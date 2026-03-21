5 Blouse Trends French Women Will Wear With Jeans, Skirts, and Trousers in 2026

With spring finally underway, blue skies, warmer weather and daffodils are making their grand appearance. Long gone are the cold, dark winter evenings and with that, it’s time to stow away our chunky jumpers and big coats and bring out the light jackets, thin knits and t-shirts. A new season brings new trends and outfit inspo, and I, for one, can't wait to get stuck in.
This week, I’ve been taking stock of my spring wardrobe to figure out what I’m actually missing, rather than buying pieces I already own. In doing so, I’ve identified a clear gap: a great blouse. Perfect for those in-between days when a T-shirt feels too casual but a shirt leans a little too formal, the blouse sits neatly in that middle ground. It’s one of those staples that instantly elevates an outfit and can be effortlessly dressed up or down, depending on your plans. Plus, it pairs perfectly with jeans, which is always a win in my book.
As a minimalist, I often look to French women for style inspiration, so naturally I turned to them again to see which blouse trends they’re embracing for spring 2026. From modern boho silhouettes to cinched, shirred styles, keep scrolling to discover the French girl–approved blouse trends to note this season.
French-Girl Blouse Trends to Note for Spring 2026:
1. Shirred Smock Blouse
Style Notes: A shirred smock blouse is one of my absolute favourite blouse styles because it is such a transeasonal piece. Long sleeve, no sleeve, tie-front or printed, there’s such an array of formats that it comes in, so you're sure to find a shirred style that suits you. Wear with jeans in spring, and then when we descend into summer and pair with a poplin skirt or shorts.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Smocked Boatneck Top
The colour of this is so chic.
DÔEN
Baptisia Top
A timeless, classic style.
Zimmermann
Luna Ruffled Top
A gorgeous, timeless top to wear with jeans, trousers and shorts.
Ganni
Red Cotton Smock Tie Top
This also comes in black, white and brown.
RAILS
Tabi Top
I'd wear this with white jeans for a light, spring look.
2. Modern Boho
Style Notes: The boho trend was revived by Chemena Kamali’s debut catwalk for Chloé and its momentum has been gaining ever since. We’ve continued to see the increase in popularity, and this new modern take feels fresh and much more wearable. Its key characteristics are muted tones, ruffles, lace and prairie prints.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Printed Blouse With Bow
This paisley print feels fresh and new.
& Other Stories
Flounced Lace Blouse
I can't believe this is from the high-street.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Ruffled Gathered Ramie Top
So elegant.
Reformation
Izabel Top
Wear with jeans for a causal look, or pair with white trousers for an evening style.
Per Una
Sheer Ruffle Shoulder Pintuck Blouse
M&S does great boho options for a high-street option.
3. Denim
Style Notes: A denim blouse is such a timeless option that never feels dated. There’s such a variation of styles and washes available now to suit any style, it makes it much easier to incorporate it into your existing wardrobe. I personally love an indigo blouse paired with a white jean and ballet flats for spring.