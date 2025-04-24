Every Time I Wear a Cardigan With a Fitted Waist, I Get Tons of Compliments—Here Are 13 Everyone Should Know About
The elegant knit to know.
Over the past few years, fashion has become decidedly subtle. Where once layered embellishments and definitive logos reigned supreme, there has been a shift as the focus is no longer on declaring who made your piece, but rather on the design itself.
Think The Row's Margaux bag, void of any indication of its origin but identifiable by those in the know via its silhouette and quality. Nowadays, cut, shape, and feel hold the most importance, and these elements can make any piece, regardless of its price tag, feel like a high-end buy. As a minimalist, I'm always looking for those discreet nods to elegance, and form is my current focus when considering any new buy. I'm talking the ease of an oversize blazer, the contemporary appeal of barrel-leg jeans, or the item I'm most intrigued by right now: the fitted-waist cardigan.
The waisted cardigan, defined by its fitted silhouette around the waist and often flaring into a looser hemline, has already spent years proving just how elegant it is. Think of the Khaite Scarlet cardigan, a beloved investment piece owned by celebrities and stylish people alike. Taking a wardrobe staple and redefining it with a silhouette adjustment shouldn't be so impactful, but it is. And when applied to the humble cardigan, this piece goes from easy light layer to center stage in an instant.
I can personally vouch for the understated appeal of a waisted cardigan, as in wearing my recently purchased Nobody's Child cardigan, I was inundated with questions about where it was from. Rarely has a simple knit induced so many compliments for me, and my Saved folders are filled with stylish people in various waisted cardigans, whilst my fellow editors have also added this updated knit to their collections. Suffice it to say, the cinch-waist cardigan is a hit.
What's more, the innate high-end feel means there's an array of options to suit all budgets. If you're looking to invest in a truly high-quality piece, Khaite often uses this silhouette play in its refined designs, or for those looking for more affordable options, brands like H&M and ASOS bring a refined approach in soft neutral shades. Luckily for you, I've put them all together in a concise edit, making finding your most elevated knit that much easier.
Keep scrolling to explore the best fitted-waist cardigans.
Shop the Best Fitted-Waist Cardigans
This will look great with high waisted trousers in a wide-leg silhouette.
Aligne knows all about playing with proportions, and this knit is finally back in stock.
Pair with relaxed jeans, sleek tailoring or floaty skirts this spring.
Navy is a surprisingly versatile shade. See how well it pairs with brights, neutrals and patterns.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
