I'm a Stylist Who Overlooked This Humble Basic—Now, It's the Foundation to So Many Cool Winter Looks

By
published
in Features

When fashion editors talk about a capsule wardrobe, often, it's the white T-shirt, black oversized blazer and wide-leg trousers that get most of the credit. But when it comes to this time of year, it's the layering pieces that deserve all the recognition. While I could wax lyrical about Uniqlo's thermals that are hidden beneath all my winter outfits, sometimes, you want layers to be seen. Because like a brilliant jumper underneath a jacket or a roll neck peeking out from underneath a shirt, it's these items that can add dimension to your new season looks. And there's one––often overlooked––item that most fashion people are wearing loud and proud right now: the hoodie.

Whether it's just the hood poking out underneath a wool maxi coat, a zip-up style worn as a top with baggy jeans or a logo iteration with leggings for running errand days, there's no shortage of surprisingly chic ways to style the humble hoodie. Need further proof? Keep scrolling to get some inspiration on how to embrace a hoodie for winter 2024/25, and then shop my favourite styles for all price points.

Grece wearing hoodie

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Style Notes: When you own a Celine hoodie, there's no way you're going to hide it. Grece shows how a zip-up style––worn as a top––looks effortless with wide-leg trousers and polished accessories.

Grace wearing hoodie

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Style Notes: Under a sleeveless jacket, a coat or an oversized blazer, a classic hoodie can give a whole new feel to your favourite winter warmers.

Amaka wearing hoodie

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Busy women often need practical clothes, and a hoodie is one of those throw-on-and-go items you can wear to head to a gym class or just for a low-key weekend look.

Shop Best Hoodies For Women:

1. Hoodies Under £50

Cotton Blend Relaxed Hoodie
Autograph
Cotton Blend Relaxed Hoodie

I always appreciate how a grey hoodie looks underneath a tailored coat.

Plain Knit Hoodie
ZARA
Plain Knit Hoodie

How cute is the matching skirt? I'm going to copy this whole outfit.

Bouclé-Knit Hoodie
H&M
Bouclé-Knit Hoodie

This navy boucle style also comes in cream. I want both.

Asos Design Curve Oversized Hoodie in Desert Green
ASOS Curve
Oversized Hoodie in Desert Green

This colour looks so good with the shade of the season: chocolate brown.

Corduroy Hooded Sweatshirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Corduroy Hooded Sweatshirt

This cord iteration gives the humble hoodie a whole new luxe feel.

2. Hoodies Under £100

French Terry Hoodie
French Terry Hoodie

Khaki will always look so effortless with denim.

Oversized Campus Hoodie
Adanola
Oversized Campus Hoodie

Cult label, Adanola, will always be a go-to for hoodies, sweatshirts and all things athleisure.

Jeanius Hoodie | Black001
Good American
Jeanius Hoodie

Such an easy layer to add underneath any jacket or coat––and you can get it in sizes XS-5XL.

Daisy Wrap Hoodie
Hush
Daisy Wrap Hoodie

The perfect style to throw on for a pilates or yoga class while the weather is freezing!

LOUNGE UNDERWEAR, Text-Print Kangaroo-Pocket Cotton-Blend Hoody
LOUNGE UNDERWEAR
Text-Print Kangaroo-Pocket Cotton-Blend Hoody

Ready for those running errand days.

3. Hoodies Under £200

Landscape Panelled Hooded Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt
HOUSE OF SUNNY
Landscape Panelled Hooded Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt

The perfect way to brighten up a dull winter day.

Alec Fleece-Patches Cotton-Jersey Hoody
ANINE BING
Alec Fleece-Patches Cotton-Jersey Hoody

In the colour of the season, this Anine Bing style is a winner.

Oversized Double-Faced Wool Hoodie
COS
Oversized Double-Faced Wool Hoodie

Big fan of this high neckline version from Cos.

Beige Cashmere Hoodie
Nobody's Child
Beige Cashmere Hoodie

I have this, and I can confirm, it's as cosy as it looks.

Womens Dna Hoodie—raisin Purple
PANGAIA
Womens Dna Hoodie

I would wear this underneath a burgundy coat.

4. Hoodies Under £500

Ivy League Embroidered Cashmere and Wool-Blend Hoodie
SPORTY & RICH
Ivy League Embroidered Cashmere and Wool-Blend Hoodie

This would look so effortless layered under a wool maxi coat.

+ Wales Bonner Hooded Recycled-Jersey Track Jacket
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Hooded Recycled-Jersey Track Jacket

The Adidas X Wales Bonner collabs just keep on giving.

Le Hoodie Gros Grain Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt
JACQUEMUS
Le Hoodie Gros Grain Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt

I would add this to a skirt and knee-high boots pairing.

Logo Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt
ROTATE SUNDAY
Logo Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt

You bet I want the matching joggers.

Bob Hooded Bouclé Mohair Jumper
CRUSH CASHMERE
Bob Hooded Bouclé Mohair Jumper

Just leave the tie poking out from underneath your coat.

5. Hoodies Under £1000

Catina Embroidered Cashmere Hoodie
TOTEME
Catina Embroidered Cashmere Hoodie

Not surprised Toteme has created the chicest cashmere hoodie.

Oli & Eloise Cashmere Hoodie and Track Pants Set
ARCH4
Oli & Eloise Cashmere Hoodie and Track Pants Set

Love that this comes as a set.

Jersey Hoodie
Gucci
Jersey Hoodie

Try high/low styling by adding this to a sequin skirt.

Cropped Cotton Jersey Hoodie
Loewe
Cropped Cotton Jersey Hoodie

Loewe's cropped style just needs wide-leg baggy trousers to complete the look.

Oversized Cotton Hoodie
Prada
Oversized Cotton Hoodie

Okay, it's over £1000, but I had to include this Prada style that would never leave my body.

Explore More:
Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸