Why wear one, when you could wear two? The 90's-coded layered t-shirt trend is back and ready to lend your jeans a cool edge this winter. Scroll to discover more.

Three fashion people wear the layered t-shirt trend.
(Image credit: @monikh @lindnesyholland_ @immillieholmes)
As I sifted through my T-shirt collection the other day, deciding what to keep and what to store away for now, I realised my carefully curated selection is second to none. From fitted long-sleeves to graphic prints and the fresh white tees, you could say I have more than a few options. In a slightly disoriented haze, I looked up and saw a clip of Friends on my TV screen, and there was Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in the layered T-shirt trend I’d been overlooking this whole time.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green wears the layered t-shirt trend in friends in the 90&#039;s. She wears a green graphic cropped tee. A black long sleeve, black tracksuit bottoms and a nike trainer. This mage was taken from Getty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the episode, Rachel wears a simple black long-sleeved top underneath a bright green graphic tee. Basic to the untrained eye, but to me, it lends her tracksuit bottoms and chunky “dad” trainers an undeniably cool edge, and I was hooked. Sure, the look has an inherent retro ’90s aesthetic, which has very much come back around lately, but with the image firmly in my mind's eye, I was surprised to see a whole host of fashionable people on my feed styling the layered-tee trend in winter 2025, which is why I needed to tell you about it!

Fashion person Monikh wears the layered t-shirt trend. We pairs two white tees with brown cordaory jeans and a brown tote bag. She finishes the look with The row flip flops in a recent image take from her Instagram

(Image credit: @monikh)

The beauty of this styling hack lies in its simplicity: a short-sleeved crew-neck tee layered over a longer one. Instantly, your favourite T-shirt is given an undone, slightly preppy refinement, which, when paired with jeans or relaxed trousers, makes your outfit feel 100 times cooler than just a tee alone. Plus, the options are limitless when it comes to colour combos; from green and black like Aniston’s Rachel, to fresh white on white, which still feels timeless, you can go as maximalist or pared-back as you like.

Image of the Valentino autumn/winter 2025 show. The model wears a blue shirt with a graphic t-shirt layered on top. This image was taken from Launchmetrics.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now, not that it needs to be said, but layering is a big trend in autumn/winter 2025. From the Valentino show, which featured a vibrant blue shirt layered underneath a red-and-white graphic tee, to Sandy Laing’s baby-pink striped shirt with a graphic tee layered on top, the runways were filled with this once-dated top trend this season.

Fashion person Lindsey Holland wears the layered t-shirt trend. She wears a washed black oversized tee, paired with skinny jeans and a black boot. This image was taken from her Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

My favourite thing about this is that it allows you to repurpose you’re own wardrobe rather than investing in something new. I, for one, will be leaning into the layered T-shirt trend when my staple tops start to feel a touch stagnant this winter. But if you are looking to refresh your basic tops, shop my current picks below.

