According to Pinterest, Every It Girl Is Sporting This Chic, Versatile Manicure This Spring

Ask your best friend, your sibling, or any manicure-loyal person on TikTok—a nail appointment on the calendar is something beauty lovers count down the minutes to. There's endless discourse about which trends reign supreme at any given moment (cat-eye polish, nail jewelry, and detailed art are making viral waves right now), but despite the online noise, there's one tsunami of a nail trend cresting over the horizon line. It's effortlessly cool and extremely versatile and has the ability to be reinterpreted to fit any personal aesthetic, and you're about to see it absolutely everywhere.
No, I'm not talking about 3D textures or soap nails. I'm talking about the striped manicures that have been decorating my Instagram and Pinterest dashboards over the past two months. While this trend isn't exactly new (Kylie Jenner donned tuxedo tips last summer, and the plaid-nail trend continues to climb), I've noticed a gradual rise in simple line art since the start of 2026. I've been inundated with everything from cool-girl tie-inspired sets to thinly slitted French manicures and nautical stripes nearly every day—with newer, bigger, and better iterations popping up by the week. This growing assortment of inspiration lets me know that we're in for a big, striped storm this spring and summer, and honestly, I'm here for it.
Tied for my favorite interpretation of this line-laced trend is this finely etched design from Milan-based manicurist Oksana Zavora. Not only does Zavora play with my favorite element of this trend (French-tip placement), but she also stacks other buzzy accents like tortoiseshell and muted C-curve liner that's very Jennie Kim coded. If you're into the mix-and-match manicures taking Gen Z by storm, you'll want to add this set to your inspo board.
All Tied Up
A moment for the line work, please! This detailed set, also by Zavora, reimagines the striped manicure in terms of fashion, using the diagonal perspective and varying thickness of lined ties and mashing that up with pinstripes, polka dots, and CBK-headband acetate. It's a maximalist's dream spring mani.
Twisted Tuxedo
I mentioned Jenner's tuxedo nails before, but it would be rude not to give you a visual. This look crafted by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt features a lined manicure in the classic French curve, not the horizontal stripes we've seen thus far. If you're a French-tip devotee who wants to try something current without going too far from home base, this lightly detailed manicure is the one to show your nail tech.
Short 'n' Striped
If you thought this trend was only for long nails, think again. This spring-ready style proves that striped French tips look extra cute (honestly, maybe even chicer than most) on short, rounded nails, especially when painted in this navy-and-light-blue color combo. It can feel preppy, effortlessly cool, or perfect for spring depending on the outfit you pair it with, making this one of the most versatile options I've seen yet.
Candied Color Blocking
Celebrity manicurist and brand founder Brittney Boyce was ahead of the curve when she designed this color-blocked manicure on influencer Dixie D'Amelio in February. This set feels like the manicure-ification of Damson Madder with its combination of earthy and jewel-toned hues in color-blocked and pinstriped patterns, propelling this playful print combo into something a bit more elevated.
Subtly Studded
Three-dimensional nail art has been en vogue for some time, but 2026 is seeing a step back. Manicure lovers aren't ditching these textured looks altogether, but they're suddenly becoming more bite-sized—like the mini studs accenting this mixed-print design. It's cute, understated, and a little edgy.
Summer Stripes
This vibrant, summery set is practically the manicured manifestation of East Coast boardwalks and beach umbrellas. Though most of the striped designs we've seen so far showcase horizontal or curved French lines, this set plays with cute vertical slits, a look that's bound to dominate Pinterest as the weather continues to warm.
'60s Mod
It seems like polka dots and pinstripes go perfectly. Stafford, England–based manicurist Stephanie Holland played with color clashing to mash brown, butter yellow, and baby blue into this set complete with mismatched prints that give me a sense of vintage nostalgia.
Tangerine Tips
Did someone say summer nails? This combination of bright orange, brown, pink, and ivory was plucked straight from my warm-weather mood board, and I can't wait to try a version of it myself this year. For extra personality, make sure to ask for varying color progressions—the nonuniformity of these stripes makes them look extra cool.
Missoni Mani
Celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen fashioned these colorful stripes in the image of Missoni's pre-fall 2016 collection—a rainbow of pastels against solid backdrops. Though this look is easily one of the best options for a quintessential Americana summer set, the subtle nod to a decade-old, colorful runway is a fabulously nostalgic touch.
Pattern Play
If you're still not over the mismatched-nail trend, join the club and save this manicure for inspo. Favero combines ditzy polka dots; blue, yellow, and berry stripes; and paisley to form this playfully patterned set that shouldn't work but just does.
Button-Down Blues
If a classic palette is more your speed, try this blue-and-white pinstriped set. It feels summery without screaming with color and leans into the preppy side of things.