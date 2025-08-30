Every Major Handbag Trend That Will Take Over in Fall 2025

Fall/winter 2025 handbag trends
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
By
published
in Features

For the fall 2025 collections, we took a close look at the biggest trends that emerged on the runways. Some of the larger themes of the season centered on femininity in fashion, a sense of other-era style that has been a driving force as designers looked back to previous decades, and a cool, modern take on preppy dressing. Unsurprisingly, these ideas also trickled down to the handbag realm.

An array of sophisticated bags appeared on the runways, including sleek top-handle totes. Vanity bags made a big comeback, bringing in an element of nostalgia that harkens back to when travel included a well-appointed train case. Embossed exotic materials ranging from crocodile to snakeskin brought a sense of polish. Ahead, get a closer look at the biggest handbag trends from the fall 2025 runways.

Suede

Suede was huge last year. In 2025, it's even bigger. Brands including Ralph Lauren, Fendi, and Prada are doubling down on the rich texture for fall in a variety of categories, including handbags.

Fall/winter 2025 bag trends: Suede

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Exotics

It isn't just about one exotic finish, but many. For fall, we're seeing everything from embossed lizard to crocodile to snakeskin finishing handbags at brands including Khaite, Altuzarra, Tory Burch, and Calvin Klein.

Fall/winter 2025 bag trend: Exotics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Top Handles

Top-handle bags appeared on the runways several seasons ago as elegant style took hold of the fashion world. What started out as a trend has now solidified itself as a key bag style to make a long-term investment in. On the fall 2025 runways, standout styles emerged at heritage brands including Hermès and Louis Vuitton, which reissued styles from the archives.

Fall/winter 2025 bag trends: Top handles

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Weekenders

Travel is on the minds of designers who took to the runway to present bags that feel primed for a weekend getaway. Designs ranged from duffles to totes, finished in everything from Kelly green supple suede at Gucci to sleek black leather at Burberry.

Fall/winter 2025 bag trends: Weekenders

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Vanity Cases

Nostalgia was all over the runways. One area where that appeared most clearly: vanity cases. The styles resembles traditional train cases used in the Golden Age of travel. We're seeing the fashion set use them to pack toiletries as well as carry them in everyday looks.

Fall/winter 2025 bag trend: Vanity cases

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Minaudières

Micro bags were huge several seasons ago. In 2025, we're seeing them emerge in a new way. Instead of shrunken versions of larger bag styles, designers including Chanel and Givenchy are doubling down on minaudières.

Fall/winter 2025 bag trends: Minaudi&amp;egrave;res

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸