5 Chic But Casual Outfits I'll Be Wearing on Repeat This Month

This spring, I'm looking for casual yet stylish outfits. See the five I've bookmarked below.

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Casual spring outfits
(Image credit: Future)
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As welcome as the new spring season is, it can be tricky to navigate what to wear, especially here in the UK. It’s the epitome of that transitional in-between weather; one day brings blue skies and a hint of warmth, the next swings back to cold, grey and rain. If you ask me, spring is by far the hardest season to dress for.

What helps is having a handful of go-to outfit formulas to rely on that work no matter the forecast. Instead of overhauling my wardrobe, I focus on building dependable looks with transeasonal pieces, outfits that are effortless to throw on but polished enough to carry me from the office to coffee dates to weekend plans.

Scroll on to discover my five favourite casual spring outfit ideas for 2026. These are the looks I reach for on repeat, whatever the weather throws my way.

5 Casual Spring Outfits to Rely On

1. Rugby Top + Khaki Jeans + Flip-Flops

Casual spring outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Débora’s look is a prime example of a chic, casual spring outfit. Pairing a rugby top with khaki jeans makes it feel more elevated than if you were to wear it with leggings, and the flip-flops give it that easy, laid-back finish. For rainy days, swap the flip-flops for trainers, and it’s an outfit that can easily be transitioned.

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2. Leather Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Wedges

Casual spring outfits

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Liv’s look is one of my usual go-tos in spring. I couldn't be without a versatile leather jacket, and wide-leg jeans give it a more cool-girl, casual feel. Finish with a wedge for that elevated finish.

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3. Oversized T-Shirt + Maxi Dress + Bright Flip-Flops

Casual spring outfits

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Dresses don’t have to be reserved for