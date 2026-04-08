Not Sneakers, Not Sandals—Lauren Conrad Knows Cropped Jeans Look Best With This Flat-Shoe Trend

These flats are so back for 2026.

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Lauren Conrad wearing cropped jeans, slip-on loafers, and a camel coat with a YSL bag in NYC.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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While longline jeans continue to trend as the denim choice du jour among the fashion crowd, cropped jeans have been rising in popularity again. Bella Hadid wore a chic pair of cropped jeans while in Europe last month, and Lauren Conrad is also in on the trend.

The fashion designer and reality TV star wore a pair of straight-leg cropped jeans that hit right at the ankle while in New York City promoting the much-anticipated Laguna Beach reunion. She styled the jeans with a gorgeous camel coat and a Saint Laurent crossbody bag. For shoes, she didn't opt for sneakers, sandals, or ballet flats, which are often front-runners with cropped jeans and, of course, are a stylish choice. She wore backless loafers, which are also becoming increasingly popular. Note that Hadid also paired loafers with her cropped jeans.

Lauren Conrad wearing cropped jeans and backless loafers and a camel coat with a YSL bag in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the spring/summer 2026 runways proved, backless loafers are an It shoe choice. They bring instant polish to a look, and the slip-on style gives them an easy, wearable vibe. And yes, Conrad's cropped jeans are the perfect choice to show off the design detail.

Below, shop inspired pieces from Conrad's stylish look. Don't forget to watch The Reunion: Laguna Beach on April 10, 2026, on The Roku Channel.

Get Lauren Conrad's Look

Shop Cropped Jeans

Shop Backless Loafers

Shop Camel Coats