From Paris to London: The Spring Outfit Formulas Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

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@annelauremais; @poppyalmond; @nlmarilyn; @_livmadeline; @sylviemus_.
(Image credit: @annelauremais; @poppyalmond; @nlmarilyn; @_livmadeline; @sylviemus_)

As someone who gravitates toward a more minimal wardrobe, I love having outfit formulas to come back to. They take the guesswork out of getting dressed, and I know I’ll feel good in whatever I put on since I tend to stick to combinations that are comfortable but still look put-together.

For spring, there are a few I always come back to. One of my favorites is a trench coat with capris and kitten heels or ballet flats. I also love a pointelle set, like a matching knee-length skirt with a tank top or cardigan.

Even though I already have these go-tos, it’s always fun to look through photos for new styling ideas. Sometimes I’ll notice certain pieces showing up across different outfits, which helps me refine my spring shopping list, or I’ll find new ways to wear things I already have in my closet. Below, I’ve put together five outfits inspired by looks I’ve been seeing from people in Paris and London lately.

Trench Coat + Cropped Flares + Kitten Heels

@_livmadeline wearing a trench coat.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Trench coats are a foundational staple and, to me, the coat of spring. I recently got the Provence Coat from Rue Sophie, so I’ve been thinking about different ways to wear it. I like this version paired with cropped flare pants and kitten heels, and I’m also eyeing the High Sport Kick Pant for a more comfortable but still chic option.

Oversize Sunglasses + Knee-Length Skirt + Pumps

@annelauremais wearing a knee-length skirt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

I’ve been wearing my Chimi Giada sunglasses every day since I got them, and I’ve also been loving knee-length skirts. I like seeing them styled together with a pointed-toe pump.

Button-Down + Tailored Midi Skirt + Loafers

@nlmarilyn wearing a button down and column skirt with loafers.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

A button-down and tailored midi skirt with loafers feels effortless but still comes across as classic and polished. I like the idea of adding a colored button-down to make it a bit more interesting, and I’m considering Mango’s Wool-Blend Midi Skirt for a similar look.