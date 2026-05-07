It may seem premature with spring only just having made an appearance, but I've been thinking about summer fashion for the last few months. At Who What Wear UK it's our job to stay at least one season ahead in order to bring you the freshest trend news possible, but the transition between last winter and this spring has been slow to say the least. The good news though, is that the weather is changing for the better, and this week as I swapped my shoes for sandals, I sat down look through the runways for what will be summer's next big trending moment.
Slightly chilly winds and overcast skies aside, the shops are starting to fill up with summer dresses, linen and cotton basics instead of cozy knits; a sure sign that summer is just around the corner. And although you may feel like you couldn't be further away from a high summer heatwave, it won't be long until we're all back in shorts and skirts and shivering through cold spells will be a distant memory.
From practical utility to the new florals, this summer boils down to five key aesthetics and the trends that fall within them. So whether you're a sleek minimalist or an expressive maximalist, there really is something for everyone in the mix. Ready to see the looks about to be everywhere for the next few months and beyond? Keep scrolling to see five summer fashion trends set to dominate in 2026.
5 Major Summer Fashion Trends You Need to Know in 2026
1. The Well-Travelled Explorer
Style Notes: Calling all adventurous style-seekers, spring/summer 2026's rugged mix of utility, cargo and khaki is all about fashion made functional—the grounded answer to last summer's boho renaissance. Safari for summer may not be groundbreaking, but it is the perfect companion to the funnel neck jackets, balloon trousers and flannel shirts we've been wearing throughout spring. According to the runway, the high summer heroes are cargo shorts and lots of leather belts (just ask Isabel Marant), but don't forget the power of layering basics like tank tops and sheer shirts that are the foundation for so many great utility looks.
Shop Cargo, Khaki and Utility:
& Other Stories
Ruched Keyhole-Neck Top
As soon as I saw this, I had to have it. Such a fun way to add a little colour to a jeans and sandals outfit.
Toteme
Wide Fluid Shorts Taupe
These are the kind of fabrication and cut that never go out of style.
Jimmy Choo
Lova Mule Flat
These also come in green and gold, but the brown are my favourite.