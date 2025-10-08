Not a Turtleneck, Not a Crew-Neck: This Chic Knitwear Style Is Taking Over Right Now

With autumn underway and winter on the horizon, knitwear has returned to its prime position in our wardrobes. Soft cashmere, chunky wools and insulation merino—almost every look I reach for at the moment includes a cosy companion, and with all our attention on knitwear, striking trends have come to the fore. We've noted the rise in Argyle styles and explored the vibrant shade taking over right now, but if your style inclinations are more minimalist and polished, the funnel-neck trend is the one you need to know about. `
With the rise in popularity surrounding this particular style, the funnel-neck knit is officially trending, but trending shouldn't be mistaken for fleeting. The elegance of the funnel-neck detail, the upright collar that follows the neckline and doesn't fold over like a turtleneck, has a sophistication that can endure moving trends and seasons, maintaining its stature in your wardrobe. Truly, it's a style that will never feel passé; the only thing fast-moving about the trend is the funnel-neck knits themselves.
Already this season, we've seen COS's funnel-neck jumper lead the way as the best cashmere version, followed by Massimo Dutti's sell-out cardigan that instantly went viral. Thankfully, it's a style that both high-end and high street designers have already tapped into by way of jumpers, cardigans, knit tops and more.
Keep scrolling to shop the best funnel-neck knitwear.
Shop the Best Funnel-Neck Knitwear
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
I've personally tried this on and can confirm it's exquisite.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool High Neck Knit Cardigan
Massimo's knitwear is beloved by stylish people.
Reformation
Pien Knit Top
Even knit tops have been brushed with this polished neckline.
& Other Stories
Turtleneck Jumper
So chic and so affordable.
This went straight in my basket.
'S Max Mara
Mantova Wool-Cashmere Polo-Neck Jumper
A sumptuous wool and cashmere mix.
ZARA
Knitted High-Neck Top
I genuinely did a double take when I saw this expensive-looking knit.
Toteme
Cashmere Turtleneck Ecru
JAMES PERSE
Halo Brushed-Cashmere Cardigan
There's a bomber-like style to this knit with the ribbed hem and side pockets.
Mint Velvet
Cream Sleeveless Knit Top
This also comes in a deep burgundy and classic black.
LISA YANG
Heidi Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Lisa Yang is known for creating timeless and highly crafted cashmere pieces.
& Other Stories
Knitted Zip-Up Cardigan
It's officially time to zip your cardigans all the way to the top!
ARCH4
Patrizia Cable-Knit Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Yes, even the cable knit is getting the funnel-neck treatment.
Massimo Dutti
Knit Wool Blend Sweater With Short Sleeves
A staple for any great autumn wardrobe.
ZARA
Check Knit Sweater With Brushed Effect
Pair with easy jeans, smart tailoring and sleek skirts.
Rise & Fall
Chocolate Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper | Rise & Fall
This comes in so many colourways.
Reiss
Wool Zip-Detail Funnel-Neck Jumper in Grey
LE KASHA
Cotai Belted Ribbed Organic Cashmere Cardigan
The shape of this cardigan is so elegant.