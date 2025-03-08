Suddenly, Everyone is Wearing These '90s Jeans Trends Once Again

Last time I counted, I owned just over 30 pairs of jeans. And yes this may sound excessive, but as someone who wears them most days of the week, this volume gives me enough variety to be able to mix up my look easily. I'm always open to a new silhouette as long as it suits my shape and style—in fact, I recently invested in a barrel-leg pair—but what I seem to like most, are the pairs that aren't new at all, they're actually the jeans trends that have been around for decades. Two decades in fact. Yes, today we're talking about the '90s jeans trends that are making a comeback in 2025.

You know, the turn-up style Jennifer Aniston used to wear with a sheer top in 1998, the dark blue indigo pairs loved by Kate Moss since 1996 and the fun flared shape Halle Berry has backed from 1993. All of these styles, plus a few more, are making waves in the fashion world once again this year. Whether you're trying them out for the first time or have been wearing them for years, these are the 90s jeans trends you're about to see everywhere (again).

1. Indigo Washes

Kate Moss wearing jeans

Style Notes: Who What Wear has already told you how indigo denim is set to be the wash of the year, and it's confirmed by the likes of COS and Whistles to Agolde. All of the key cuts are now coming through in this rich, dark blue shade and of course Kate Moss used to wear it back in the 90s. See how she's wearing it (above) in 1996 with a Breton top? This could easily be copied for 2025.

Shop the Trend:

Arch Tapered Jeans
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans

COS's arch jeans are some of the best on the high street right now.

Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Such a classic.

Dark Denim Petite Stretch Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Dark Denim Petite Stretch Barrel Leg Jean

As someone who is 5'4", I love that these also come in petite.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

These also come in 13 other denim washes!

2. Flared

Halle Berry wearing jeans

Style Notes: How cute is Halle Berry's outfit from 1993? The flared jeans with the tassel top is something that you'll most likely be seeing at upcoming festivals and the throwback style is all over the high street right now so you can get ahead of summer looks.

Shop the Trend:

High-Waist Flared Jeans
& Other Stories
High-Waist Flared Jeans

Love the Western feel of this mid-wash pair.

Trf Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans

Zara is actually one of my go-to destinations on the high street for denim.

Mid Rise Flared Jeans
M&S Collection
Mid Rise Flared Jeans

M&S always impresses with its three different leg lengths.

MANGO, Violeta Flare Jeans Mid Rise Rinse Washed - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Violeta Flare Jeans Mid Rise Rinse Washed

Add a suede jacket and heeled sandals.

3. Turn-Ups

Jennifer Aniston wearing jeans

Style Notes: Jennifer Aniston will always be my forever muse—also as Rachel Green, of course—but I especially love this off-duty look from 1998 that makes me want to dig out my favourite turn-up jeans. Proof that jeans and a 'nice top' will never date, this is the simple duo that has been relied upon for decades.

Shop the Trend:

Arrange Curve Parker Denim High Waist Slouchy Turn Up Jean in Light Wash Blue
ARRANGE
Parker Denim High Waist Slouchy Turn Up Jean

These are fresh from the new Arrange brand at ASOS.

Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans

The bigger the better when it comes to turn-ups this year.

Ayla Baggy High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

This slightly cropped pair will show off great shoes.

Denim Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
Nobodys Child
Denim Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans

These will be a spring staple with sandals.

4. Classic Straight-Legs

Cindy Crawford wearing jeans

Style Notes: If Cindy Crawford has kept any of her iconic outfits from the '90s, then I would love to raid her wardrobe. Backing straight-leg jeans since 1990, the easy-to-style pair is a favourite among fashion insiders now, too. Go full Cindy with double denim and add a belt plus ballet flats.

Shop the Trend:

Henson Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Henson Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Everything about these feels so true to the decade.

+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

They're called the '90s pinch waist for a reason.

Straight Leg Denim
House of Dagmar
Straight Leg Denim

These will go with everything from ballet flats to heels.

The Maven Sneak Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Maven Sneak Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Faded denim is back!

5. Light Washes

Naomi Campbell wearing jeans

Style Notes: The opposite to indigo pairs we're seeing, super light wash blue jeans are also coming through. Naomi Campbell wore hers low-slung in 1995, but if you don't want to revisit this Marmite style, just opt for your favourite silhouette in the light hue.

Shop the Trend:

501® 90's Ankle Jeans
Levi's
501 90's Ankle Jeans

Of course I had to include the inconic Levi's 501 90's jeans.

Brooklyn Wide-Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Brooklyn Wide-Leg Jeans

Add a ruffle top and wedges to tap into the boho trend.

Trf Mom Fit High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mom Fit High-Waist Jeans

The mom fit is also so '90s.

Kensington Barrel Leg Jean | Light Blue Wash
Jigsaw
Kensington Barrel Leg Jean

The jeans style of the year.

