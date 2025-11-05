When the season changes and everything feels a touch greyer, my mind starts to drift to the beginning of the festive period, a time where everything's filled with warmth, light and cosy comfort.
As the darker days set in, I turn to dopamine dressing and the fail-safe items that always help me fight off the winter blues and embrace the season's softer side. My go-to? A fluffy faux-fur jacket.
But what is it about a faux-fur jacket outfit that fills me with so much joy? A cosy way to make a statement, they feel innately fabulous to me. I own both a full-length maxi faux fur as well as a cropped one with a funnel neck, and let me tell you: every time I put either of them on, I instantly look and feel a hundred times better. Maybe it's because I spent my formative years lusting after the iconic wardrobe of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends in Sex and the City, where, come winter, the girls were draped in some of the most luxe-looking fauxs imaginable.
Or perhaps it's the Mary-Kate-and-Ashley-Olsen effect, and the allure of their shaggy, bundled faux furs, loose jeans and signature oversized sunglasses. Whatever the reason, I've been hooked on faux furs for years. And it doesn’t take a trend expert to notice that this coat trend is gaining popularity as winter 2025 progresses. As the fashion set continues to gravitate away from quiet luxury, these striking ensembles feel like a direct response to the changing zeitgeist.
A slightly chicer continuation of the "Mob Wife" aesthetic, which was all over TikTok in 2024, this winter, the way we're wearing faux-fur jackets now blends trending '90s cool with classic fashion. Keep in mind that the operative word here is "faux"; at Who What Wear UK, we’re not subscribing to any unethical practices. And as luck would have it, the fashion industry is more than kind of on board. From the viral Charlotte Simone iterations that have flooded my social feeds to curly faux Mongolians available everywhere from Karen Millen to Zara, every brand seems fixated on creating faux-fur pieces that look even better than the real thing.
And I promise, they couldn’t be easier to style! When it comes to faux fur, anything goes. Working with everything from classic jeans to tracksuit bottoms (really!), London, New York and Paris's coolest people are using faux-fur jackets to infuse a little nonchalance into almost every look imaginable. And let's be honest, who doesn't want to look effortlessly cool?
So if you’re in the market to invest or looking for some fresh inspiration to style one you already own, keep scrolling for some faux-fur jacket outfits we love.
9 Faux-Fur Jacket Outfits Worth Re-Creating This Winter
1. Faux-Fur Jacket + Leggings + Boots
Style Notes: Let's start with a classic winter look, worn expertly here by Marilyn. Proving you can never go wrong with leggings and a heeled boot, her winter-ready ensemble is expertly elevated by the addition of a shaggy white fur. Adding depth and texture, the fur makes her look polished and confident. Now we just need to borrow her Birkin!
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
You'll reach for this year after year.
lululemon
Align High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28"
Comfy, smoothing and super-stretchy, these are the perfect base for layers of knitwear.
M&S X 16Arlington
Faux Fur Belted Collared Relaxed Jacket
Every fashion person I know has has this ultra-fluffy coat on their wish list right now.
Balenciaga
Cagole Leather Knee-High Boots
Black with silver hardware is classic Balenciaga.
Demellier
The Midi Hudson
Whilst I may lust for Marilyn's Hermès Birkin, the DeMellier Hudson is a close second.
2. Faux-Fur Jacket + Trousers + Boots
Style Notes: If you’re bored with your classic trench coat, why not try one like Sasha's, with a shearling trim? Artfully playing with texture and shape, she uses the maximalist silhouette to create a look that feels fun and perfect for party season.
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Dakota Belted Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat
God it's just so good!
M&S
Pleated Wide Leg Trousers With Wool
These floaty trousers will add a softer touch to any outfit.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 buckled velvet mules
CBK approved, what more could you want?
Topshop
Georgia Folded Clutch Grab Bag
This looks far more expensive than it's £28 price tag.
Anthropologie
Wavy Metal Doorknock Earrings
Make a statement with this maximalist studs.
3. Faux-Fur Jacket + Animal Print Top + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: If you’re looking to fight the winter blues through a carefully curated French-feeling outfit, look no further than Sabina. When styled alongside an animal print tee and tailored trousers, her fur feels classic, playful and oh so chic!
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Margaret Knit Top
By far one of the chicest leopard print cardi's I've seen to date.
Style Notes: If you’re not yet ready to retire your trusty autumn outfits, why not try a maxi faux fur layered on top? Channel Evie and use your fur as a cosy blankie, your structured denim skirt and chunky loafer will do all the heavy lifting for you.
Shop the Look:
STAUD
Gavin Striped Cotton-Blend Jersey Polo Shirt
Weave in some colour with a versatile striped polo this winter.
COS
Raw Denim A-Line Midi Skirt
A darker wash denim will always look chic!
Bobbies
Noreen
I'm loving a old school loafer this winter.
4th & Reckless
Oversized Tie Waist Faux Fur Maxi Coat
This is giving mob-wife in all the best ways!
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Polycarbonate Sunglasses
Le Spec's are a fashion person favourite for a reason.
5. Faux-Fur Jacket + Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: If staying cosy and warm is the goal, why not take a faux Mongolian fur for a spin? With shaggy ringlets, Nicole allows her fur jacket to do all the talking creating a casually, cool paired back look.
Shop the Look:
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
These are some of my most worn trousers this winter!
Karen Millen
Mongolian Shearling Short Coat
I recently tried this on and can attest, its as cosy as it looks!