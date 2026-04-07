5 Chic But Casual Outfits I'll Be Wearing on Repeat This Month

As welcome as the new spring season is, it can be tricky to navigate what to wear, especially here in the UK. It’s the epitome of that transitional in-between weather; one day brings blue skies and a hint of warmth, the next swings back to cold, grey and rain. If you ask me, spring is by far the hardest season to dress for.
What helps is having a handful of go-to outfit formulas to rely on that work no matter the forecast. Instead of overhauling my wardrobe, I focus on building dependable looks with transeasonal pieces, outfits that are effortless to throw on but polished enough to carry me from the office to coffee dates to weekend plans.
Scroll on to discover my five favourite casual spring outfit ideas for 2026. These are the looks I reach for on repeat, whatever the weather throws my way.
5 Casual Spring Outfits to Rely On
1. Rugby Top + Khaki Jeans + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Débora’s look is a prime example of a chic, casual spring outfit. Pairing a rugby top with khaki jeans makes it feel more elevated than if you were to wear it with leggings, and the flip-flops give it that easy, laid-back finish. For rainy days, swap the flip-flops for trainers, and it’s an outfit that can easily be transitioned.
Shop the Look:
Miu Miu
Virgin Wool Polo Sweater
A Miu Miu rugby shirt is the epitome of elevated casual style.
COS
Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt
All of my basics are from COS.
LA LIGNE
Marilyn Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
I'd never considered buying khaki jeans until I saw Débora's look (pictured above), and now I can't stop thinking about them.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Who knew flip-flops could look so chic?!
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour Black
A chic leather tote that will fit all of your everyday essentials.
2. Leather Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Wedges
Style Notes: Liv’s look is one of my usual go-tos in spring. I couldn't be without a versatile leather jacket, and wide-leg jeans give it a more cool-girl, casual feel. Finish with a wedge for that elevated finish.