I Asked the Experts—These Are the 5 Most Influential Lingerie Trends for 2026

While ready-to-wear trends frequently come and go, the same can’t be said about lingerie. Underwear has been quietly evolving for quite some time now and is no longer confined to just function; we are now putting more thought into the under layers of our outfits than ever before.
Lingerie is now a lot more considered and reflects the shift in tone of fashion. Georgia Larsen, founder of lingerie brand Dora Larsen, states “as lingerie continues to blur the line between underwear and self-expression, 2026 is shaping up to be the year where intimacy becomes even more intentional—from expressive colour palettes to reworked silhouettes that celebrate both comfort and confidence.” Lingerie has become more polished and refined, accentuating our bodies in a thoughtful approach that appreciates the diverse needs of different women. While comfort remains a pivotal element, that doesn’t mean it has to impact the style and functionality of the set.
However, much like shopping for the perfect pair of jeans, lingerie can feel overwhelming. Finding a style, colour, and shape that truly suits you—and makes you feel comfortable—is often a process of trial and error. That said, it doesn’t mean you can’t embrace current trends.
With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the five lingerie trends we’re set to see in 2026 and asked a panel of experts to share their thoughts on each one.
The 5 Biggest Lingerie Trends for 2026:
1. Soft Structures
Style Notes: Bras have evolved over the last few years and continue to do so. Underwire bras are becoming less popular as women favour a seamless, non-underwired style and less structured shape, opting for comfort above all. “Support doesn’t need to feel restrictive. Underwires and shaping return, but reimagined with lighter constructions, flexible materials, and thoughtful engineering. It’s all about wearing pieces that give confidence without reminding you you’re wearing them” explains Larsen.
Shop the Trend:
Uniqlo
Wireless Bra (ultra Stretch Triangle)
Uniqlo's underwear is just as comfy as the rest of their collection.
Intimissimi
Full Coverage Cotton Knickers
Such an affordable price for high-quality knickers.
Dora Larsen
Polly Clean Tulle Underwire Bra
The stretch-tulle cups guarantee comfort.
CDLP
Set of Three Stretch-Tencel Lyocell Briefs
This set looks so comfy.
Weekday
3-Pack Seamless Thongs
Seamless underwear ensures no visible knicker lines.
2. Whimsical Details
Style Notes: For 2026, according to Zoe Price-Smith, Boux Avenue's Chief Design and Product Officer “plain is out. Boux Avenue is predicting a return to whimsy and decadence, with decorative details galore in the most delicious colour palettes.” Think pastel colour palettes in soft pinks, dusky blues and lavenders with intricate detailing and silky fabrics to perfect the trend.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
2-Pack Lace Hipster Briefs
Affordable and chic.
Bluebella
Peyton Thong Pearl Pink
This entire set is so pretty.
Boux Avenue
Heidi Sheer Lace Plunge Bra
The dusky blue is such a flattering shade.
KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE
Mathilde Silk-Blend Satin-Trimmed Embroidered Tulle Underwired Bra
Such a romantic style.
Rosie
Silk & Lace Wired Balcony Bra
Part of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's range for M&S.
3. Underwear as Outerwear
Style Notes: We’ve seen this trend slowly creeping through for the past few seasons, especially at the end of 2025 with satin fabrics with lace trims. It’s bringing that underwear element into your everyday wardrobe. Alexandra Cracknell, Senior Designer at Dorina* explains, “lingerie as a staple of your outfit, evolving from worn to be seen into worn to be accessorised. Lace bodies and bras mixing lace and sheer elements designed to be accessorised with a blazer or shirt.”
Shop the Trend:
Dolce & Gabbana
Lace-Trimmed Satin Bralette
This would look stunning paired with a blazer.
Skims
Fits Everybody Lace-Trim Stretch-Woven Body
It's clear why there's such a hype around Skims.
Dorina*
Lace Bustier
This nails the trend.
Weekday
Sheer Lace Underwire Bra
A dainty, affordable option to recreate Caroline's look.
NORMA KAMALI
Mio Lace Underwired Bodysuit
The contrasting lace is so chic.
4. Go Big or Go Home
Style Notes: There’s nothing quite like a matching lingerie set to make you feel instantly sexy—whether anyone is seeing it or not. Just because it’s the base layer, doesn’t mean it has to be lowkey, and sometimes the bolder the better for that surge of confidence. “It’s all about bringing the dramatic and theatrical elegance to life, allowing lingerie to become a masterpiece of art. Think a classic palette of rich reds, timeless black and sweet pinks but also added berry purples which have grown in popularity since AW25.” Price-Smith continues "intricate lingerie designs where detail and texture is key. At Boux Avenue, we’re all about craftsmanship so we’re using 3D embroideries, floral lace and broderie anglaise.”