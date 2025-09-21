When Jeans Just Won't Do, Fashion People Are Turning to This Timeless-Yet-Trending Skirt Style

Mark my words: the checked skirt trend is about to be everywhere.

I, like so many others, was well and truly swept up in the polka-dot craze of the summer. Playful, peppy and easy to style, that print injected a dose of energy into my warm-weather wardrobe. But with autumn now nipping at summer’s heels, I’ve been on the lookout for a cool-weather upgrade to step in where my beloved polka dots once shone, and the checked skirt trend has quickly become the season’s frontrunner.

An autumn-ready evolution, checks carry with them a heritage-tinged moodiness that feels perfectly at home in cooler weather. Perhaps it’s their link to traditional Scottish tartans, but the pattern seems to hold an innate cold-weather energy that becomes irresistible once the seasons shift. Cast in the season’s favourite silhouettes—the swishy, feminine skirt—the effect feels at once familiar and contemporary. Think collegiate charm meets daily wearability.

Already, I’ve spotted the trend across my feed. Influencers are wearing theirs with simple tees while the weather is still mild, but I'm more excited to see these skirts transition into the depths of autumn and winter. Picture them styled with oversized knits, belted blazers, or layered under leather jackets. And when the chill really sets in, chunky knee-high boots or biker styles will lend the right amount of edge.

Heritage labels such as Burberry have always championed the print, but this season has seen a surge of fresh adopters. S.S. Daley, for instance, wove check skirts into his debut womenswear collection, proving their poignance right now. On the high street, COS' Draped Checked Midi Skirt has become a New York Fashion Week favourite, while H&M and Anthropologie have embraced the trend with gusto, too.

Read on for my edit of the best checked skirts to shop now.

