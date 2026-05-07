Out Of Every Major Trend I've Forecasted for Summer, These are the Five That Fashion People Will Still Be Wearing In 2027

From pretty florals to sporty separates, these are five biggest trends that you'll want to wear this summer and beyond.

Remy Farrell's avatar
By
published
in Features
summer fashion trends 2026
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Jump to category:

It may seem premature with spring only just having made an appearance, but I've been thinking about summer fashion for the last few months. At Who What Wear UK it's our job to stay at least one season ahead in order to bring you the freshest trend news possible, but the transition between last winter and this spring has been slow to say the least. The good news though, is that the weather is changing for the better, and this week as I swapped my shoes for sandals, I sat down look through the runways for what will be summer's next big trending moment.

Slightly chilly winds and overcast skies aside, the shops are starting to fill up with summer dresses, linen and cotton basics instead of cozy knits; a sure sign that summer is just around the corner. And although you may feel like you couldn't be further away from a high summer heatwave, it won't be long until we're all back in shorts and skirts and shivering through cold spells will be a distant memory.

summer fashion trends 2026 isabel marant

(Image credit: Launchmetrics, Isabel Marant)

Avid readers will know that we've already waxed lyrical about summer micro-trends, summer shoes and how to build the best possible summer-ready capsule, but out of all of the trends to hit the runways, which have true longevity?

From practical utility to the new florals, this summer boils down to five key aesthetics and the trends that fall within them. So whether you're a sleek minimalist or an expressive maximalist, there really is something for everyone in the mix. Ready to see the looks about to be everywhere for the next few months and beyond? Keep scrolling to see five summer fashion trends set to dominate in 2026.

5 Major Summer Fashion Trends You Need to Know in 2026

1. The Well-Travelled Explorer

summer trends 2026 khaki and cargo

(Image credit: Launchmetrics—Hermes, Cecilie Bahnsen, Michael Kors, Isabel Marant)

Style Notes: Calling all adventurous style-seekers, spring/summer 2026's rugged mix of utility, cargo and khaki is all about fashion made functional—the grounded answer to last summer's boho renaissance. Safari for summer may not be groundbreaking, but it is the perfect companion to the funnel neck jackets, balloon trousers and flannel shirts we've been wearing throughout spring. According to the runway, the high summer heroes are cargo shorts and lots of leather belts (just ask Isabel Marant), but don't forget the power of layering basics like tank tops and sheer shirts that are the foundation for so many great utility looks.

Shop Cargo, Khaki and Utility: