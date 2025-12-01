3 Low-Effort Winter Outfits I'm Copying From Women in Stockholm, Oslo, and Amsterdam

It's common knowledge that Scandi women have incredible style. It sometimes feels like they don't even try; they just woke up looking elegant as heck. While I'm sure they do put lots of thought into their outfits, I've found some examples that are so incredibly easy to recreate that I won't need to put any effort into them. Which is just how I like it.
Wearing a wrap as a jacket? Now that's chic. I'm loving the drapey, feminine lines here, in classic black and white, with a designer bag and sunglasses to add an edge.
Oslo
I'm sure you won't be surprised to hear that it gets super freezing in Norway, which is why bundling up is de rigueur. A classic wool coat with a faux fur scarf will bring you adequate warmth while also being very fun. Thanks for the inspo, Nnenna.
Amsterdam
This leather-heavy look says "don't mess with me," but you still get to wear comfy pants that look elevated thanks to the satin texture. It's an all-around win. Here's the exact jacket from this look in case you're interested.
