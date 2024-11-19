I'm Making 2025 Predictions—This Will Be the Next It Bag to Sell Out
When it comes to fashion people, we all tend to have our niche. Whilst I can appreciate all categories from an exquisitely made coat to a refined pair of boots, handbags are my real obsession.
The first designer bag to join my collection was in fact, a Mulberry Bayswater. Classic, understated and of course, beautifully made. That was over ten years ago, and right now my adoration of the bag has been revitalised thanks to its latest redesign, and I'm already predicting that this will be the It bag of 2025. Meet the Soft Bayswater bag.
In the midst of the shift towards elegance, Mulberry has taken an even more refined approach when updating the Bayswater for 2024. Of course the original still has great staying power, and that can be seen from the design details that are carried over into the Soft Bayswater's creation. For example, the panel detailing that leads from the straps all the way down the front of the bag, or the signature flap closure.
Where the design deviates from the original blueprint is subtle. The straps have been elongated, ready to be worn over the shoulder, as well as cupped in the crook of an arm as needed. From Alaïa's Le Teckel to The Row's EW Margaux, the defining silhouette of the moment is an elongated east-west shape, and the Soft Bayswater's stretched shape is subtle, thanks to the exposed side panels that further accentuate the shape.
Tassel details complete the bag, with a sweet touch of movement and texture on the sides. Unlike the Bayswater, the recognisable Postman's Lock has not been transferred over to the new style, but replaced with a simple foil embossing of the brand's name near the base, letting the design and quality speak to how high-end the bag is.
Currently, the small Soft Bayswater is available in four shades, though I have to say the brown suede version is my personal favourite and the one I predict will sell out first. Alongside, there's the regular Soft Bayswater, a larger style for those who look for extra room, or simply love the oversized look.
Keep scrolling to shop the Mulberry Soft Bayswater bag and explore more It bags.
SHOP THE MULBERRY SOFT BAYSWATER BAG:
Brown suede in a timeless shape? This is destined to be a best-seller.
If you want a versatile shade that isn't a classic neutral, look to soft greens.
The microsuede lining keeps the refined feel going throughout this bag.
Shop More It Bags
Add richness with deep green in contrasting soft suede and smooth leather.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
