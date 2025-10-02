Let's be brutally honest, shall we? Whether you consider yourself a fashion expert or not, sometimes, we just want to be comfortable.
Now, I love jeans and silky trousers as much as the next person, but honestly, there's nothing quite like slipping into a pair of leggings, and it just so happens that in autumn 2025, leggings outfits have never been chicer. I know what you're thinking: leggings are many things, but chic? Questionable. But it’s true. Editors, influencers and celebs have proven over the past few years that with the right styling, leggings can look incredibly stylish and even elegant.
Gone are the days when leggings meant skin-tight spandex in bright, neon-fluorescent shades worn by the likes of Jane Fonda and Lisa Rinna during their 1980s VHS-workout-tape eras. Instead, the comfy staple now forms the basis of so many best-dressed outfits.
I find the key to making leggings look polished lies in the hue and silhouette. Recently, high fashion has embraced leggings outfits with full force; from delicate ballet-coded nudes at Ferragamo spring/summer 2025 to maximalist structured cape coats polished with leggings and burgundy boots at Balmain autumn/winter 2025, designers are proving that leggings do have the ability to elevate.
And it’s not just designers pushing leggings further into the spotlight this year. With a variety of styles making their way to the forefront (this was the year of the capri pant, after all), I’ve also spotted a plethora of leggings styles being worn by celebrities, too. From brown leggings on Jennifer Lopez to Barbara Palvin in black capris, these days, leggings outfits are the foundation of every stylish celeb’s capsule wardrobe, no matter the season or event.
So, if you’re sold on leggings and are looking for ways to wear them in 2025 that feel fresh, chic and elegant, scroll to discover my edit of the coolest looks.
Style Notes: With preppy chic trending, why not swap your denim and pleated skirts for a stirrup legging instead? Designed with comfort in mind, leggings will provide you with endless comfort whilst on the go. Finish with a cashmere roll-neck, loafers, white socks and a trendy waist-tied jumper for a look that's every bit as practical as it is chic.
Style Notes: When the weather cools and practical layers take over, leggings will be your best friend. The perfect base layer, leggings allow you to be as maximalist as you want with your coat without diverting attention.
Big enough to hold all your essentials but still super-refined, this bag will never date.
LOEWE
Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
The bigger and bolder, the better.
Lily and Roo
Gold Diamond Style Baguette Medium Hoop Earrings
Simple yet effective, these are the perfect everyday hoops.
4. Barn Jacket + Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: Take your leggings down a less obvious path by playing with bold colours and textured trims. The ultimate blank canvas, leggings (especially black) allow you to experiment with unexpected styling, like this pretty baby-blue lace-trimmed cami with a utilitarian light-brown jacket.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Camisole Top
I'm yet to see a lace-hem top I don't love.
Amada
Camilla Flare Leggings
With a subtle flare, these will take you from morning pilates to brunch with ease.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
These riding boots sold out within seconds last year, so If you like them, I'd be quick!
Free People
Hera Jacket
Size up for an oversized fit.
Jimmy Fairly
The Napoli
Orange-tinted lenses are so cool.
VERAFIED
Belted Leather Shoulder Bag
Verified bags of all colour ways and prints were all over London Fashion Week.
Tiffany
Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Toggle Bracelet
A timeless classic.
5. Trench Coat + Capri Leggings + Striped Shirt
Style Notes: On days when the weather proves unpredictable, capri leggings and a trench coat will be your best friend. The trench protects from the elements, and the leggings keep you feeling fresh when the weather clears up.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Tomboy Shirt
A striped shirt will forever be a capsule-wardrobe staple.
Sézane
Clyde Coat
This would look just as good with leggings as it would with a pair of jeans.