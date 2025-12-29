I Asked the Experts—These Are the 5 Most Influential Lingerie Trends for 2026

I spoke to the experts and asked them what the biggest lingerie trends of 2026 will be. Scroll on to see what they said.

Lingerie trends 2026
Jump to category:

While ready-to-wear trends frequently come and go, the same can’t be said about lingerie. Underwear has been quietly evolving for quite some time now and is no longer confined to just function; we are now putting more thought into the under layers of our outfits than ever before.

Lingerie is now a lot more considered and reflects the shift in tone of fashion. Georgia Larsen, founder of lingerie brand Dora Larsen, states “as lingerie continues to blur the line between underwear and self-expression, 2026 is shaping up to be the year where intimacy becomes even more intentional—from expressive colour palettes to reworked silhouettes that celebrate both comfort and confidence.” Lingerie has become more polished and refined, accentuating our bodies in a thoughtful approach that appreciates the diverse needs of different women. While comfort remains a pivotal element, that doesn’t mean it has to impact the style and functionality of the set.

Lingerie trends 2026

However, much like shopping for the perfect pair of jeans, lingerie can feel overwhelming. Finding a style, colour, and shape that truly suits you—and makes you feel comfortable—is often a process of trial and error. That said, it doesn’t mean you can’t embrace current trends.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the five lingerie trends we’re set to see in 2026 and asked a panel of experts to share their thoughts on each one.

The 5 Biggest Lingerie Trends for 2026:

1. Soft Structures

Lingerie trends 2026

Style Notes: Bras have evolved over the last few years and continue to do so. Underwire bras are becoming less popular as women favour a seamless, non-underwired style and less structured shape, opting for comfort above all. “Support doesn’t need to feel restrictive. Underwires and shaping return, but reimagined with lighter constructions, flexible materials, and thoughtful engineering. It’s all about wearing pieces that give confidence without reminding you you’re wearing them” explains Larsen.

Shop the Trend:

2. Whimsical Details

Lingerie trends 2026

Style Notes: For 2026, according to Zoe Price-Smith, Boux Avenue's Chief Design and Product Officer “plain is out. Boux Avenue is predicting a return to whimsy and decadence, with decorative details galore in the most delicious colour palettes.” Think pastel colour palettes in soft pinks, dusky blues and lavenders with intricate detailing and silky fabrics to perfect the trend.

Shop the Trend:

3. Underwear as Outerwear

Lingerie trends 2026

Style Notes: We’ve seen this trend slowly creeping through for the past few seasons, especially at the end of 2025 with satin fabrics with lace trims. It’s bringing that underwear element into your everyday wardrobe. Alexandra Cracknell, Senior Designer at Dorina* explains, “lingerie as a staple of your outfit, evolving from worn to be seen into worn to be accessorised. Lace bodies and bras mixing lace and sheer elements designed to be accessorised with a blazer or shirt.”

Shop the Trend:

4. Go Big or Go Home

Lingerie trends 2026

Style Notes: There’s nothing quite like a matching lingerie set to make you feel instantly sexy—whether anyone is seeing it or not. Just because it’s the base layer, doesn’t mean it has to be lowkey, and sometimes the bolder the better for that surge of confidence. “It’s all about bringing the dramatic and theatrical elegance to life, allowing lingerie to become a masterpiece of art. Think a classic palette of rich reds, timeless black and sweet pinks but also added berry purples which have grown in popularity since AW25.” Price-Smith continues "intricate lingerie designs where detail and texture is key. At Boux Avenue, we’re all about craftsmanship so we’re using 3D embroideries, floral lace and broderie anglaise.”

Shop the Trend: