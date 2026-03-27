Stylish Women Across Europe Agree—*These* Are the Most Elegant, Quiet Luxury Jackets to Wear This Spring

From Toteme to Róhe and Nour Hammour, these under-the-radar brands are making the elegant, anti-trend jackets fashion people rely on every spring.

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Best under the radar jackets
(Image credit: @monikh, @aimeesong, @francescasaffari)
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You know it, I know it—spring is slowly but surely on its way, which means there’s no better time to invest in the perfect spring jacket. A task which, admittedly, I always find surprisingly difficult. Choosing between an edgy bomber, a classic trench or a country-inspired barn jacket has never felt more complicated, and while I’d ideally invest in all three, this season I’m focusing on one thing: a high-quality jacket that transcends trends, I’ll love forever and will become a true wardrobe staple.

After plenty of time scrolling, saving and analysing what the chicest women on my Instagram feeds are wearing, I’ve noticed there are three core, under-the-radar brands that fashion people consistently come back to—true “if you know, you know” labels that specialise in timeless, beautifully made outerwear.

Starting with Róhe. The Amsterdam-based label has quickly become a go-to for elevated basics, but its jackets are where it really shines. The Reinvented Leather Jacket—a classic bomber reworked with a sculptural funnel neck and elasticated waist—feels modern yet timeless, while the Panko jacket, with its collarless design and toggle fastening, has a distinctly Scandi feel that makes it perfect for spring layering.

Francesca Saffari wearing the Rohe Panko Jacket

Francesca Saffari wearing the Rohe Pankou Jacket.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Nour Hammour, too, has become something of a fashion-person favourite. Specialising in leather outerwear, the brand is known for everything from leather trenches to beautifully cut bomber jackets. Finally, a brand that’s been quietly leading the way for years: Toteme. The Stockholm-based label has become synonymous with quiet luxury, particularly when it comes to outerwear. Perfectly cut trench coats, impeccably tailored jackets and timeless silhouettes are what the brand does best, and they’re pieces that never date.

Keep scrolling to shop the best under-the-radar, anti-trend jacket brands fashion people rely on every spring.

Shop The Best Quiet Luxury Jackets

1. Rohe

Aimee Song wearing a Rohe jacket

Aimee Song wearing the Róhe Reinvented Jacket.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: Róhe jackets strike the perfect balance between minimal and elevated. Expect classic silhouettes; bombers, collarless jackets and tailored styles, but always with a subtle twist, whether that’s a sculptural collar, unique fastening or unexpected proportions. They’re the kind of pieces that feel timeless, but still interesting enough to elevate a simple outfit.

2. Nour Hammour

Monikh wearing Nour Hammour

Monikh wearing the Nour Hammour Leather Bomber Jacket.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Nour Hammour has become a go-to for beautifully crafted leather outerwear. From leather trenches to perfectly cut bomber jackets, the brand focuses on investment pieces that feel both modern and long-lasting. A Nour Hammour jacket is the kind of piece that instantly makes everything else you’re wearing look more expensive.

3. Toteme

Francesca wearing a Toteme jacket

Francesca wearing the Toteme Parachute Jacket.

(Image credit: