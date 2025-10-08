Not a Turtleneck, Not a Crew-Neck: This Chic Knitwear Style Is Taking Over Right Now

The funnel-neck trend has officially made its way into knitwear. From cardigans to jumpers, these are the most sophisticated funnel-neck knits around.

Three women wearing funnel-neck knitwear
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @oliviafaeh @anoukyve)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

With autumn underway and winter on the horizon, knitwear has returned to its prime position in our wardrobes. Soft cashmere, chunky wools and insulation merino—almost every look I reach for at the moment includes a cosy companion, and with all our attention on knitwear, striking trends have come to the fore. We've noted the rise in Argyle styles and explored the vibrant shade taking over right now, but if your style inclinations are more minimalist and polished, the funnel-neck trend is the one you need to know about. `

With the rise in popularity surrounding this particular style, the funnel-neck knit is officially trending, but trending shouldn't be mistaken for fleeting. The elegance of the funnel-neck detail, the upright collar that follows the neckline and doesn't fold over like a turtleneck, has a sophistication that can endure moving trends and seasons, maintaining its stature in your wardrobe. Truly, it's a style that will never feel passé; the only thing fast-moving about the trend is the funnel-neck knits themselves.

Already this season, we've seen COS's funnel-neck jumper lead the way as the best cashmere version, followed by Massimo Dutti's sell-out cardigan that instantly went viral. Thankfully, it's a style that both high-end and high street designers have already tapped into by way of jumpers, cardigans, knit tops and more.

Keep scrolling to shop the best funnel-neck knitwear.

Shop the Best Funnel-Neck Knitwear

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸