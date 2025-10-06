Forget Beige and Black—Fashion People are Styling Their Jeans with This Unexpected Knitwear Trend Right Now

Take a break from neutrals—these pretty pink cardigans look just as chic with jeans.

Influencer @lindseyholland_ wears a pink cardigan with blue jeans over a white t-shirt.
(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

As I sifted through my knitwear collection a few weeks ago, preparing my wardrobe for the seasonal switch, I had a realisation: the colour I’d embraced so easily over the warmer months was about to disappear entirely. My cold-weather line-up—dominated by blacks, beiges and greys, with the occasional splash of navy—was about to take the reins.

Determined to inject a little more life into my winter rotation, I’ve been searching for ways to reintroduce colour without straying too far from my usual palette. Naturally, my first stop was knitwear. Taking a break from the predictable blacks and neutrals I’m well stocked up on, this time around pink cardigans have risen to the top of my autumn agenda.

Influencer @lindseyholland_ wears a pink cardigan with blue jeans over a white t-shirt.

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Adding a soft wash of colour to a wardrobe otherwise ruled by neutrals (as so many of ours are), a pink cardigan offers just the right amount of interest—no complicated prints, no tricky silhouettes, just a fresh, feminine touch. I’ve found it pairs so easily with blue denim, while feeling considered with white jeans, and standing out beautifully against black.

Influencer @tia_dewitt wears a pink jumper with cream jeans and white trainers.

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Not your typical autumn hue, this subtle yet uplifting shade feels like the perfect antidote to the moody tones of winter.

Read on to discover my edit of the best pink cardigans to shop now.

Shop Pink Cardigans

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸