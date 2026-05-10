There's no season quite like summer. Beach holidays, al fresco Aperol spritzes, what's not to like? As we edge towards hotter, sunnier days, I find myself on the hunt for wardrobe inspiration, and if there's one source I return to every single year, it's the streets of Paris.
No one does warm-weather style quite like French women. They somehow manage to make the simplest outfit combinations look impossibly chic. With their unique way of curating timeless classics or vintage pieces and mixing them with modern trends, their outfits always look seamless.
This year, I've noticed certain micro-trends expanding into full-fledged seasonal must-haves. Jelly shoes, lace-hem satin shorts and pillbox hats all seem to be growing in popularity, but if you were hesitant about trying any of them, I've found some very well-dressed women who have given them the French touch, styling them in a chic, grown-up way that makes them look less like trends and more like wardrobe staples.
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And as for the summer classics such as broderie anglaise dresses, polka dot skirts, bohemian tops and mini dresses, look to these women for inspiration on how to reinvent them in ways that make them feel relevant and new again.
So if you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe, I've compiled an edit of five French-inspired outfit combinations I'll be copying this season. Read on to find out more.
5 French Girl Summer Outfits for 2026
1. Broderie Anglaise Dress + Jelly Sandals + Straw Bag
Style Notes: Broderie anglaise dresses are a classic that appear every summer. Their intricate detail and subtle texture make them a minimal effort, maximum impact piece that simply requires accessorizing. Straw bags and broderie are a winning combination, but if you're looking to add a touch of interest, don't sleep on jelly shoes. The Row's iterations from 2024 are the inspiration behind the current woven styles we're seeing everywhere, and they feel more grown-up and serious than the versions from our childhood. Choose red for a pop of colour.