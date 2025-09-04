5 Incredibly Chic Knitwear Trends That Are Guaranteed to Last Well Into 2026

As much as I am a summer girl through and through, the one season I most look forward to dressing for the most is autumn. While I love the ease of linen dresses and suede sandals, there’s nothing quite like the endless styling options in autumn. Layering, texture, loafers and lightweight jackets... everything about an autumnal wardrobe just feels that bit more considered and polished.
The autumn/winter 2025 shows took place back in February, giving fashion editors an early glimpse of the season’s collections and the trends set to emerge. With the excitement of summer often overshadowing them, those moments can easily fade into the background—but revisiting the runways and show notes reignites the same thrill I felt seeing them for the first time.
One thing that really stood out to me when reviewing the collections this week was the abundance of great knitwear. Here in the UK, early September brings that unpredictable warm-one-minute, chilly-the-next kind of weather, which can make getting dressed a real challenge. That’s where layering becomes essential. At this time of year, I often start with a simple t-shirt and throw a knit on top—easy to peel off when those fleeting bursts of warm sunshine make an appearance.
So, to make choosing your knit of the season (and beyond) effortless, I’ve revisited the runways and rounded up five standout autumn knitwear trends worth considering. After three years of collections underscored by quiet luxury, designers appear ready to move beyond restraint and embrace a bolder spirit. From Gucci’s embellished knits to Stella McCartney’s oversized, chunky statements, this season’s offerings move away from the pared-back aesthetic we’ve grown accustomed to, bringing fresh energy to your wardrobe.
Scroll on to see the autumn 2025 knitwear trends to have on your radar right now.
5 Key Knitwear Trends for Autumn 2025:
1. Argyle Prints
Style Notes: While the argyle print is nothing new nor groundbreaking, it is a timeless classic print with good reason. Originating in Scotland in the 1920’s, the style has been tiptoeing in and out of trend ever since, and thanks to Khaite, its revival is back once again.
Shop the Trend:
KHAITE
Anders Argyle Cashmere and Mohair-Blend Sweater
Shop the piece seen on the runway.
Miu Miu
V-Necked Wool Sweater
Miu Miu have perfected the preppy trend.
Massimo Dutti
Knit Cardigan With Diamond Detail
Brown is such a trending colour right now.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This would go with so many different outfits.
GANNI
Argyle Merino Wool Cardigan
I love the contrast of the burgundy against the grey.
2. Knitted Matching Sets
Style Notes: There’s nothing more effortlessly chic than a knitted matching set. Whether it’s a jumper and skirt, vest and cardigan, or top and trousers, a co-ord is an easy way to look instantly put-together without having to think too much about your look. It can easily be worn together or separately for different looks.
Shop the Trend:
ZIMMERMANN
Ruffled Metallic Pointelle-Knit Top
Zimmermann know how to make a statement.
COS
Merino Wool Buttoned Vest
This is so chic and I'd style with a knee-high boot or slingback heel.
Prada
Re-Cashmere Cardigan
Pairing a knit top with matching cardigan is another way of wearing a knitted set.
ZARA
Contrast Embroidery Knit Top
This monochrome look is so sleek.
ME+EM
Milano Knit Relaxed Tee + Skirt Co-Ord
A bold, bright two-piece makes such an impact.
3. Embellished Knitwear
Style Notes: More of a trend for an extrovert than a minimalist, the embellished knit makes such a statement. Gucci’s autumn/winter collections provide us all the inspo we need for a bold, bright statement style.
Shop the Trend:
ERDEM
Embellished Knitted Cardigan
Erdem are known for their delicate, feminine styles.
MAJE
Embellished-Collar Wool and Cashmere Cardigan
This Maje number is such a cute style.
ULLA JOHNSON
Margaux Sequin-Embellished Cashmere Cardigan
An embellished collar makes a statement focal point.
Essentiel Antwerp
Black Cable-Knit Wool-Blend Cardigan With Rhinestone Embellishments
Essentiel Antwerp are known for their bold, statement styles.
M&S Collection
Textured Embellished Button Front Cardigan
A purse-friendly option to introduce the trend to your wardrobe.
4. Burgundy
Style Notes: Burgundy has dominated the runways since the spring/summer 2024 season and its momentum shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. From merlot to plum, all shades of burgundy tick the box of this trend. Max Mara’s head-to-toe burgundy ensemble is divine.
Shop the Trend:
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Ribbed Organic Cotton Cardigan
Everything about this is gorgeous: it's silhouette, rich hue and buttons.
& Other Stories
Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper
Simple yet so chic and wearable.
Jigsaw
Fine Merino Cardigan Top
A basic cardigan will go with so many different outfits.
Gucci
Reversible Gg Wool Jacquard Cardigan
A two-in-one investment piece.
Sézane
Emile Cardigan
Sézane's knitwear is just so soft and feels so much more expensive than it is.
5. Oversized, Chunky Knits
Style Notes: From Stella McCartney to Burberry, the oversized, chunky style knits have been big this season. This is such an easy style to incorporate into any wardrobe, thanks to its versatile wearability and gives an instant statement to any look.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Unicorn Handknit Cardi
This Free People cardigan just looks so cosy.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Wool Jumper in Anthracite
This is an investment style you'd have in your wardrobe for years to come.