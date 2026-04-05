6 Perfect Spring Outfits to Wear With the Chicest Denim Trend of the Season

If there's one trend that I love to wear for spring, it's a pair of indigo dark-wash jeans. I know that darker denim isn't always considered spring adjacent, but it's actually quite chic for the season. It's versatile because of its deep shade of blue, and complements other colors in an outfit. Trust me, I've found various outfits from the fashion-forward crowd on Instagram that prove my point. These looks aren't going to be difficult to recreate. You might be surprised at how many of the pieces you might already have to copy any of the looks I've compiled.
This spring, I'm opting in on the dark denim trend because I genuinely love these looks. They have each convinced me that dark denim is appropriate for spring. If you need some more convincing, these looks will do the trick. From indigo jeans in a baggy fit to a slim fit, keep scrolling to find the look that most suits your personal style and shop similar items to copy an outfit.
Striped Sweater + Baggy Jeans + Black Sneakers
I genuinely love a colorful and fun spring outfit, which is why I'll be recreating the look below. A striped sweater adorned with vibrant colors, paired with indigo jeans, sounds like the perfect outfit to me. Since the sweater would be the focal point of the outfit, while the denim is the base, I'd add simple accessories and shoes to accentuate the sweater. So, slip on a pair of simple, black flats and an oversized leather bag, and you have a chic, spring look. If you're not into wearing much color, just trade the striped sweater for an all-black, neutral sweater.
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Boden
Abi Jacquard Cardigan-Multi Rainbow
Levi's
Cinch Baggy Jeans
Margaux
The Pointe in Black Nappa
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather Tote Bag
Gray Quarter Zip Sweater + Indigo Jeans + Black T-Strap Pumps
On my days when I'm working and don't want to overthink my outfits, a simple pair of indigo jeans styled with a gray quarter zip (or any color quarter zip) is the best route for me. This is another easy-to-copy outfit that I've saved from my Rolodex of looks to recreate. It's simple, chic, and functional for chilly spring days. If you want to dress up this look, add a pair of T-strap pumps, and to dress it down, a pair of flats. This look is best done with slim-fitting denim. Shop some similar pieces below if you're into the chic simplicity of this outfit.
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ÉTERNE
Blaise cashmere half-zip sweater
Paige
Sasha Dwell Jeans
Aeyde
Women's Liz T Strap Pumps
Black Leather Coat + White T-Shirt + Indigo Jeans
Indigo jeans look incredible with a long leather coat. I know, it sounds counterintuitive to the spring weather, but on a chilly night out, you'll want to throw on the chic outwear to dress up a simple look like this one below. Throw on a simple white tee to wear with your jeans and try wearing a pair of leather flats if you have a lot of walking to do, or a pair of pointed-toe pumps to complete your outfit. This look is by far my favorite, it gives NYC cool girl, which is always what I'm going for when I get dressed.
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LAMARQUE
Alexandra Coat
Leset
The Margo
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats With Appliqué
Brown Cropped Leather Jacket + Indigo Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots + Black Shoulder Bag
When I want to look edgy during the spring, my first thought is to throw on a pair of indigo, low-rise jeans. And what better way to style them than with a cool brown leather jacket? I'd throw on a pair of pointed-toe boots and a simple, small shoulder bag to complete my look. This outfit is perfect for a night out. I always want to look polished, but without looking like I tried too hard.