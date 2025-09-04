5 Incredibly Chic Knitwear Trends That Are Guaranteed to Last Well Into 2026

From matching knitted sets to embellished ensembles, these are the knitwear trends to have on your radar ahead of the new season.

Three models on runways wearing knitwear
(Image credit: Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, Max Mara)
As much as I am a summer girl through and through, the one season I most look forward to dressing for the most is autumn. While I love the ease of linen dresses and suede sandals, there’s nothing quite like the endless styling options in autumn. Layering, texture, loafers and lightweight jackets... everything about an autumnal wardrobe just feels that bit more considered and polished.

The autumn/winter 2025 shows took place back in February, giving fashion editors an early glimpse of the season’s collections and the trends set to emerge. With the excitement of summer often overshadowing them, those moments can easily fade into the background—but revisiting the runways and show notes reignites the same thrill I felt seeing them for the first time.

One thing that really stood out to me when reviewing the collections this week was the abundance of great knitwear. Here in the UK, early September brings that unpredictable warm-one-minute, chilly-the-next kind of weather, which can make getting dressed a real challenge. That’s where layering becomes essential. At this time of year, I often start with a simple t-shirt and throw a knit on top—easy to peel off when those fleeting bursts of warm sunshine make an appearance.

So, to make choosing your knit of the season (and beyond) effortless, I’ve revisited the runways and rounded up five standout autumn knitwear trends worth considering. After three years of collections underscored by quiet luxury, designers appear ready to move beyond restraint and embrace a bolder spirit. From Gucci’s embellished knits to Stella McCartney’s oversized, chunky statements, this season’s offerings move away from the pared-back aesthetic we’ve grown accustomed to, bringing fresh energy to your wardrobe.

Scroll on to see the autumn 2025 knitwear trends to have on your radar right now.

1. Argyle Prints

Model on a runway wearing knitwear

(Image credit: Khaite)

Style Notes: While the argyle print is nothing new nor groundbreaking, it is a timeless classic print with good reason. Originating in Scotland in the 1920’s, the style has been tiptoeing in and out of trend ever since, and thanks to Khaite, its revival is back once again.

2. Knitted Matching Sets

Model on a runway wearing knitwear

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Style Notes: There’s nothing more effortlessly chic than a knitted matching set. Whether it’s a jumper and skirt, vest and cardigan, or top and trousers, a co-ord is an easy way to look instantly put-together without having to think too much about your look. It can easily be worn together or separately for different looks.

3. Embellished Knitwear

Model on a runway wearing knitwear

(Image credit: Gucci)

Style Notes: More of a trend for an extrovert than a minimalist, the embellished knit makes such a statement. Gucci’s autumn/winter collections provide us all the inspo we need for a bold, bright statement style.

4. Burgundy

Model on a runway wearing knitwear

(Image credit: Max Mara)

Style Notes: Burgundy has dominated the runways since the spring/summer 2024 season and its momentum shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. From merlot to plum, all shades of burgundy tick the box of this trend. Max Mara’s head-to-toe burgundy ensemble is divine.

5. Oversized, Chunky Knits

Model on a runway wearing knitwear

(Image credit: Stella McCartney)

Style Notes: From Stella McCartney to Burberry, the oversized, chunky style knits have been big this season. This is such an easy style to incorporate into any wardrobe, thanks to its versatile wearability and gives an instant statement to any look.

