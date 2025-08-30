Every Major Handbag Trend That Will Take Over in Fall 2025

For the fall 2025 collections, we took a close look at the biggest trends that emerged on the runways. Some of the larger themes of the season centered on femininity in fashion, a sense of other-era style that has been a driving force as designers looked back to previous decades, and a cool, modern take on preppy dressing. Unsurprisingly, these ideas also trickled down to the handbag realm.
An array of sophisticated bags appeared on the runways, including sleek top-handle totes. Vanity bags made a big comeback, bringing in an element of nostalgia that harkens back to when travel included a well-appointed train case. Embossed exotic materials ranging from crocodile to snakeskin brought a sense of polish. Ahead, get a closer look at the biggest handbag trends from the fall 2025 runways.
Suede
Suede was huge last year. In 2025, it's even bigger. Brands including Ralph Lauren, Fendi, and Prada are doubling down on the rich texture for fall in a variety of categories, including handbags.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Play Suede Large Tote Bag
TOTEME
Lounge Large Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Andiamo Small Intrecciato Suede Tote
SAVETTE
Florence Suede Tote
Exotics
It isn't just about one exotic finish, but many. For fall, we're seeing everything from embossed lizard to crocodile to snakeskin finishing handbags at brands including Khaite, Altuzarra, Tory Burch, and Calvin Klein.
KHAITE
Simona Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Romy Suede Bucket Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Croc-Effect Clutch
LIFFNER
Belted Lizard-Effect Leather Clutch
Top Handles
Top-handle bags appeared on the runways several seasons ago as elegant style took hold of the fashion world. What started out as a trend has now solidified itself as a key bag style to make a long-term investment in. On the fall 2025 runways, standout styles emerged at heritage brands including Hermès and Louis Vuitton, which reissued styles from the archives.
LOUIS VUITTON
Alma Pm
NILI LOTAN
Jaclyn Suede Tote
Verafied
Leather Bag
The Row
Marlo 12 Leather Tote Bag
Weekenders
Travel is on the minds of designers who took to the runway to present bags that feel primed for a weekend getaway. Designs ranged from duffles to totes, finished in everything from Kelly green supple suede at Gucci to sleek black leather at Burberry.
Gucci
Gucci Savoy Medium Duffle Bag
MÉTIER
Vérité City Medium Braided Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
LIFFNER
Mega Sprout Suede Tote
DEMELLIER
The New York Small Textured-Leather Tote
Vanity Cases
Nostalgia was all over the runways. One area where that appeared most clearly: vanity cases. The styles resembles traditional train cases used in the Golden Age of travel. We're seeing the fashion set use them to pack toiletries as well as carry them in everyday looks.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Bang Bang Vanity Intrecciato Leather Tote
SAINT LAURENT
Gaby Vanity Leather Shoulder Bag
CELINE
Mini Vanity in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin
Prada
Flou Leather Vanity Case
Minaudières
Micro bags were huge several seasons ago. In 2025, we're seeing them emerge in a new way. Instead of shrunken versions of larger bag styles, designers including Chanel and Givenchy are doubling down on minaudières.
Givenchy
Show Crystal-Embellished Minaudiere in Nappa Leather
Alaïa
Cube Leather Vanity Leather Case
CELINE
Celine Nina Minaudiere in Suede Calfskin With Strass
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.