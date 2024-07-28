Instead of Jorts, I Keep Thinking About This Elegant, Grown-Up Shorts Trend
If you've stepped outside in London this summer, then you've probably noticed a new-season trend out and about en mass. Breaking summer's tradition, this season the fashion set have rejected their micro and mini shorts and are all-in on the Bermuda shorts trend. But what exactly are Bermuda shorts and what makes them different to other shorts? This editor has questions! So, I set about to find the answers...
WHAT ARE BERMUDA SHORTS?
Bermuda shorts are distinguishable via the specific hem length and tailored finish. Cropping at the knee or just above, the shorts are designed with a wide fit that grazes the skin comfortably. As opposed to baggy jorts and cargo shorts, Bermuda shorts are cut to a more structured silhouette, often utilising subtle front pleats to allow for this. They're basically the business casual of the shorts world.
WHY ARE THEY CALLED BERMUDA SHORTS?
Bermuda shorts were created in Bermuda as a more comfortable alternative to trousers to wear throughout the hot Bermudian summer, especially for those who worked in the higher temperatures. They were later adopted by members of the British Army who were stationed in Bermuda during World War I and who went on to wear the shorts when in other warm climates. Now, as we've already laid out, the term covers any longer-length, smart/casual short, of which there are plenty on the market for 2024.
HOW SHOULD I STYLE BERMUDA SHORTS?
Bermuda shorts have come a long way since their inception, and the trend has gone on to become a fashion favourite in 2024. In the wardrobes of Instagram's most stylish, I've seen the trend styled well with smart shirts, baggy tees, pretty blouses and strappy tanks. In the shoe department, these long-line shorts host more styling versatility than their micro counter parts. Wear with a slingback kitten heel for an elegant take on the trend, or pair with retro trainers for a relaxed silhouette. When the weather starts to dip then a knee-high boots pairing is the choice I'd make, but when the sun is shining, consider a neat ballet flat.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BERMUDA SHORTS:
Style with the matching vest or wear with a fitted tank.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
