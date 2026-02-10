I Know You’re a Fashion Person If You Wear *This* Printed Skirt Trend With Boots

In just a mere six weeks, spring will finally arrive. I’m dreaming of the days when I only have to put on one layer of clothes. In the meantime, I’ve been building my spring wardrobe with items that will elevate my daily outfits. There are still a few missing pieces I need to complete my capsule wardrobe for the upcoming season, and I think I just found one of them. Emma Roberts was spotted wearing it with her black boots: a polka-dot skirt.
At the Fanatics Super Bowl party in San Francisco, Roberts showed up in a black-and-white ensemble that had a fresh spring vibe to it. With her polka dot skirt, she wore a lightweight black turtleneck, a gold buckle leather belt, a pair of black sunglasses, and a black leather clutch. Polka dots were a major trend last spring and summer, and it’s safe to say the hype didn't stop there. I predict polka dot skirts will still reign supreme as an It girl item to dress up casual outfits like Roberts’ Super Bowl look.
If you want to get a head start on the polka dot skirt trend like Roberts, keep scrolling to recreate her outfit and shop similar items.
