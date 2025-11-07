It’s Official: This One Affordable Accessory Is Elevating Every Fashion Insider’s Winter Wardrobe

Love them or hate them, you'll be seeing lots of coloured tights this winter. Here are the five best ways to make them look chic.

Three fashion people wear coloured tights outfits.
(Image credit: @aishafarida @sylviemus_ @vikilefevre)
The most remarkable thing about the wonderful world of fashion is that, every so often, a microtrend sweeps through the landscape with such vigour, we’re forced to throw away the playbook and start anew.

This is (albeit quite dramatic), a fitting way to describe what's currently happening with the meteoric rise of coloured-tights outfits. It goes without saying that styling tights with your winter-capsule staples is about as groundbreaking as florals in spring; it's practically a must when you live in the UK. But outfits that feature tights in hues so vibrant that they'd make Mary Quant take note would, not long ago, have been considered a touch passé, slightly juvenile and best saved for dress-up opportunities like Halloween.

But change is afoot (quite literally!), and with it comes a rainbow of bright and bold hosiery which would put Emily in Paris's namesake's kaleidoscopic collection of colourful stockings to shame. With a spectrum of vibrant hues and unapologetically bold prints coming to the forefront, you might feel safer overlooking the shift in the zeitgeist and retreating to your tried-and-true black tights. And of course, that's fine, but I believe that when pulling together a look, it's the finer details that help elevate our layers from a mismatched outfit build to something that feels far more put together.

Fashion person Alexis Foreman wears a coloured tight outfit. She wears bright red tights.

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

What's more, tights are gloriously affordable (costing far less than other autumn/winter 2025 trends, like a statement faux fur or pair of indigo jeans), yet they can breathe new life into your winter wardrobe in much the same way as a bold pair of earrings or a printed blouse. This being said, I still understand the struggle of trying to make funky tights work. I, too, have fallen victim to a late-night scroll that led to adding a pair of colourful tights to my basket, only to feel deflated when trying to style them.

Which is why, on this topic especially, I take inspiration from the most fashionable people on my feeds. As the reign of the quiet-luxury aesthetic continues to wane, my stylish favourites are already fighting off the winter blues in style by embracing dopamine dressing in a way that feels refreshingly "now", injecting a touch of colour into their winter looks on their legs. Whether they’re using them to bolster an otherwise monochromatic look or adding a playful pop of colour to a minimalist outfit, I’ve come to realise that colourful tights can work with many pieces you might already have in your wardrobe.

Having scoured my algorithms, I’ve rounded up five fail-safe ways to incorporate a colourful-tights outfit into your current rotation. Scroll to see them.

1. Red Tights + Leather Jacket + Ballet Flats

Fashion person Lucy Williams wears a coloured tights outfits. She wears red tights.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Let’s start with the basics, shall we? One of the biggest colours of the year, the pop-of-red trend has taken the fashion set by storm. Adding instant visual interest through aptly placed colour contrast, they’re like a breath of fresh air when livening up your winter neutrals. Take inspo from Lucy Williams and pair them with shorts on warmer days, or a pleated maxi when it's chillier.

Shop the Look:

2. White Tights + Minidress + Maxi Coat

Fashion person Aisha Farida wears a coloured tight outfit. She wears white tights.

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Style Notes: To give your winter look a frosty touch, consider white tights. A focal point of Richard Quinn’s spring/summer 2025 runway, the designer proved that white tights play well with almost every colour imaginable, giving your outfit a subtle twist. Drawing the eye, they easily elevate the neutrals that typically make up most of our winter capsule wardrobes.

Shop the Look:

3. Green Tights + Blouse + Maxi Skirt

Fashion person Anne-Victorie Lefevre wears a coloured tights outfit. She wears dark green tights.

(Image credit: @Vikilefevre)

Style Notes: As I said, colourful tights really help to execute style with ease, and this is especially true in Anne-Victorie Lefevre's case. A way to look directional without being too loud (owing to the spectrum of earthier tones), green is quickly emerging as one of the chicest colours to wear this winter. Adding a low-key flair to the outfit, Anne-Victorie's green tights pull her look together. To make it winter-appropriate, just add a long coat.

Shop the Look:

4. Brown Tights + Knitted T-shirt + Midi Skirt

Fashion person Sylvie Mus wears a coloured tight outfit. She wears brown tights.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: It feels like we’ve discussed every possible iteration of chocolate brown at Who What Wear UK, but tights have been quite overlooked. Adding warmth to your cold-weather outfits (literally and figuratively), the rich tone has a luxe appeal and is neutral enough so as not to overpower the look.

Shop the Look:

5. Grey Tights + Black Jumper + Biker Boots

Fashion person Jeanette Madsen wears a coloured tights outfit. She wears grey cable knit tights.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: If you’re looking to add a pop of colour but are a touch afraid to depart from black, maybe grey tights are for you. Not a dramatic departure but fundamentally more interesting, they add an innate preppy tone to every ensemble, especially in a cable-knit texture. Finish the look like Jeanette Madsen: with biker boots and a heavyweight brown blazer for a perfectly 2025 winter 'fit.

Shop the Look: