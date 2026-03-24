Jeans Aren't "Out" this Spring, But this Underrated Staple Feels Far More "In" in 2026

Stuck for ideas on what to wear this spring and summer? We've spotted plenty of chic and easy skirt looks that are worth bookmarking to recreate.

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Collage of influencers wearing spring skirts
(Image credit: @thealiceedit, @barbarasantiago, @nlmarilyn)
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After being both caught in the rain in sandals and sweating through unexpected sun in the same week, I'm slowly coming to terms with the fact that I haven't always gotten spring dressing right. All of the key elements are there: light jackets, layering pieces, floaty dresses and emergency knitwear, but when the weather can change on an hourly basis, what worked for a cold morning doesn't do the same for a sticky afternoon.

Good news then that one thing to come out of this predicament is a new found respect for skirts. As someone who has always lived in dresses, and more recently denim, skirts are the one category that I haven't explored enough, but battling through seasonal styling has brought them to the forefront, and I'm convinced that skirt outfits are the answer to the age old question "what should I wear in spring?".

sarah louise blythe wears a funnel neck jacket, slip skirt and flip flops

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Take a look through the feeds of the best dressed content creators and fashion editors and you'll start to notice a reoccurring spring outfit formula. Warmer and layered on top, a seasonal shoe (be it a mesh flat, strappy sandal, flip flop etc), and always (yes, always), a very good skirt.

Maxi column skirts, satin slips, puffball and demure knee-length skirts have all been having a moment lately, but the truth is, buzzy, micro trends rarely apply to skirts as their timeless appeal spans seasons and decades, and the same simple skirt you bought a year ago can still the foundation of dozens of new outfits today. In short, skirts never go out of fashion, and that makes them well worth investing in.

Alice wears an a blue shirt, stripe tee and a suede skirt with flip flops.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

So, wondering how to wear skirts in 2026? i've done a little digging into the best transitional looks and spotted 7 outfits that are worth recreating the next time you don't know what to wear. Sorry faithful jeans, but we've got a new favourite go-to.

The Best Skirt Outfits 2026

1. Crew Neck + Bold Skirt + Flip Flops

BA&amp;#769;RBARA SANTIAGO wears a Crew Neck + Red Skirt + Flip Flops

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

Style Notes: Nailing the hiigh/low styling mix, Barbara's vibrant red skirt could easily be worn for evening, but she keeps it casual with a simple crew neck and flip flops. On cooler days you can swap the sweatshirt for fine cashmere, but stick to muted colours that help to make the skirt the focal point of the outfit.

2. Car Coat + Sheer Mini Skirt + Ballet Pumps

Ali Whiitle wears Trench Coat + Mini Skirt + Ballet Pumps

(Image credit: @aliwhittle_)

Style Notes: Trench coats served us well through autumn/winter, but spring calls for something fresher, and car coats are the same light layer you can throw on over anything, but with less of the bells and whistles. The perfect addition then to an outfit that uses layering as its point of difference, and sheer skirts look best styled up with longer tops and coats that only show the suggestion of skin.

3. Oversized T-Shirt + Midi Skirt + Thong Sandals

Marilyn wears an Oversized T-Shirt + Midi Skirt + Thong Sandals

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Play with proportions and tuck big tops like oversized tees into longer skirts for an easy to assemble look inspired by Marilyn. For occasions that require a more effort, swap flip flops for heeled thong sandals—they have the same effect (and often comfort level) but with a little extra lift.