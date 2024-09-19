It's Here—The Cosy Cashmere Jumper On Every Fashion Person's Wish List

As the last of the September heatwave seeps away one thing is on my mind: cosy autumn days. With crisp mornings and a flurry of showers about to set in, I’m romanticising the shift in seasons, daydreaming about grey days bundled up in soft knitwear, a coffee in hand as the rain does its best to declare that autumn has arrived.

The chilly winds at the start of the month clearly marked the shift in seasons, and I found myself quickly scrambling to assemble to outline of an autumn capsule wardrobe. My trench coat was swiftly unpacked, and wool staples returned to pride of place at the front of my closet. But as knitwear goes, my selection is lacking, and now is prime time to add something truly special to the mix. Enter the COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Jumper.

Francesca wears last year's navy version.

As an editor, I'm consistently scanning with shopping inspiration from our reader's personal selections to the stylish team around me, as well as daily scrolling through the new-in sections of both high street and designer brands. So when one piece is both a Who What Wear UK reader favourite and features on our editor's personal wish lists, its time to take note.

Known for a focus on quality fabrics and timeless design, it's no surprise that I'm turning to COS for my latest knitwear buy. Taking both elements, the Chunky Pure Cashmere Jumper features a classic crew-neck shape with ribbed detailing on the collar and cuffs. Void of frills or emblems, the style is understated and pared-back, allowing the premium fabric and versatile shades to be the focal point. The style is made from sumptuous GCS-certified cashmere, ready to cocoon you through the chillier seasons, and currently comes in two timeless shades—grey and black.

The piece is more of an investment, coming in at £225, but assures longevity in the anti-trend design and high-quality fabric of 100% pure cashmere. If you're looking for a luxurious addition to your knitwear, cashmere is the way to go. Alongside, there's a turtleneck version that has also seriously piqued my interest. Paired with tailoring, denim, skirts or even thrown over your shoulders, this is a jumper you'll wear on repeat.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS jumper and more excellent cashmere finds.

SHOP THE COS CHUNKY PURE CASHMERE JUMPER:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW Black is just so versatile.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW I'm swooning over the soft grey.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW Cosy and chic.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this year after year.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW Camel shades always feel so premium.

Shop More Cashmere Jumpers:

& Other Stories Cashmere Jumper £175 SHOP NOW I can already imagine how soft this is.

LA LIGNE Marina Striped Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater £311 SHOP NOW Stripes are eternal.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Add a relaxed feel with this slouchy silhouette.

Toteme Embroidered Wool Cashmere Knit Grey Melange £480 SHOP NOW The contrast stitching is such a nice touch.

The Row Ophelia Sweater in Wool and Cashmere £1440 SHOP NOW The Row does it again.

H&M Fine-Knit Cashmere Jumper £120 SHOP NOW Looking for something lighter? This is it.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW I love the pairing with tonal tailored trousers.

Theory Cropped Sweater in Cashmere £295 SHOP NOW Cropped silhouettes are ideal for high waisted trousers and skirts.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Textured Crew Neck Jumper £89 SHOP NOW M&S is known for its brilliant cashmere.