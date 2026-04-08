According to Instagram, I follow almost 5000 accounts, but really, I only pay attention to maybe 100 of them. The algorithm does its job of only feeding me content from creators I like and trust, filling my daily scroll with inspiring outfits, home décor, vacation destinations, and restaurants—but mostly outfits. I go to specific people for specific things, and when I require help in the denim department, Hanna Marzouki Widlund, cofounder of HA/NA productions, is always my first stop. The Scandinavian stylist's Instagram feed is the mecca for all things denim related and then some. Her wardrobe is different—full of interesting materials and silhouettes styled in ways no one else has thought of yet. Jeans aren't outwardly present on her page, which features everything from balloon pants to couture-adjacent skirts, but when she wears them, she does so in a way that instantly has me pressing the save button. That way, when my own well of denim inspiration runs dry, I have plenty to refill with from her offerings.
Ahead, discover a treasure trove of year-round denim outfits from the stylist, where there are plenty of fall, winter, spring, and summer ensembles to choose from. Jeans with a one-piece swimsuit? Sure. Jeans with a fur jacket? Also great. There's genuinely a look for every scenario in the mix below. Keep scrolling to see and save them all.
Hanna Marzouki Widlund Denim-Outfit Ideas
Spring
Get the look: Statement top + Light-wash jeans + Two-tone heels
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
CHANEL
Pumps
Get the look: White T-shirt + Patterned blazer + Straight-leg jeans + Satin flats
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Striped Wool-Blend Twill Blazer
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
Summer
Get the look: Black T-shirt + White jeans + Heeled thong sandals + Black bag
Calvin Klein
Cotton Contour Rib T-Shirt
levi's
501 Curve Jeans
Get the look: One-piece swimsuit + Black blazer + Light-wash jeans + Ballet flats
ERES
Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit
FRAME
The Vertical
Fall
Get the look: Suede bomber jacket + Straight-leg jeans + Ankle boots + Statement belt