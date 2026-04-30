I Love a '90s Minimalist Look—These Are the Accessories I'm Eyeing for Summer 2026

From crescent bags to claw clips, these are the '90s minimalist accessory trends having a serious comeback this year.

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Five different &#039;90s minimalist accessory trends
(Image credit: Future)
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My favourite thing about the '90s was the major contrast between trends. On one end, this time in history was literally known as the 'grunge era,' with the clothing and accessories to match. On the other, '90s minimalism reigned supreme (à la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy), and this juxtaposition made the decade unlike any other in terms of fashion. So, it's no wonder that a selection of '90s minimalist accessory trends have come back into the spotlight. Whilst they may have been trends at one point, it's clear their timelessness meant they wouldn't stay away for long.

Salome wearing strappy sandals and a crescent bag with jeans and a white T-shirt

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

I could happily discuss '90s trends all day, but there's something about the more minimalist pieces that draw my eye in. I often buy handbags or shoes without realising that their shapes or specific styles are largely reflective of this era. There's a reliability in the stable presence of a minimal accessory. They're safe investments that rarely feel dated, and they're pieces you can always turn back to when you feel burnt out on surfing the ever-rotating trend cycle.

The styles I've been spotting most frequently this season are simple strappy sandals, minimal sunglasses, chic claw clips, baguette and crescent bags and flatform sandals. Putting them all together, I see why they're back with vigour. Many of them are the basis of other trends we've seen before (looking at you, quiet luxury) and proof of the longevity that comes from simple forms.

So if your interest is piqued by '90s fashion, the following six accessory trends may be worth adding to your wardrobe.

These '90s Accessory Trends Are Back This Year

1. Crescent Bags

Caroline wearing brown outfit and white crescent bag

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: There were several '90s handbag trends that reached icon status, including the crescent bag. Its upturned shape and myriad colours and sizes made it so easy to work into a variety of outfits, and that holds true today, too. From more structured options to slouchier, ruched versions, it's a handbag anyone will enjoy carrying around.

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2. Platform Slides

Liv in platform slide sandals

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: If there was a '90s trend I wore most as a fashion-obsessed pre-teen, it was this one. The stretchy bands and thick soles were a statement but the simple shape and neutral colour make them acceptable for minimalists. I love how London-based content creator Liv Madeline updated this look for today, wearing them with a chic blazer and Bermuda shorts—something that'll likely become my summer uniform.

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3. Minimal Sunglasses