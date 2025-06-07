I Know You “Get” Fashion If You’re Wearing This Shoe Trend in This Specific Colour
Red kitten heels are quickly becoming the summer shoe trend that fashion people will throw on with everything. Discover the best pairs to shop now below.
A summer or two ago, I practically swore off traditional high heels in favour of their lower, more comfortable counterparts. Just as elegant but far easier on the feet, kitten heels quickly won me over and they’ve held their place in my wardrobe ever since. Now, with summer upon us again, I’m feeling the urge to bolster my shoe capsule wardrobe. Naturally, the first style I’m eyeing is an emerging kitten heel trend.
As my collection already boasts enough black pairs to see me through every day of the week, it's red kitten heels that I'm turning my attention towards right now. A high-impact shoe that doesn’t compromise on comfort, this bold, statement shade injects the perfect jolt of colour, making even the simplest outfits feel more on-trend. Add a red kitten heel to a black-and-white ensemble and suddenly your looks feels infinitely more "fashion".
If you’ve already curated a summer wardrobe rich in colour, then this trend plays beautifully with bolder tones, too. I enjoy pairing red kitten heels with cobalt trousers for a striking contrast, or with chocolate brown layers for a more refined, grown-up feel.
Building on the red fashion trend that has saturated wardrobes over the past few summers, this particular iteration still has plenty of mileage left. Whether you're dressing up straight-leg jeans in a way that feels polished but not fussy, or styling them with swishy skirts and tailored trousers, red kitten heels prove surprisingly versatile despite their bold facade.
If you're looking to invest in a shoe trend you'll reach for summer after summer, read on to discover our edit of the best red kitten heels to buy now.
SHOP RED KITTEN HEEL SHOES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
