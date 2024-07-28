Instead of Jorts, I Keep Thinking About This Elegant, Grown-Up Shorts Trend

If you've stepped outside in London this summer, then you've probably noticed a new-season trend out and about en mass. Breaking summer's tradition, this season the fashion set have rejected their micro and mini shorts and are all-in on the Bermuda shorts trend. But what exactly are Bermuda shorts and what makes them different to other shorts? This editor has questions! So, I set about to find the answers...

WHAT ARE BERMUDA SHORTS?

Bermuda shorts are distinguishable via the specific hem length and tailored finish. Cropping at the knee or just above, the shorts are designed with a wide fit that grazes the skin comfortably. As opposed to baggy jorts and cargo shorts, Bermuda shorts are cut to a more structured silhouette, often utilising subtle front pleats to allow for this. They're basically the business casual of the shorts world.

WHY ARE THEY CALLED BERMUDA SHORTS?

Bermuda shorts were created in Bermuda as a more comfortable alternative to trousers to wear throughout the hot Bermudian summer, especially for those who worked in the higher temperatures. They were later adopted by members of the British Army who were stationed in Bermuda during World War I and who went on to wear the shorts when in other warm climates. Now, as we've already laid out, the term covers any longer-length, smart/casual short, of which there are plenty on the market for 2024.

HOW SHOULD I STYLE BERMUDA SHORTS?

Bermuda shorts have come a long way since their inception, and the trend has gone on to become a fashion favourite in 2024. In the wardrobes of Instagram's most stylish, I've seen the trend styled well with smart shirts, baggy tees, pretty blouses and strappy tanks. In the shoe department, these long-line shorts host more styling versatility than their micro counter parts. Wear with a slingback kitten heel for an elegant take on the trend, or pair with retro trainers for a relaxed silhouette. When the weather starts to dip then a knee-high boots pairing is the choice I'd make, but when the sun is shining, consider a neat ballet flat.

