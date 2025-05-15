This Is *the* Skirt Trend to Wear With Sneakers This Summer
I think we can all agree that Bella Hadid killed it with her Cannes looks, but now, she's made her way to London and has switched up her wardrobe to suit her new location, adding a leather bomber jacket where the high temperature today was 57°F. Although the climate isn't all that summery in the UK at the moment, Hadid did make a very summer-appropriate choice when it came to the rest of her outfit. With her bomber jacket, Hadid wore the skirt trend that I predict every cool fashion person will pair with sneakers of every type this summer: a polka-dot skirt.
As I'm sure you're aware, polka dot is the classic print trend that made a major comeback last year and seems to be here to stay for a while. Hadid's ruffled polka-dot midi skirt would look chic with a wide variety of shoe styles, but there's something about her sporty, '90s-inspired sneakers that just makes it look even cooler. I could picture this skirt trend with other popular sneaker styles as well—from '70s retro sneakers to hiking sneakers. (Think Salomons.)
If Bella Hadid has influenced you, keep scrolling to shop her look as well as more polka-dot skirts to wear with sneakers this summer and beyond.
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag; Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers ($195)
Get Bella Hadid's Look
Shop More Polka-Dot Skirts to Wear With Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
