I'm Making 2025 Predictions—This Will Be the Next It Bag to Sell Out

When it comes to fashion people, we all tend to have our niche. Whilst I can appreciate all categories from an exquisitely made coat to a refined pair of boots, handbags are my real obsession.

The first designer bag to join my collection was in fact, a Mulberry Bayswater. Classic, understated and of course, beautifully made. That was over ten years ago, and right now my adoration of the bag has been revitalised thanks to its latest redesign, and I'm already predicting that this will be the It bag of 2025. Meet the Soft Bayswater bag.

In the midst of the shift towards elegance, Mulberry has taken an even more refined approach when updating the Bayswater for 2024. Of course the original still has great staying power, and that can be seen from the design details that are carried over into the Soft Bayswater's creation. For example, the panel detailing that leads from the straps all the way down the front of the bag, or the signature flap closure.

Where the design deviates from the original blueprint is subtle. The straps have been elongated, ready to be worn over the shoulder, as well as cupped in the crook of an arm as needed. From Alaïa's Le Teckel to The Row's EW Margaux, the defining silhouette of the moment is an elongated east-west shape, and the Soft Bayswater's stretched shape is subtle, thanks to the exposed side panels that further accentuate the shape.

Tassel details complete the bag, with a sweet touch of movement and texture on the sides. Unlike the Bayswater, the recognisable Postman's Lock has not been transferred over to the new style, but replaced with a simple foil embossing of the brand's name near the base, letting the design and quality speak to how high-end the bag is.

Currently, the small Soft Bayswater is available in four shades, though I have to say the brown suede version is my personal favourite and the one I predict will sell out first. Alongside, there's the regular Soft Bayswater, a larger style for those who look for extra room, or simply love the oversized look.

Keep scrolling to shop the Mulberry Soft Bayswater bag and explore more It bags.

