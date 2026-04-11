As we enter spring 2026, there have never been more jean styles, cuts and washes available to us than there are right now. It's easy to become enamoured with what's new and trending, and while barrel-leg jeans are certainly dominating, I find myself coming back to the straight-leg when I want a look that feels fresh and classic.
There's something about them that exudes effortlessness. Perhaps it's their clean lines and balanced proportions, or maybe it's the way they act as the perfect foundation on which I can build such a variety of outfits. From polished looks anchored by tailoring to more relaxed ensembles built around easy layers, straight-leg jeans have a way of making my outfits feel intentional and styled, with minimal effort.
For spring, straight-leg outfits are all about lightweight outerwear, elevated basics and textural accessories. Think nylon jackets, oversized shirts in stripes or checks, suede footwear and woven bags.
Below, I've rounded up five ways to style straight-leg jeans for spring that will make getting dressed this season feel effortlessly simple. Read on to shop the edit:
5 Outfits to Wear With Straight Leg Jeans
1. Flannel Shirt + Straight Jeans + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: The flannel shirt has emerged in recent months as a versatile styling tool. The style set have taken inspiration from the Toteme and Bottega Veneta runways and are using them to elevate a simple white tee and straight jeans look, whether that's by layering them over the top in a slouchy, slightly undone fashion, or by tying them around the waist as a grungy accessory.
Shop the Look:
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
Flannel shirts are a great transitional layering piece.
H&M
Fitted Microfibre T-shirt
An essential basic.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Annina Mid-Rise Staight-Leg Jeans
Darker blue washes have a vintage feel.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
The best style of boots to wear with straight-legs.
Sezane
Gabin Bag
Opt for tan suede over chocolate brown for a lighter spring palette.
2. Red Jacket + Straight Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: From technical jackets to funnel-necks, lightweight spring outerwear has been taken over by one colour this season: red. Primary hues have ruled the colour trends for the last few seasons (with royal blue also on our radar) but when it comes to spring outwerwear, the runways cemented pillarbox red as the colourway of choice. This shade pairs perfectly with blue denim washes, creating a colour-block effect that feels polished and elevated.
The best spring jackets are lightweight and voluminous.
Frame
Essential Straight Jeans
Lighter washes pair well with bold colours.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Loafers With Glossy Finish
Loafers with minimal detailing pair well with more casual pieces.
Alienina
Alice Interwoven Shoulder Bag
A textural statement piece.
& Other Stories
Slim Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Slim and sleek.
3. Knit Shirt + Straight Jeans +Patent Loafers
Style Notes: Transitional dressing requires a mix of lightweight and more substantial fabrics to ensure your outfit is suitable for whatever direction the weather may take. An oversized shirt with a fine-knit texture is a clever solution, allowing you to style a one-layered look that will shield you from drops in temperature, while also allowing you to layer in a way that doesn't feel bulky. The straight-leg jeans balance the oversized fit, creating a cohesive off-duty look.