According to Pinterest, Every It Girl Is Sporting This Chic, Versatile Manicure This Spring

Hop on this insider trend while it's still early.

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A collage of striped nail art designs.
(Image credit: @chummy.nails, @nailsby_hal, @nailsbyzola)
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Ask your best friend, your sibling, or any manicure-loyal person on TikTok—a nail appointment on the calendar is something beauty lovers count down the minutes to. There's endless discourse about which trends reign supreme at any given moment (cat-eye polish, nail jewelry, and detailed art are making viral waves right now), but despite the online noise, there's one tsunami of a nail trend cresting over the horizon line. It's effortlessly cool and extremely versatile and has the ability to be reinterpreted to fit any personal aesthetic, and you're about to see it absolutely everywhere.

No, I'm not talking about 3D textures or soap nails. I'm talking about the striped manicures that have been decorating my Instagram and Pinterest dashboards over the past two months. While this trend isn't exactly new (Kylie Jenner donned tuxedo tips last summer, and the plaid-nail trend continues to climb), I've noticed a gradual rise in simple line art since the start of 2026. I've been inundated with everything from cool-girl tie-inspired sets to thinly slitted French manicures and nautical stripes nearly every day—with newer, bigger, and better iterations popping up by the week. This growing assortment of inspiration lets me know that we're in for a big, striped storm this spring and summer, and honestly, I'm here for it.

With the number of inspo pics I've been saving over the last few weeks, it's unfair not to share with the class. Below, see the 13 sets that feel extra cool for music-festival season, will perfectly accent your winter-to-spring transitional wardrobe, and come to life with a trendy new swimsuit. Your next few months of nail decisions are settled. Thank me later.

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13 Striped-Nail Ideas to Try in 2026

Cerulean Chic

An image of blue and brown striped French tips.

(Image credit: @nailsby_hal)

I can't think of a cooler way to try this trend than with one of spring's hottest color combos—espresso and cerulean, which took the spring/summer 2026 runways by storm. Manicurist Hallie Favero translated this color scheme onto her client's tips with thickly stacked French tips, forming this tiered design that I'm itching to try myself. Très chic, non?

Gen Z Stripes

A set of mismatched striped nails.

(Image credit: @chummy.nails)

Tied for my favorite interpretation of this line-laced trend is this finely etched design from Milan-based manicurist Oksana Zavora. Not only does Zavora play with my favorite element of this trend (French-tip placement), but she also stacks other buzzy accents like tortoiseshell and muted C-curve liner that's very Jennie Kim coded. If you're into the mix-and-match manicures taking Gen Z by storm, you'll want to add this set to your inspo board.

All Tied Up

An image of tie-inspired striped nails.

(Image credit: @chummy.nails)

A moment for the line work, please! This detailed set, also by Zavora, reimagines the striped manicure in terms of fashion, using the diagonal perspective and varying thickness of lined ties and mashing that up with pinstripes, polka dots, and CBK-headband acetate. It's a maximalist's dream spring mani.

Twisted Tuxedo

Kylie Jenner&#039;s black and white French manicure.

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

I mentioned Jenner's tuxedo nails before, but it would be rude not to give you a visual. This look crafted by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt features a lined manicure in the classic French curve, not the horizontal stripes we've seen thus far. If you're a French-tip devotee who wants to try something current without going too far from home base, this lightly detailed manicure is the one to show your nail tech.

Short 'n' Striped

Blue and navy short striped French tips.

(Image credit: @nailsby_hal)

If you thought this trend was only for long nails, think again. This spring-ready style proves that striped French tips look extra cute (honestly, maybe even chicer than most) on short, rounded nails, especially when painted in this navy-and-light-blue color combo. It can feel preppy, effortlessly cool, or perfect for spring depending on the outfit you pair it with, making this one of the most versatile options I've seen yet.

Candied Color Blocking

Colorful striped nails.

(Image credit: @nails_of_la)

Celebrity manicurist and brand founder Brittney Boyce was ahead of the curve when she designed this color-blocked manicure on influencer Dixie D'Amelio in February. This set feels like the manicure-ification of Damson Madder with its combination of earthy and jewel-toned hues in color-blocked and pinstriped patterns, propelling this playful print combo into something a bit more elevated.

Subtly Studded

Mismatched nails with metal studs.

(Image credit: @nailsby_hal)

Three-dimensional nail art has been en vogue for some time, but 2026 is seeing a step back. Manicure lovers aren't ditching these textured looks altogether, but they're suddenly becoming more bite-sized—like the mini studs accenting this mixed-print design. It's cute, understated, and a little edgy.

Summer Stripes

Colorful vertically striped nails.

(Image credit: @chummy.nails)

This vibrant, summery set is practically the manicured manifestation of East Coast boardwalks and beach umbrellas. Though most of the striped designs we've seen so far showcase horizontal or curved French lines, this set plays with cute vertical slits, a look that's bound to dominate Pinterest as the weather continues to warm.

'60s Mod

A &#039;60s mod manicure with polka dots and stripes.

(Image credit: @gieos.room / @m.u.s.e.thesalon)

It seems like polka dots and pinstripes go perfectly. Stafford, England–based manicurist Stephanie Holland played with color clashing to mash brown, butter yellow, and baby blue into this set complete with mismatched prints that give me a sense of vintage nostalgia.

Tangerine Tips

Orange and brown striped French tips.

(Image credit: @nailsby_hal)

Did someone say summer nails? This combination of bright orange, brown, pink, and ivory was plucked straight from my warm-weather mood board, and I can't wait to try a version of it myself this year. For extra personality, make sure to ask for varying color progressions—the nonuniformity of these stripes makes them look extra cool.

Missoni Mani

Rainbow-striped nails.

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen fashioned these colorful stripes in the image of Missoni's pre-fall 2016 collection—a rainbow of pastels against solid backdrops. Though this look is easily one of the best options for a quintessential Americana summer set, the subtle nod to a decade-old, colorful runway is a fabulously nostalgic touch.

Pattern Play

Mismatched nails.

(Image credit: @nailsby_hal)

If you're still not over the mismatched-nail trend, join the club and save this manicure for inspo. Favero combines ditzy polka dots; blue, yellow, and berry stripes; and paisley to form this playfully patterned set that shouldn't work but just does.

Button-Down Blues

Pinstriped nails.

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

If a classic palette is more your speed, try this blue-and-white pinstriped set. It feels summery without screaming with color and leans into the preppy side of things.

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