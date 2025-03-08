Suddenly, Everyone is Wearing These '90s Jeans Trends Once Again
Last time I counted, I owned just over 30 pairs of jeans. And yes this may sound excessive, but as someone who wears them most days of the week, this volume gives me enough variety to be able to mix up my look easily. I'm always open to a new silhouette as long as it suits my shape and style—in fact, I recently invested in a barrel-leg pair—but what I seem to like most, are the pairs that aren't new at all, they're actually the jeans trends that have been around for decades. Two decades in fact. Yes, today we're talking about the '90s jeans trends that are making a comeback in 2025.
You know, the turn-up style Jennifer Aniston used to wear with a sheer top in 1998, the dark blue indigo pairs loved by Kate Moss since 1996 and the fun flared shape Halle Berry has backed from 1993. All of these styles, plus a few more, are making waves in the fashion world once again this year. Whether you're trying them out for the first time or have been wearing them for years, these are the 90s jeans trends you're about to see everywhere (again).
'90s Jeans Trends to Have on Your Radar for 2025:
1. Indigo Washes
Style Notes: Who What Wear has already told you how indigo denim is set to be the wash of the year, and it's confirmed by the likes of COS and Whistles to Agolde. All of the key cuts are now coming through in this rich, dark blue shade and of course Kate Moss used to wear it back in the 90s. See how she's wearing it (above) in 1996 with a Breton top? This could easily be copied for 2025.
Shop the Trend:
COS's arch jeans are some of the best on the high street right now.
As someone who is 5'4", I love that these also come in petite.
2. Flared
Style Notes: How cute is Halle Berry's outfit from 1993? The flared jeans with the tassel top is something that you'll most likely be seeing at upcoming festivals and the throwback style is all over the high street right now so you can get ahead of summer looks.
Shop the Trend:
Zara is actually one of my go-to destinations on the high street for denim.
3. Turn-Ups
Style Notes: Jennifer Aniston will always be my forever muse—also as Rachel Green, of course—but I especially love this off-duty look from 1998 that makes me want to dig out my favourite turn-up jeans. Proof that jeans and a 'nice top' will never date, this is the simple duo that has been relied upon for decades.
Shop the Trend:
These are fresh from the new Arrange brand at ASOS.
This slightly cropped pair will show off great shoes.
4. Classic Straight-Legs
Style Notes: If Cindy Crawford has kept any of her iconic outfits from the '90s, then I would love to raid her wardrobe. Backing straight-leg jeans since 1990, the easy-to-style pair is a favourite among fashion insiders now, too. Go full Cindy with double denim and add a belt plus ballet flats.
Shop the Trend:
They're called the '90s pinch waist for a reason.
5. Light Washes
Style Notes: The opposite to indigo pairs we're seeing, super light wash blue jeans are also coming through. Naomi Campbell wore hers low-slung in 1995, but if you don't want to revisit this Marmite style, just opt for your favourite silhouette in the light hue.
Shop the Trend:
