This Is *the* Skirt Trend to Wear With Sneakers This Summer

I think we can all agree that Bella Hadid killed it with her Cannes looks, but now, she's made her way to London and has switched up her wardrobe to suit her new location, adding a leather bomber jacket where the high temperature today was 57°F. Although the climate isn't all that summery in the UK at the moment, Hadid did make a very summer-appropriate choice when it came to the rest of her outfit. With her bomber jacket, Hadid wore the skirt trend that I predict every cool fashion person will pair with sneakers of every type this summer: a polka-dot skirt.

As I'm sure you're aware, polka dot is the classic print trend that made a major comeback last year and seems to be here to stay for a while. Hadid's ruffled polka-dot midi skirt would look chic with a wide variety of shoe styles, but there's something about her sporty, '90s-inspired sneakers that just makes it look even cooler. I could picture this skirt trend with other popular sneaker styles as well—from '70s retro sneakers to hiking sneakers. (Think Salomons.)

If Bella Hadid has influenced you, keep scrolling to shop her look as well as more polka-dot skirts to wear with sneakers this summer and beyond.

Bella Hadid wearing a black leather bomber jacket and polka dot midi skirt with sneakers.

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

Bella Hadid wearing a black leather bomber jacket and polka dot midi skirt with sneakers.

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag; Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers ($195)

Get Bella Hadid's Look

Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic
Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket

City Skirt
EB Denim
City Skirt

'air Max 95 Running Shoe
Nike
Air Max 95 Running Shoes

Shop More Polka-Dot Skirts to Wear With Sneakers

Twirl Pleated Skirt
Wilfred
Twirl Pleated Skirt

J.Crew, New Gwen Layered Slip Skirt in Polka-Dot Chiffon
J.Crew
New Gwen Layered Slip Skirt in Polka-Dot Chiffon

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt
ZW Collection
Polka Dot Midi Skirt

Brandy Skirt Es
Reformation
Brandy Skirt

Satin Slip Skirt
ASTR the Label
Satin Slip Skirt

Carla Skirt
LPA
Carla Skirt

Deven Midi Skirt
Lovers and Friends
Deven Midi Skirt

MANGO, Polka-Dot Midi Skirt
Mango
Polka-Dot Midi Skirt

Iranee Polka Dot Georgette Skirt
ACNE Studios
Iranee Polka Dot Georgette Skirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear.

