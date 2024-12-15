I'm a Stylist Who Overlooked This Humble Basic—Now, It's the Foundation to So Many Cool Winter Looks

When fashion editors talk about a capsule wardrobe, often, it's the white T-shirt, black oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers that get most of the credit. But when it comes to this time of year, it's the layering pieces that deserve all the recognition. While I could wax lyrical about Uniqlo's thermals that are hidden beneath all my winter outfits, sometimes, you want layers to be seen. Because like a brilliant jumper underneath a jacket or a roll neck peeking out from underneath a shirt, it's these items that can add dimension to your new season looks. And there's one––often overlooked––item that most fashion people are wearing loud and proud right now: the hoodie.

Whether it's just the hood poking out underneath a wool maxi coat, a zip-up style worn as a top with baggy jeans or a logo iteration with leggings for running errand days, there's no shortage of surprisingly chic ways to style the humble hoodie. Need further proof? Keep scrolling to get some inspiration on how to embrace a hoodie for winter 2024/25, and then shop my favourite styles for all price points.

Style Notes: When you own a Celine hoodie, there's no way you're going to hide it. Grece shows how a zip-up style––worn as a top––looks effortless with wide-leg trousers and polished accessories.

Style Notes: Under a sleeveless jacket, a coat or an oversized blazer, a classic hoodie can give a whole new feel to your favourite winter warmers.

Style Notes: Busy women often need practical clothes, and a hoodie is one of those throw-on-and-go items you can wear to head to a gym class or just for a low-key weekend look.

Shop Best Hoodies For Women:

1. Hoodies Under £50

Autograph Cotton Blend Relaxed Hoodie £50 SHOP NOW I always appreciate how a grey hoodie looks underneath a tailored coat.

ZARA Plain Knit Hoodie £36 SHOP NOW How cute is the matching skirt? I'm going to copy this whole outfit.

H&M Bouclé-Knit Hoodie £25 SHOP NOW This navy boucle style also comes in cream. I want both.

ASOS Curve Oversized Hoodie in Desert Green £22 SHOP NOW This colour looks so good with the shade of the season: chocolate brown.

MANGO Corduroy Hooded Sweatshirt £30 SHOP NOW This cord iteration gives the humble hoodie a whole new luxe feel.

2. Hoodies Under £100

French Terry Hoodie £67 SHOP NOW Khaki will always look so effortless with denim.

Adanola Oversized Campus Hoodie £60 SHOP NOW Cult label, Adanola, will always be a go-to for hoodies, sweatshirts and all things athleisure.

Good American Jeanius Hoodie £93 SHOP NOW Such an easy layer to add underneath any jacket or coat––and you can get it in sizes XS-5XL.

Hush Daisy Wrap Hoodie £70 SHOP NOW The perfect style to throw on for a pilates or yoga class while the weather is freezing!

LOUNGE UNDERWEAR Text-Print Kangaroo-Pocket Cotton-Blend Hoody £70 SHOP NOW Ready for those running errand days.

3. Hoodies Under £200

HOUSE OF SUNNY Landscape Panelled Hooded Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt £115 SHOP NOW The perfect way to brighten up a dull winter day.

ANINE BING Alec Fleece-Patches Cotton-Jersey Hoody £200 SHOP NOW In the colour of the season, this Anine Bing style is a winner.

COS Oversized Double-Faced Wool Hoodie £115 SHOP NOW Big fan of this high neckline version from Cos.

Nobody's Child Beige Cashmere Hoodie £129 SHOP NOW I have this, and I can confirm, it's as cosy as it looks.

PANGAIA Womens Dna Hoodie £185 SHOP NOW I would wear this underneath a burgundy coat.

4. Hoodies Under £500

SPORTY & RICH Ivy League Embroidered Cashmere and Wool-Blend Hoodie £360 SHOP NOW This would look so effortless layered under a wool maxi coat.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Hooded Recycled-Jersey Track Jacket £240 SHOP NOW The Adidas X Wales Bonner collabs just keep on giving.

JACQUEMUS Le Hoodie Gros Grain Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt £305 SHOP NOW I would add this to a skirt and knee-high boots pairing.

ROTATE SUNDAY Logo Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt £165 SHOP NOW You bet I want the matching joggers.

CRUSH CASHMERE Bob Hooded Bouclé Mohair Jumper £430 SHOP NOW Just leave the tie poking out from underneath your coat.

5. Hoodies Under £1000

TOTEME Catina Embroidered Cashmere Hoodie £750 SHOP NOW Not surprised Toteme has created the chicest cashmere hoodie.

ARCH4 Oli & Eloise Cashmere Hoodie and Track Pants Set £990 SHOP NOW Love that this comes as a set.

Gucci Jersey Hoodie £910 SHOP NOW Try high/low styling by adding this to a sequin skirt.

Loewe Cropped Cotton Jersey Hoodie £695 SHOP NOW Loewe's cropped style just needs wide-leg baggy trousers to complete the look.

Prada Oversized Cotton Hoodie £1290 SHOP NOW Okay, it's over £1000, but I had to include this Prada style that would never leave my body.