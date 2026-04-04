As someone who gravitates toward a more minimal wardrobe, I love having outfit formulas to come back to. They take the guesswork out of getting dressed, and I know I’ll feel good in whatever I put on since I tend to stick to combinations that are comfortable but still look put-together.
Even though I already have these go-tos, it’s always fun to look through photos for new styling ideas. Sometimes I’ll notice certain pieces showing up across different outfits, which helps me refine my spring shopping list, or I’ll find new ways to wear things I already have in my closet. Below, I’ve put together five outfits inspired by looks I’ve been seeing from people in Paris and London lately.
Trench Coat + Cropped Flares + Kitten Heels
Trench coats are a foundational staple and, to me, the coat of spring. I recently got the Provence Coat from Rue Sophie, so I’ve been thinking about different ways to wear it. I like this version paired with cropped flare pants and kitten heels, and I’m also eyeing the High Sport Kick Pant for a more comfortable but still chic option.
ZARA
Zw Collection Oversized Trench
J.Crew
Charley Kickout Cropped Jean
Aeyde
Women's Vero Nappa Leather Sandals
Oversize Sunglasses + Knee-Length Skirt + Pumps
I’ve been wearing my Chimi Giada sunglasses every day since I got them, and I’ve also been loving knee-length skirts. I like seeing them styled together with a pointed-toe pump.
Chimi
Giada Sunglasses
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pump
Button-Down + Tailored Midi Skirt + Loafers
A button-down and tailored midi skirt with loafers feels effortless but still comes across as classic and polished. I like the idea of adding a colored button-down to make it a bit more interesting, and I’m considering Mango’s Wool-Blend Midi Skirt for a similar look.