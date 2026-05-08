Spring pant trends are always my favorite to see throughout the season. They’re often functional for the weather without compromising style. From culottes to capri pants, clearly, fashion people have been ready for the warm seasons to arrive. There’s another pant trend catching the attention of the fashion-conscious this year, and it’s not the usual trouser or barrel fit; it’s a pair of cargo pants. Yes, the casual, extra-pocketed pant trend is back, and even better, it’s fully functional.
As a child, I wore a purse pretty often with my outfits, but once I started wearing cargo pants, I’d stuff each pocket with my tiny belongings. Fast-forward to the present, and I will definitely be doing the same on days that I simply don’t feel like carrying a bag. I noticed cargo pants growing in popularity on Instagram as the most stylish influencers started incorporating them into their outfits. It’s safe to say I’ve been influenced, and once you see these looks, you will be too. Keep scrolling for cargo-pant outfit inspiration and shop each look.
Chic Monochrome
A deep gray color scheme may not feel intuitively spring-friendly, but trust me, this outfit might change that. Try styling your cargo pants with a classic bomber jacket in the same tone. This is an especially functional outfit for the chillier spring days. Complete your look with a few accessories like black sunglasses and pointed-toe boots to contrast the streetwear look. You can also do this with other colors, like olive green, if you’re going for a brighter-hued monochrome outfit.