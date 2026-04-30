My favourite thing about the '90s was the major contrast between trends. On one end, this time in history was literally known as the 'grunge era,' with the clothing and accessories to match. On the other, '90s minimalism reigned supreme (à la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy), and this juxtaposition made the decade unlike any other in terms of fashion. So, it's no wonder that a selection of '90s minimalist accessory trends have come back into the spotlight. Whilst they may have been trends at one point, it's clear their timelessness meant they wouldn't stay away for long.
I could happily discuss '90s trends all day, but there's something about the more minimalist pieces that draw my eye in. I often buy handbags or shoes without realising that their shapes or specific styles are largely reflective of this era. There's a reliability in the stable presence of a minimal accessory. They're safe investments that rarely feel dated, and they're pieces you can always turn back to when you feel burnt out on surfing the ever-rotating trend cycle.
The styles I've been spotting most frequently this season are simple strappy sandals, minimal sunglasses, chic claw clips, baguette and crescent bags and flatform sandals. Putting them all together, I see why they're back with vigour. Many of them are the basis of other trends we've seen before (looking at you, quiet luxury) and proof of the longevity that comes from simple forms.
So if your interest is piqued by '90s fashion, the following six accessory trends may be worth adding to your wardrobe.
These '90s Accessory Trends Are Back This Year
1. Crescent Bags
Style Notes: There were several '90s handbag trends that reached icon status, including the crescent bag. Its upturned shape and myriad colours and sizes made it so easy to work into a variety of outfits, and that holds true today, too. From more structured options to slouchier, ruched versions, it's a handbag anyone will enjoy carrying around.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Oval Shoulder Bag
Compact, cute and perfectly packable for summer holidays
Anonymous Copenhagen
Shane Petite Pillow Bag Alligator Calf Black
Croc print and pillowy materials fit into this era, too.
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
This hue trends every spring and summer.
Polène
Numéro Dix - Textured Black
A more rounded crescent shape if you like a modernised silhouette.
2. Platform Slides
Style Notes: If there was a '90s trend I wore most as a fashion-obsessed pre-teen, it was this one. The stretchy bands and thick soles were a statement but the simple shape and neutral colour make them acceptable for minimalists. I love how London-based content creator Liv Madeline updated this look for today, wearing them with a chic blazer and Bermuda shorts—something that'll likely become my summer uniform.
Shop the Trend:
Vagabond Shoemakers
Danya Sandals
These are top of the list for summer shoe purchases.
Free People
Harbor Flatform Sandals
These come in 16 amazing colours.
Charles & Keith
Wide-Strap Platform Wedges
The wedge sole is essentially a time machine back to the '90s and '00s. Wear these with cropped jeans or capris.
Fendi
Fendi Sunshine Brown Fabric Flatform Slides
Pair these with a Fendi baguette bag for the ultimate '90s look.