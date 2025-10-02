If You're Going to Wear Leggings in Autumn 2025, These Are the 7 Incredibly Chic Outfits to Copy

From exercise to everyday wear, who'd have thought chic leggings outfits would be vying for our attention in 2025? Below, I've rounded up the seven outfits worth re-creating this season.

Three fashion people wear leggings outfits in 2025.
(Image credit: @nnennaechem @nlmarylin@annelauremais)
Let's be brutally honest, shall we? Whether you consider yourself a fashion expert or not, sometimes, we just want to be comfortable.

Now, I love jeans and silky trousers as much as the next person, but honestly, there's nothing quite like slipping into a pair of leggings, and it just so happens that in autumn 2025, leggings outfits have never been chicer. I know what you're thinking: leggings are many things, but chic? Questionable. But it’s true. Editors, influencers and celebs have proven over the past few years that with the right styling, leggings can look incredibly stylish and even elegant.

Gone are the days when leggings meant skin-tight spandex in bright, neon-fluorescent shades worn by the likes of Jane Fonda and Lisa Rinna during their 1980s VHS-workout-tape eras. Instead, the comfy staple now forms the basis of so many best-dressed outfits.

Balmain Autumn/Winter 2025 Ready to wear.

(Image credit: Balmain)

I find the key to making leggings look polished lies in the hue and silhouette. Recently, high fashion has embraced leggings outfits with full force; from delicate ballet-coded nudes at Ferragamo spring/summer 2025 to maximalist structured cape coats polished with leggings and burgundy boots at Balmain autumn/winter 2025, designers are proving that leggings do have the ability to elevate.

And it’s not just designers pushing leggings further into the spotlight this year. With a variety of styles making their way to the forefront (this was the year of the capri pant, after all), I’ve also spotted a plethora of leggings styles being worn by celebrities, too. From brown leggings on Jennifer Lopez to Barbara Palvin in black capris, these days, leggings outfits are the foundation of every stylish celeb’s capsule wardrobe, no matter the season or event.

So, if you’re sold on leggings and are looking for ways to wear them in 2025 that feel fresh, chic and elegant, scroll to discover my edit of the coolest looks.

Shop the Best Leggings for 2025:

  1. Best High-Street Flared Leggings: H&M Flared Interlocking Leggings (£13)
  2. Best Mid-Range Flared Leggings: Adanola Flared Yoga Pant (£46)
  3. Best Luxury Flared Leggings: Amada Camilla Flare Leggings (£130)
  4. Best High-Street Capri Leggings: OYSHO Evermore 50cm Capri Leggings (£40)
  5. Best Mid-Range Capri Leggings: Sisterly Tribe Softsculpt Capri (£78)
  6. Best Luxury Capri Leggings: Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 21" (£78)
  7. Best High-Street Stirrup Leggings: M&S Collection Stirrup Leggings (£23)
  8. Best Mid-Range Stirrup Leggings: Reformation Needle Legging (£148)
  9. Best Luxury Stirrup Leggings Luxury: Victoria Beckham Split Front Leggings (£350)
  10. Best High Street Full-Length Leggings: H&M High-Waisted Leggings (£10)
  11. Best Mid-Range Full-Length Leggings: Leny Rosa Capri Legging (£58)
  12. Best Luxury Full-length Leggings: Varley Always High Rise Leggings (£94)

7 Outfits With Leggings to Copy in 2025

1. Turtleneck Jumper + Full-Length Leggings + Loafers

Fashion person Anne Laure Mais wears a leggings outfit 2025. She wears black leggings, a black jumper and a waisted tied taupe jumper.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: With preppy chic trending, why not swap your denim and pleated skirts for a stirrup legging instead? Designed with comfort in mind, leggings will provide you with endless comfort whilst on the go. Finish with a cashmere roll-neck, loafers, white socks and a trendy waist-tied jumper for a look that's every bit as practical as it is chic.

Shop the Look:

2. Funnel-Neck Jacket + Capri Leggings + Sneakerinas

Fashion person Ruby Lynn wears a legging outfit 2025. She wears a beige funnel neck windbreaker, black capri trousers and Adidas trainers.

(Image credit: @rubylynn)

Style Notes: Capri-legging outfits have been trending for some time thanks to their laid-back, elevated edge. Beloved by L.A. girls like Kendall Jenner, add a funnel-neck jacket and Adidas Taekwondo Mei trainers for casual cool.

Shop the Look:

3. Shearling-Trimmed Jacket + Leggings + Snake-Print Boots

Fashion person Marylin wears a leggings outfit 2025. She wears a shearling trim jacket, black leggings and chocolate brown heeled boots.

(Image credit: @nlmarylin )

Style Notes: When the weather cools and practical layers take over, leggings will be your best friend. The perfect base layer, leggings allow you to be as maximalist as you want with your coat without diverting attention.

Shop the Look:

4. Barn Jacket + Leggings + Riding Boots

Fashion person Lou Northcote wears a leggings outfit 2025. She wears a lace trimmed top, suede tan jacket and riding boots.

(Image credit: @lounorthcote )

Style Notes: Take your leggings down a less obvious path by playing with bold colours and textured trims. The ultimate blank canvas, leggings (especially black) allow you to experiment with unexpected styling, like this pretty baby-blue lace-trimmed cami with a utilitarian light-brown jacket.

Shop the Look:

5. Trench Coat + Capri Leggings + Striped Shirt

Fashion person Nnennae Chem wears leggings outfit 2025. She wears black capris a striped shirt, and check lined trench coat.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: On days when the weather proves unpredictable, capri leggings and a trench coat will be your best friend. The trench protects from the elements, and the leggings keep you feeling fresh when the weather clears up.

Shop the Look: