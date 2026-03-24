After being both caught in the rain in sandals and sweating through unexpected sun in the same week, I'm slowly coming to terms with the fact that I haven't always gotten spring dressing right. All of the key elements are there: light jackets, layering pieces, floaty dresses and emergency knitwear, but when the weather can change on an hourly basis, what worked for a cold morning doesn't do the same for a sticky afternoon.
Good news then that one thing to come out of this predicament is a new found respect for skirts. As someone who has always lived in dresses, and more recently denim, skirts are the one category that I haven't explored enough, but battling through seasonal styling has brought them to the forefront, and I'm convinced that skirt outfits are the answer to the age old question "what should I wear in spring?".
Take a look through the feeds of the best dressed content creators and fashion editors and you'll start to notice a reoccurring spring outfit formula. Warmer and layered on top, a seasonal shoe (be it a mesh flat, strappy sandal, flip flop etc), and always (yes, always), a very good skirt.
Maxi column skirts, satin slips, puffball and demure knee-length skirts have all been having a moment lately, but the truth is, buzzy, micro trends rarely apply to skirts as their timeless appeal spans seasons and decades, and the same simple skirt you bought a year ago can still the foundation of dozens of new outfits today. In short, skirts never go out of fashion, and that makes them well worth investing in.
So, wondering how to wear skirts in 2026? i've done a little digging into the best transitional looks and spotted 7 outfits that are worth recreating the next time you don't know what to wear. Sorry faithful jeans, but we've got a new favourite go-to.
The Best Skirt Outfits 2026
1. Crew Neck + Bold Skirt + Flip Flops
Style Notes: Nailing the hiigh/low styling mix, Barbara's vibrant red skirt could easily be worn for evening, but she keeps it casual with a simple crew neck and flip flops. On cooler days you can swap the sweatshirt for fine cashmere, but stick to muted colours that help to make the skirt the focal point of the outfit.
Black rubber flip flops are a classic, but this burgundy leather feels more elevated.
2. Car Coat + Sheer Mini Skirt + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Trench coats served us well through autumn/winter, but spring calls for something fresher, and car coats are the same light layer you can throw on over anything, but with less of the bells and whistles. The perfect addition then to an outfit that uses layering as its point of difference, and sheer skirts look best styled up with longer tops and coats that only show the suggestion of skin.
Whistles
Neutral Car Coat With Pocket Detail
Such a sunny spring hue.
lululemon
All Yours Organic Cotton Cropped T-Shirt
Slightly cropped to make the most of a high-waisted skirt.
Dolce & Gabbana
Mini Semi-Sheer Skirt
Don't panic, it's only semi sheer, so you don't have to worry about flashing too much.
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballerina Shoes
It's a miracle that these are still in stock.
3. Oversized T-Shirt + Midi Skirt + Thong Sandals
Style Notes: Play with proportions and tuck big tops like oversized tees into longer skirts for an easy to assemble look inspired by Marilyn. For occasions that require a more effort, swap flip flops for heeled thong sandals—they have the same effect (and often comfort level) but with a little extra lift.
Next
White Oversized Boxy Fit Heavyweight Crew Neck T-Shirt
I always look for thicker, boxier tees as a sign of good quality.
Oject
A-line Skirt
I'd happily wear this with a camisole for evening too.