Forget Beige and Black—Fashion People are Styling Their Jeans with This Unexpected Knitwear Trend Right Now

As I sifted through my knitwear collection a few weeks ago, preparing my wardrobe for the seasonal switch, I had a realisation: the colour I’d embraced so easily over the warmer months was about to disappear entirely. My cold-weather line-up—dominated by blacks, beiges and greys, with the occasional splash of navy—was about to take the reins.
Determined to inject a little more life into my winter rotation, I’ve been searching for ways to reintroduce colour without straying too far from my usual palette. Naturally, my first stop was knitwear. Taking a break from the predictable blacks and neutrals I’m well stocked up on, this time around pink cardigans have risen to the top of my autumn agenda.
Adding a soft wash of colour to a wardrobe otherwise ruled by neutrals (as so many of ours are), a pink cardigan offers just the right amount of interest—no complicated prints, no tricky silhouettes, just a fresh, feminine touch. I’ve found it pairs so easily with blue denim, while feeling considered with white jeans, and standing out beautifully against black.
Not your typical autumn hue, this subtle yet uplifting shade feels like the perfect antidote to the moody tones of winter.
Read on to discover my edit of the best pink cardigans to shop now.
Shop Pink Cardigans
Mango
Knitted Button Cardigan
This medium-knit design is weighty enough to keep you cosy across the winter months, but layer it over a white tee for extra insulation.
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
Sézane's Gaspard Cardigan is a fashion person's favourite. I have it in the red myself, but I'm seriously considering picking up in this pretty shade of pink.
Massimo Dutti
Lightweight 100% Wool Cardigan
This lightweight wool knit is perfect for layering under fitted jackets as we settle into the autumn months.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Rerformation's Clara Cashmere cardigan is a best-seller for a reason.
&Daughter
Enya Cashmere Cardigan in Pink
While I love this in the pale pink, it also comes in five other shades, including baby blue and letterbox red.
Anthropologie
The Juliet Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
This is designed to fit snugly on the body, meaning that it layered well under fitted jackets and coats.
Guest in Residence
Jane Cashmere Cardigan
This also comes in the prettiest shade of butter yellow.
Kitri
Carmel Pink Knit Cardigan
I've long looked to Kitri for their chic dresses and skirt, but their knitwear is looking particularly compelling this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.