Sure, Barrel-Leg Jeans Are Dominating, But They'll Never Be As Timeless As Straight-Leg Jeans

They're the jeans that will never date and continue to surprise us with their ability to work alongside the latest trends. Here's how we're styling them for spring.

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Influencers Francesca Saffari, Lucy Alston and Santina Harrison wearing straight-leg jeans.
(Image credit: @francescasaffari @lucyalston_ @_santinaharrison)
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As we enter spring 2026, there have never been more jean styles, cuts and washes available to us than there are right now. It's easy to become enamoured with what's new and trending, and while barrel-leg jeans are certainly dominating, I find myself coming back to the straight-leg when I want a look that feels fresh and classic.

There's something about them that exudes effortlessness. Perhaps it's their clean lines and balanced proportions, or maybe it's the way they act as the perfect foundation on which I can build such a variety of outfits. From polished looks anchored by tailoring to more relaxed ensembles built around easy layers, straight-leg jeans have a way of making my outfits feel intentional and styled, with minimal effort.

For spring, straight-leg outfits are all about lightweight outerwear, elevated basics and textural accessories. Think nylon jackets, oversized shirts in stripes or checks, suede footwear and woven bags.

Below, I've rounded up five ways to style straight-leg jeans for spring that will make getting dressed this season feel effortlessly simple. Read on to shop the edit:

5 Outfits to Wear With Straight Leg Jeans

1. Flannel Shirt + Straight Jeans + Pointed Boots

Influencer Santina Harrison wearing a flannel shirt, straight-leg jeans and pointed boots.

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison)

Style Notes: The flannel shirt has emerged in recent months as a versatile styling tool. The style set have taken inspiration from the Toteme and Bottega Veneta runways and are using them to elevate a simple white tee and straight jeans look, whether that's by layering them over the top in a slouchy, slightly undone fashion, or by tying them around the waist as a grungy accessory.

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2. Red Jacket + Straight Jeans + Loafers

Influencer Francesca Saffari wearing a red funnel-neck jacket, straight jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: From technical jackets to funnel-necks, lightweight spring outerwear has been taken over by one colour this season: red. Primary hues have ruled the colour trends for the last few seasons (with royal blue also on our radar) but when it comes to spring outwerwear, the runways cemented pillarbox red as the colourway of choice. This shade pairs perfectly with blue denim washes, creating a colour-block effect that feels polished and elevated.

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3. Knit Shirt + Straight Jeans +Patent Loafers

Influencer Lucy Alston wearing a knit shirt, straight jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Style Notes: Transitional dressing requires a mix of lightweight and more substantial fabrics to ensure your outfit is suitable for whatever direction the weather may take. An oversized shirt with a fine-knit texture is a clever solution, allowing you to style a one-layered look that will shield you from drops in temperature, while also allowing you to layer in a way that doesn't feel bulky. The straight-leg jeans balance the oversized fit, creating a cohesive off-duty look.

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