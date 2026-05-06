Polka Dots Are Officially Trending Again—5 Fresh Ways To Wear Them This Summer

Though describing a trend as being black and white and seen all over might sound like the start of some terrible parlour joke, the truth is that it’s a fitting description for the rise of the polka-dot trend. The spotted motif, once a signature of Sloane Rangers like Princess Diana in the ‘80s, has become a fixture for dressers looking to inject a sense of posh maximalism into their wardrobes.
After a slew of viral dresses from dreamy ready-to-wear brand Réalisation Par went viral—including the halterneck Sadie style and a Claudia Schiffer-approved midi—the humble dot became a calling cry for cool girls seeking something quietly opulent and boldly sophisticated. Soon, the celebrity style set were noticing too, with Margot Robbie wearing a caped calf-length dress by Alaïa to a Wimbledon match and Jennifer Lawrence styling a spotty haute couture gown by Dior to the Academy Awards.
The appeal of polka dots lies in their elevating essence. Falling into the same category as tassel scarves, pillbox hats and opera coats, they are a style that appears understated and quietly luxurious, though it is actually an example of quotidian opulence in the sense that it brings a sophisticated grandeur to simplistic silhouettes. Suffice to say, an anything-but-boring basic.
It’s this multifaceted nature that makes it a mainstay for summer. For a season marked by days spent longing for tranquil waters, sun-licked skin and an oasis of Aperol Spritz, the styles we wear need to be both effortless and impactful in their styling. These are pieces we don’t have to think hard about building an outfit with, but deliver a dose of individualism and dynamism when thrown on.
Because when the blissful weather calls for afternoons outdoors enjoying the balmy weather, the last thing we’re interested in is fussing around with layers or cumbersome silhouettes. Still, many of us find wearing a simple white t-shirt and a pair of jeans à la Jane Birkin or Chanel muse Bhavitha Mandava at the 2026 Met Gala a little lacklustre. And in a season that’s truly an ode to joy, why shouldn’t we embrace the merits of this playful trend?
Timeless, charming and captivating, scroll through for the ways style savants are embracing the polka dot trend for summer 2026.
The 5 Key Polka-Dot Trends for Summer 2026
1. Drop-Waist Dress
Style Notes: Drop-waist dresses remain one of the most prominent micro trends. A staple for over a century—lest we forget that this shape was popularised through flapper fashion that freed women from the constraints of corsetry and rigid undergarments—the iterations that we’re seeing rise in prominence today evoke all those same qualities, albeit with a slightly more gamine and glamorous lens. Think: Sophia Loren gliding through the Mediterranean across the coastline of Positano.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Brayden Knit Dress
This gorgeous, plunging neckline is complemented by micro, scallop details along the edges.