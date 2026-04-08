The fashion designer and reality TV star wore a pair of straight-leg cropped jeans that hit right at the ankle while in New York City promoting the much-anticipated Laguna Beach reunion. She styled the jeans with a gorgeous camel coat and a Saint Laurent crossbody bag. For shoes, she didn't opt for sneakers, sandals, or ballet flats, which are often front-runners with cropped jeans and, of course, are a stylish choice. She wore backless loafers, which are also becoming increasingly popular. Note that Hadid also paired loafers with her cropped jeans.