: Under a sleeveless jacket, a coat or an oversized blazer, a classic hoodie can give a whole new feel to your favourite winter warmers.
Style Notes: Busy women often need practical clothes, and a hoodie is one of those throw-on-and-go items you can wear to head to a gym class or just for a low-key weekend look.
Shop Best Hoodies For Women:
1. Hoodies Under £50
I always appreciate how a grey hoodie looks underneath a tailored coat.
This colour looks so good with the shade of the season: chocolate brown.
2. Hoodies Under £100
Cult label, Adanola, will always be a go-to for hoodies, sweatshirts and all things athleisure.
Such an easy layer to add underneath any jacket or coat––and you can get it in sizes XS-5XL.
The perfect style to throw on for a pilates or yoga class while the weather is freezing!
3. Hoodies Under £200
The perfect way to brighten up a dull winter day.
In the colour of the season, this Anine Bing style is a winner.
4. Hoodies Under £500
This would look so effortless layered under a wool maxi coat.
The Adidas X Wales Bonner collabs just keep on giving.
I would add this to a skirt and knee-high boots pairing.
Just leave the tie poking out from underneath your coat.
5. Hoodies Under £1000
Not surprised Toteme has created the chicest cashmere hoodie.
Loewe's cropped style just needs wide-leg baggy trousers to complete the look.
Okay, it's over £1000, but I had to include this Prada style that would never leave my body.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
