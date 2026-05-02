The real secret to a wardrobe that's chic, on-trend and actually wearable? Not an entirely new closet, but the tiny tweaks — a statement belt here, a much-talked-about accessory there, a small design detail that was all over the recent runways — that transform what you already own into something a little more interesting. Enter: the microtrend.
With the rapid rise of social media, many of these start in the fashion corners of the internet. Remember last year's sardine girl aesthetic? A prime example of the 'if you know, you know' styling moment. Others begin on the runway — a small detail, spotted and spun into the wardrobes of enough well-dressed women to earn its own cultural moment. Either way, the effect is the same: maximum impact, minimal effort, and an easy way to convey you take a real interest in what you wear.
This season's lineup includes coin belts, red shoes, unexpected studs and lace layers. Each easy enough to incorporate without overhauling your entire outfit. Scroll on for the microtrends ones I'm most excited about for summer.
6 Spring/Summer Microtrends to Make Note of Now
1. Coin Belts
Style Notes: Coin belts were a standout accessory of the spring/summer 26 runways with Celine creating its own now-trending version of the retro-inspired style. Think extra-large medallions, oval metal clasps and heavy hardware. As one of the easiest ways to enhance any outfit, expect to see them taking centre stage in many an envy-inducing wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
Rixo
Leyla Coin Belt in Gold
Whether slung over jeans or around skirts and dresses, this Rixo coin belt will elevate any look.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Metal Accent Leather Belt
For a tougher take on the classic coin belt, turn to this Ralph Lauren style.
River Island
Gold Shell Coin Chain Belt
The shell accents on this style make it a strong find for any holiday wardrobe.
CELINE
Signature Belt 18mm in Taurillon Leather
This Celine belt is one of the most talked-about items from the Spring/Summer 26 runways and surprisingly it's still in stock.
2. Lace Layers
Style Notes: Anyone chronically online (guilty as charged) will have clocked the Coastal Grandma, Mediterranean Summer and soft romance aesthetics that took over Pinterest last year. The common thread between all three? Lace. And now it's finding its moment entirely on its own.