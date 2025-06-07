I Know You “Get” Fashion If You’re Wearing This Shoe Trend in This Specific Colour

Red kitten heels are quickly becoming the summer shoe trend that fashion people will throw on with everything. Discover the best pairs to shop now below.

Influencer wears red kitten heels with gingham maxi skirts and white cotton trousers.
(Image credit: @javiera, @mimixn)
A summer or two ago, I practically swore off traditional high heels in favour of their lower, more comfortable counterparts. Just as elegant but far easier on the feet, kitten heels quickly won me over and they’ve held their place in my wardrobe ever since. Now, with summer upon us again, I’m feeling the urge to bolster my shoe capsule wardrobe. Naturally, the first style I’m eyeing is an emerging kitten heel trend.

As my collection already boasts enough black pairs to see me through every day of the week, it's red kitten heels that I'm turning my attention towards right now. A high-impact shoe that doesn’t compromise on comfort, this bold, statement shade injects the perfect jolt of colour, making even the simplest outfits feel more on-trend. Add a red kitten heel to a black-and-white ensemble and suddenly your looks feels infinitely more "fashion".

Influencer wears red kitten heels with a gingham print maxi skirt and black top. She is standing outside in front of a flowing tree with a black bag slung over her shoulders.

(Image credit: @javiera)

If you’ve already curated a summer wardrobe rich in colour, then this trend plays beautifully with bolder tones, too. I enjoy pairing red kitten heels with cobalt trousers for a striking contrast, or with chocolate brown layers for a more refined, grown-up feel.

Influencer wears a red jumper with a lace layer peeking out underneath. She styled her look with white straight-leg trousers and a pair of red kitten heels.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Building on the red fashion trend that has saturated wardrobes over the past few summers, this particular iteration still has plenty of mileage left. Whether you're dressing up straight-leg jeans in a way that feels polished but not fussy, or styling them with swishy skirts and tailored trousers, red kitten heels prove surprisingly versatile despite their bold facade.

Influencer wears red kitten heel flip-flops with white trousers and an embellished black tank top.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

If you're looking to invest in a shoe trend you'll reach for summer after summer, read on to discover our edit of the best red kitten heels to buy now.

SHOP RED KITTEN HEEL SHOES:

MANGO, Bow Heel Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Bow Heel Sandals

While I love these in the vivid red, they also come in a classic black hue.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

Style these with capri pants for a retro-inspired look, otherwise pair them with your favourite jeans.

Fornax Leather Pumps
Neous
Fornax Leather Pumps

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

By Anthropologie Toe-Strap Kitten Heels
Anthropologie
Toe-Strap Kitten Heels

The kitten heel flip-flop trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Loulou Leather Sandals
Khaite
Loulou Leather Sandals

The delicate strap detailing lends these a light and feminine edge.

Kitten Heel Mule Sandals
Bershka
Kitten Heel Mule Sandals

The mule design gives these a retro energy that makes your summer styling so much more fun.

Jonna
Vagabond Shoemakers
Jonna Kitten Heels

These also come in white, black and burgundy.

Cubisto Bow-Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps
Jacquemus
Cubisto Bow-Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps

Add a pop of colour to your summer shoe rotation.

