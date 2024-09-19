It's Here—The Cosy Cashmere Jumper On Every Fashion Person's Wish List
As the last of the September heatwave seeps away one thing is on my mind: cosy autumn days. With crisp mornings and a flurry of showers about to set in, I’m romanticising the shift in seasons, daydreaming about grey days bundled up in soft knitwear, a coffee in hand as the rain does its best to declare that autumn has arrived.
The chilly winds at the start of the month clearly marked the shift in seasons, and I found myself quickly scrambling to assemble to outline of an autumn capsule wardrobe. My trench coat was swiftly unpacked, and wool staples returned to pride of place at the front of my closet. But as knitwear goes, my selection is lacking, and now is prime time to add something truly special to the mix. Enter the COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Jumper.
As an editor, I'm consistently scanning with shopping inspiration from our reader's personal selections to the stylish team around me, as well as daily scrolling through the new-in sections of both high street and designer brands. So when one piece is both a Who What Wear UK reader favourite and features on our editor's personal wish lists, its time to take note.
Known for a focus on quality fabrics and timeless design, it's no surprise that I'm turning to COS for my latest knitwear buy. Taking both elements, the Chunky Pure Cashmere Jumper features a classic crew-neck shape with ribbed detailing on the collar and cuffs. Void of frills or emblems, the style is understated and pared-back, allowing the premium fabric and versatile shades to be the focal point. The style is made from sumptuous GCS-certified cashmere, ready to cocoon you through the chillier seasons, and currently comes in two timeless shades—grey and black.
The piece is more of an investment, coming in at £225, but assures longevity in the anti-trend design and high-quality fabric of 100% pure cashmere. If you're looking for a luxurious addition to your knitwear, cashmere is the way to go. Alongside, there's a turtleneck version that has also seriously piqued my interest. Paired with tailoring, denim, skirts or even thrown over your shoulders, this is a jumper you'll wear on repeat.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS jumper and more excellent cashmere finds.
SHOP THE COS CHUNKY PURE CASHMERE JUMPER:
Shop More Cashmere Jumpers:
Cropped silhouettes are ideal for high waisted trousers and skirts.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Sheer! Leather! Crochet!—6 Fall Trends From the COS Runway Show You Can Shop Now
Get your credit card ready.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These Are the Best Summer Finds at COS (I'd Know—I Tried Them On)
The red jeans are especially noteworthy.
By Eliza Huber
-
34 COS Finds That Give Major "I Shop at Phoebe Philo" Energy
More forward than your average staples.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm Manifesting a Rich-Looking, Minimalistic Closet—25 Perfect Sale Picks From COS
Almost every pick is now under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
2024 Is the Year of Flat Shoes, and This Affordable Pair Stopped Me in My Tracks
Great with jeans, dresses, skirts…
By Florrie Alexander
-
The New $150 COS Bag I'm Buying While I Save Up for Loewe's Paseo
It's too good.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fashion People Are Relentless When It Comes to Chic Basics—These Get the Nod
Approved.
By Natalie Cantell
-
7 Items That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Feel So 2024
Out with the old, in with the new.
By Ana Escalante