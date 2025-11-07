The most remarkable thing about the wonderful world of fashion is that, every so often, a microtrend sweeps through the landscape with such vigour, we’re forced to throw away the playbook and start anew.
This is (albeit quite dramatic), a fitting way to describe what's currently happening with the meteoric rise of coloured-tightsoutfits. It goes without saying that styling tights with your winter-capsule staples is about as groundbreaking as florals in spring; it's practically a must when you live in the UK. But outfits that feature tights in hues so vibrant that they'd make Mary Quant take note would, not long ago, have been considered a touch passé, slightly juvenile and best saved for dress-up opportunities like Halloween.
But change is afoot (quite literally!), and with it comes a rainbow of bright and bold hosiery which would put Emily in Paris's namesake'skaleidoscopic collection of colourful stockings to shame. With a spectrum of vibrant hues and unapologetically bold prints coming to the forefront, you might feel safer overlooking the shift in the zeitgeist and retreating to your tried-and-true black tights. And of course, that's fine, but I believe that when pulling together a look, it's the finer details that help elevate our layers from a mismatched outfit build to something that feels far more put together.
What's more, tights are gloriously affordable (costing far less than other autumn/winter 2025 trends, like a statement faux fur or pair of indigo jeans), yet they can breathe new life into your winter wardrobe in much the same way as a bold pair of earrings or a printed blouse. This being said, I still understand the struggle of trying to make funkytights work. I, too, have fallen victim to a late-night scroll that led to adding a pair of colourful tights to my basket, only to feel deflated when trying to style them.
Which is why, on this topic especially, I take inspiration from the most fashionable people on my feeds. As the reign of the quiet-luxury aesthetic continues to wane, my stylish favourites are already fighting off the winter blues in style by embracing dopamine dressing in a way that feels refreshingly "now", injecting a touch of colour into their winter looks on their legs. Whether they’re using them to bolster an otherwise monochromatic look or adding a playful pop of colour to a minimalist outfit, I’ve come to realise that colourfultights can work with many pieces you might already have in your wardrobe.
Having scoured my algorithms, I’ve rounded up five fail-safe ways to incorporate a colourful-tights outfit into your current rotation. Scroll to see them.
1. Red Tights + Leather Jacket + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Let’s start with the basics, shall we? One of the biggest colours of the year, the pop-of-red trend has taken the fashion set by storm. Adding instant visual interest through aptly placed colour contrast, they’re like a breath of fresh air when livening up your winter neutrals. Take inspo from Lucy Williams and pair them with shorts on warmer days, or a pleated maxi when it's chillier.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
You'll reach for this year after year.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Mini Skirt Black
Make like Lucy and wear a miniskirt in winter.
Free People
Easy That Leather Jacket
The corduroy collar is a nice touch.
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights
I've recently invested in this pair myself.
Vagabond
Delia Ballet Flats
I've been really impressed with Vagabond's luxe-looking shoe selection.
2. White Tights + Minidress + Maxi Coat
Style Notes: To give your winter look a frosty touch, consider white tights. A focal point of Richard Quinn’s spring/summer 2025 runway, the designer proved thatwhite tightsplay well with almost every colour imaginable, giving your outfit a subtle twist. Drawing the eye, they easily elevate the neutrals that typically make up most of our winter capsule wardrobes.
Shop the Look:
Camila Coelho
Arden Mini Dress
This mini dress would look just as chic with long socks and loafers as it would with sleek heels.
Massimo Dutti
Long Wool Blend Double-Breasted Coat
Made from a cosy wool blend, this tan double-breasted maxi coat will stay in your wardrobe for decades to come.
Calzedonia
50 Denier Soft Comfort Microfibre Tights
Calzedonia tights have long reigned supreme as some of the softest in the game.
M&S x 16Arlington
Hair on Leather Stiletto Heel Court Shoes
The M&S x 16Arlington collab is undeniably one of the best collections of winter so far.
Charles & Keith
Hazel Bow Elongated Trapeze Shoulder Bag
A fashion-person favourite, Charles & Keith's expensive-looking accessories are gloriously well-priced.
3. Green Tights + Blouse + Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: As I said, colourful tights really help to execute style with ease, and this is especially true in Anne-Victorie Lefevre's case. A way to look directional without being too loud (owing to the spectrum of earthier tones), green is quickly emerging as one of the chicest colours to wear this winter. Adding a low-key flair to the outfit, Anne-Victorie's green tights pull her look together. To make it winter-appropriate, just add a long coat.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed
Revered for its high-quality shirts, With Nothing Underneath is a favourite of the fashion set.
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Wool Blend Blouse
You could wear this layered over a shirt on its own.
M&S Collection
Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
This is such a gorgeous shade of green.
FALKE
Pure Matt 50 Den Tights
These also come in 22 other shades.
Gucci
Slingback Pump With Horsebit
Gucci's Horsebit ankle boots are one of the season's most coveted luxury buys, and I predict these elegant kitten heels in sumptuous monogrammed velvet are set to be next.
4. Brown Tights + Knitted T-shirt + Midi Skirt
Style Notes: It feels like we’ve discussed every possible iteration of chocolate brown at Who What Wear UK, but tights have been quite overlooked. Adding warmth to your cold-weather outfits (literally and figuratively), the rich tone has a luxe appeal and is neutral enough so as not to overpower the look.
Shop the Look:
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Ribbed Funnel Neck Top
The perfect basic black top.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Wrap Midi Skirt
A suede skirt is timeless, in my opinion.
Topshop
Double Breasted Mensy Overcoat With Wool
You can't go wrong with a classic black overcoat.
Swedish Stockings
Ylva Fishbone Wool Tights
In my opinion, Swedish Stockings makes some of the best tights on the market.
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps
Pointed-toe kitten-heel slingbacks are sleek yet comfortable.
5. Grey Tights + Black Jumper + Biker Boots
Style Notes: If you’re looking to add a pop of colour but are a touch afraid to depart from black, maybe grey tights are for you. Not a dramatic departure but fundamentally more interesting, they add an innate preppy tone to every ensemble, especially in a cable-knit texture. Finish the look like Jeanette Madsen: with biker boots and a heavyweight brown blazer for a perfectly 2025 winter 'fit.
Shop the Look:
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS cashmere jumpers are some of the best on the high street.
Miss Selfridge
Fitted Poplin Shirt Dress
Layer underneath a loose jumper for added warmth.
H&M
Cable-Knit Footless Tights
These footless tights will help you avoid sweaty feet.
Tommy Hilfiger
Leather Knee High Biker Boots
With a washed finish and slouchy silhouette, these boots are so current.