It's Here—The Cosy Cashmere Jumper On Every Fashion Person's Wish List

As the last of the September heatwave seeps away one thing is on my mind: cosy autumn days. With crisp mornings and a flurry of showers about to set in, I’m romanticising the shift in seasons, daydreaming about grey days bundled up in soft knitwear, a coffee in hand as the rain does its best to declare that autumn has arrived.

The chilly winds at the start of the month clearly marked the shift in seasons, and I found myself quickly scrambling to assemble to outline of an autumn capsule wardrobe. My trench coat was swiftly unpacked, and wool staples returned to pride of place at the front of my closet. But as knitwear goes, my selection is lacking, and now is prime time to add something truly special to the mix. Enter the COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Jumper.

Fran wears a COS navy jumper, blue jeans, brown bag

Francesca wears last year's navy version.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

As an editor, I'm consistently scanning with shopping inspiration from our reader's personal selections to the stylish team around me, as well as daily scrolling through the new-in sections of both high street and designer brands. So when one piece is both a Who What Wear UK reader favourite and features on our editor's personal wish lists, its time to take note.

Known for a focus on quality fabrics and timeless design, it's no surprise that I'm turning to COS for my latest knitwear buy. Taking both elements, the Chunky Pure Cashmere Jumper features a classic crew-neck shape with ribbed detailing on the collar and cuffs. Void of frills or emblems, the style is understated and pared-back, allowing the premium fabric and versatile shades to be the focal point. The style is made from sumptuous GCS-certified cashmere, ready to cocoon you through the chillier seasons, and currently comes in two timeless shades—grey and black.

The piece is more of an investment, coming in at £225, but assures longevity in the anti-trend design and high-quality fabric of 100% pure cashmere. If you're looking for a luxurious addition to your knitwear, cashmere is the way to go. Alongside, there's a turtleneck version that has also seriously piqued my interest. Paired with tailoring, denim, skirts or even thrown over your shoulders, this is a jumper you'll wear on repeat.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS jumper and more excellent cashmere finds.

SHOP THE COS CHUNKY PURE CASHMERE JUMPER:

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

Black is just so versatile.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

I'm swooning over the soft grey.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

Cosy and chic.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

You'll reach for this year after year.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

Camel shades always feel so premium.

Shop More Cashmere Jumpers:

Cashmere Jumper
& Other Stories
Cashmere Jumper

I can already imagine how soft this is.

Marina Striped Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
LA LIGNE
Marina Striped Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Stripes are eternal.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Add a relaxed feel with this slouchy silhouette.

Embroidered Wool Cashmere Knit Grey Melange
Toteme
Embroidered Wool Cashmere Knit Grey Melange

The contrast stitching is such a nice touch.

Ophelia Sweater in Wool and Cashmere
The Row
Ophelia Sweater in Wool and Cashmere

The Row does it again.

Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper

Looking for something lighter? This is it.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

I love the pairing with tonal tailored trousers.

Theory, Cropped Sweater in Cashmere
Theory
Cropped Sweater in Cashmere

Cropped silhouettes are ideal for high waisted trousers and skirts.

Pure Cashmere Textured Crew Neck Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Textured Crew Neck Jumper

M&S is known for its brilliant cashmere.

Cashmere-Wool Cable-Knit Jumper - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Cashmere-Wool Cable-Knit Jumper - Black - Arket Gb

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

