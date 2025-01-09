From Suede to Leopard Print, 2025's Most Dominant Skirt Trends Are Here

With a new year comes the desire for a whole new wardrobe. Trust me, I know the feeling. But also trust me that giving away everything in your closet only to buy a whole heap of new items you'll probably donate again next January is not the answer. Revamping your sartorial rotation calls for strategy, and I have a few that I like to employ every year around this same time. My favorite: Getting out of your jeans, trousers, and leggings comfort zone and investing in a few cool, 2025 skirt trends that can make your wardrobe appear wholly different than it was in 2024 without all the hassle of selling off its entire contents to make room for a fresh fashion fleet. Skirts are powerful like that. I'd know—at this point, they're practically all I wear.

Fortunately for anyone who's ready to follow my lead, this year's skirt trends are already set to be some of the best—like ever. On the S/S 25 runways, designers at Miu Miu, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch, and more got creative in the skirting department, introducing interesting textures, patterns, and silhouettes, all capable of turning what would have been a (sorry) boring T-shirt and jeans or trousers look into an ensemble worth showing off again and again. With any of the below seven skirt trends, your entire 2025 wardrobe will look as good as new, with no major other tweaks required. Scroll down to find the ones that fit your new-year aesthetic.

Prada is the brand to thank for gray's current dominance in the world of skirts, specifically the Italian label's F/W 24 collection, which featured a diverse array of covetable gray skirts styled with vibrant knitwear, matching tailored jackets, and rugged leather outerwear. Since that show, other brands have caught on to the elite quality of gray skirting, creating their own styles in the once-boring color.

Desperate to bridge 2024's suede jacket trend into 2025? Well, the best, most fashion way to do so is to pair it with a suede skirt, be it an A-line, mini, or column silhouette. From Khaite to Madewell, every buzzy brand is making them in the luxurious material, making it easy to introduce suede skirts into your wardrobe this year.

Why wear just one skirt when you can wear two at the same time? Or even better, wear one skirt that looks like two? Well, brands like Sportmax, BITE Studios, Balenciaga, Róhe, and more have made the latter shockingly easy to turn into reality. More and more, the most-wanted skirts feature two layers of material, giving the appearance that you're wearing two pieces on top of each other, thus adding depth and intrigue to every outfit.

I'm calling it: 2025 is the year minimalism loses steam and maximalism regains its strength, starting with lavish animal prints of all stripes and spots. Expect leopard, zebra, snake, and even giraffe prints to dominate the fashion landscape, but especially skirts. Ease into the look by styling them with basic tees, knits, and button-down shirts, but eventually, I urge you to play into loud luxury by mixing prints and colors to properly achieve the year's extravagant aesthetic.

A-line skirts have been rising fashion's ranks for a few seasons now, but this year, the styles we saw dominate in 2024 got the chop, with knee-length fit-and-flare silhouettes making waves on the runways at Tory Burch, Prada, and more. And with a range of brands now manufacturing this refreshed take, there's an option out there for every person's unique style preferences, from bright orange or blue to muted navy or black.

Personally, I consider polka-dot skirts to be classic fashion items as opposed to trends, but every few years, a designer or two come up with new iterations that send them up the popularity rankings. In 2025, those brands are Miu Miu and Chloé. At Miu Miu, sheer fabrics and intentional layering provided a fresh perspective to the timeless print. Meanwhile, at Chloé, unique dot shapes and the use of matching sets increased the polka dot's desirability tenfold.

All across the S/S 25 runways, textures reigned supreme. Think furry fabrics, sequins, detailed draping techniques, and 3D embroidery. Though these materials were used on all sorts of ready-to-wear items, skirts were one of the specific genres that stood out, appearing at Bottega Veneta and Tory Burch. Now, the trend is hitting stores (and Instagram), making skirts far more fun (especially to touch) than they've ever been before.

