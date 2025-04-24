Every Time I Wear a Cardigan With a Fitted Waist, I Get Tons of Compliments—Here Are 13 Everyone Should Know About

Over the past few years, fashion has become decidedly subtle. Where once layered embellishments and definitive logos reigned supreme, there has been a shift as the focus is no longer on declaring who made your piece, but rather on the design itself.

Think The Row's Margaux bag, void of any indication of its origin but identifiable by those in the know via its silhouette and quality. Nowadays, cut, shape, and feel hold the most importance, and these elements can make any piece, regardless of its price tag, feel like a high-end buy. As a minimalist, I'm always looking for those discreet nods to elegance, and form is my current focus when considering any new buy. I'm talking the ease of an oversize blazer, the contemporary appeal of barrel-leg jeans, or the item I'm most intrigued by right now: the fitted-waist cardigan.

Woman wears waisted cardigan, black tailored trousers, loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

The waisted cardigan, defined by its fitted silhouette around the waist and often flaring into a looser hemline, has already spent years proving just how elegant it is. Think of the Khaite Scarlet cardigan, a beloved investment piece owned by celebrities and stylish people alike. Taking a wardrobe staple and redefining it with a silhouette adjustment shouldn't be so impactful, but it is. And when applied to the humble cardigan, this piece goes from easy light layer to center stage in an instant.

Woman wears waisted cardigan, blue jeans and black bag

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

I can personally vouch for the understated appeal of a waisted cardigan, as in wearing my recently purchased Nobody's Child cardigan, I was inundated with questions about where it was from. Rarely has a simple knit induced so many compliments for me, and my Saved folders are filled with stylish people in various waisted cardigans, whilst my fellow editors have also added this updated knit to their collections. Suffice it to say, the cinch-waist cardigan is a hit.

Woman wears black cardigan

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

What's more, the innate high-end feel means there's an array of options to suit all budgets. If you're looking to invest in a truly high-quality piece, Khaite often uses this silhouette play in its refined designs, or for those looking for more affordable options, brands like H&M and ASOS bring a refined approach in soft neutral shades. Luckily for you, I've put them all together in a concise edit, making finding your most elevated knit that much easier.

Woman wears waisted cardigan, blue jeans and black bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Keep scrolling to explore the best fitted-waist cardigans.

Shop the Best Fitted-Waist Cardigans

Khaite cardigan
Khaite
Scarlet Cardigan

Khaite's iconic Scarlet cardigan always sells out quickly.

Spiral Button Knit Jacket
ZARA
Spiral Button Knit Jacket

These buttons!

Cardigan With Defined Waist
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist

This looks wildly expensive.

Plain Peplum Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Peplum Cardigan

This will look great with high waisted trousers in a wide-leg silhouette.

Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan
Reformation
Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan

The scoop neckline is such a nice touch.

Banana Republic Cardigan
Banana Republic
Cotton-Silk Flare-Sleeve Cardigan

Cosy and chic all in one.

Exclusive Lay3 Bonded Crepe Cardigan
BIRROT
Exclusive Lay3 Bonded Crepe Cardigan

Burgundy is eternally chic.

Daphne Waisted Knit
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Knit

Aligne knows all about playing with proportions, and this knit is finally back in stock.

Chenille Cardigan
LOEWE
Chenille Cardigan

This also comes in a sleek navy.

Asos Design Knit Structured Crew Neck Cardigan With Gold Buttons in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Knit Structured Crew Neck Cardigan

Pair with relaxed jeans, sleek tailoring or floaty skirts this spring.

Diana Cardigan
Stitches & Stripes
Diana Cardigan

Wear this instead of a white T-shirt for some instant polish.

Lioness Head in the Clouds Cardigan
LIONESS
Head in the Clouds Cardigan

Navy is a surprisingly versatile shade. See how well it pairs with brights, neutrals and patterns.

Asymmetric Cardigan
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Cardigan

The button detail makes this one a stand-out.

