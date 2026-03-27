Stylish Women Across Europe Agree—*These* Are the Most Elegant, Quiet Luxury Jackets to Wear This Spring

You know it, I know it—spring is slowly but surely on its way, which means there’s no better time to invest in the perfect spring jacket. A task which, admittedly, I always find surprisingly difficult. Choosing between an edgy bomber, a classic trench or a country-inspired barn jacket has never felt more complicated, and while I’d ideally invest in all three, this season I’m focusing on one thing: a high-quality jacket that transcends trends, I’ll love forever and will become a true wardrobe staple.
After plenty of time scrolling, saving and analysing what the chicest women on my Instagram feeds are wearing, I’ve noticed there are three core, under-the-radar brands that fashion people consistently come back to—true “if you know, you know” labels that specialise in timeless, beautifully made outerwear.
Starting with Róhe. The Amsterdam-based label has quickly become a go-to for elevated basics, but its jackets are where it really shines. The Reinvented Leather Jacket—a classic bomber reworked with a sculptural funnel neck and elasticated waist—feels modern yet timeless, while the Panko jacket, with its collarless design and toggle fastening, has a distinctly Scandi feel that makes it perfect for spring layering.
Nour Hammour, too, has become something of a fashion-person favourite. Specialising in leather outerwear, the brand is known for everything from leather trenches to beautifully cut bomber jackets. Finally, a brand that’s been quietly leading the way for years: Toteme. The Stockholm-based label has become synonymous with quiet luxury, particularly when it comes to outerwear. Perfectly cut trench coats, impeccably tailored jackets and timeless silhouettes are what the brand does best, and they’re pieces that never date.
Keep scrolling to shop the best under-the-radar, anti-trend jacket brands fashion people rely on every spring.
Shop The Best Quiet Luxury Jackets
1. Rohe
Style Notes: Róhe jackets strike the perfect balance between minimal and elevated. Expect classic silhouettes; bombers, collarless jackets and tailored styles, but always with a subtle twist, whether that’s a sculptural collar, unique fastening or unexpected proportions. They’re the kind of pieces that feel timeless, but still interesting enough to elevate a simple outfit.
Reinvented Leather Jacket
A constant best-seller, the Reinvented Jacket is the perfect example of a timeless, funnel-neck bomber jacket that will pair well with everything in your wardrobe. Also available in a warm cognac tone and classic khaki.
Róhe
Suede Collar Blouson Jacket
Everything about this suede collar, blouson jacket is so refined. Pair with denim and loafers for the perfect everyday look.
Double-Faced Wool Pankou Jacket
A unique take on classic spring jacket, this collarless, toggle design will instantly make you look more expensive.
Textured Cotton-Blend Anorak
Technical jackets are a major trend this spring, and this windbreaker is the perfect combination of effortless and chic.
Róhe
Suede Collar Check Coat
With a subtle check and suede collar, this car coat has an innately vintage, heritage feel.
2. Nour Hammour
Style Notes: Nour Hammour has become a go-to for beautifully crafted leather outerwear. From leather trenches to perfectly cut bomber jackets, the brand focuses on investment pieces that feel both modern and long-lasting. A Nour Hammour jacket is the kind of piece that instantly makes everything else you’re wearing look more expensive.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Leo Hooded Paneled Leather Jacket
A leather bomber you'll wear now, and again come autumn. Pair with white jeans and ballet flats for a fresh spring look.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Runa Paneled Leather Bomber Jacket
Imbued with a vintage '70s feel, this tan jacket offers a softer alternative to the classic black bomber for spring.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Pia Textured-Leather Jacket
A gorgeous, almost butter yellow hue that will slot seamlessly in to your spring capsule wardrobe.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Priya Belted Paneled Leather Jacket
A contemporary take on the classic tailored trench, complete with a tie-belt waist and storm flap.