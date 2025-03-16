I Don't Usually Wear Leggings, But These 5 Simple Outfits Prove They Can Actually Look So Elegant
This is the first time in five years that I've joined a gym, and actually gone consistently—yay to me. And what I soon realised is how important finding the right leggings is, because we all know a good day can't be had in bad clothes, right? So after testing out pairs by Adanola, Alo and Lululemon, to name a few, it seems as though I've now gone from never wearing leggings, to being in them four times a week. And what I like best about the pairs from the brands I've mentioned above, is that they're all fuss-free and minimal, meaning I could actually get away with wearing them to work before a workout. Yes, that's right, I'm talking about wearing leggings for any sort of activity outside of the gym.
The thing is, though, I've never worn leggings as part of my everyday uniform, so I needed some inspiration on how to make them look less gym-goer and more cool-girl. Luckily, some of my favourite women on Instagram have been wearing the most elegant leggings outfits recently and I'm now 100% going to be copying them. Whether it's wearing a classic black pair with a rugby shirt or adding a cropped jacket and pointed-toe heels to a stirrup style, here are 5 elegant legging outfits I have bookmarked, and suggest you save too.
Elegant Leggings Outfits to Try:
1. Leggings + Polo Shirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The headband, the socks, the ballet pumps...I'm obsessed with this whole preppy vibe. Quite literally a top-to-toe look to copy, I'm all for rugby shirts teamed with leggings when it looks this put together.
Shop the Look:
2. Leggings + Roll Neck + Loafers
Style Notes: This gives me Princess Diana vibes and I'm so into it. Pairing leggings with a roll neck, loafers and '90s-style accessories gives the humble wardrobe classic a retro feel. And the 'just in case' sweater around the waist ties the whole look together, quite literally!
Shop the Look:
I'll be keeping my knits out for longer after seeing this look.
3. Leggings + Cardigan + Oversized Coat
Style Notes: Styling a cardigan on its own as a top is an easy way to transfer the cosy knit into the warmer months. I really like how Lydia has opted for an oversized style to go with classic black leggings and also added elegant block heels to give this an even more polished feel.
Shop the Look:
I wouldn't have thought to pair leggings with this type of shoe, but I'm into it.
4. Stirrup Leggings + Cropped Jacket + Pointed Shoes
Style Notes: Going monochromatic is always going to look sleek, so of course Hannah Lewis' look gets full marks from me. The cropped jacket worn with long leather gloves is what takes this outfit into fashion editor territory.
Shop the Look:
The easiest way to tap into the balletcore trend that's set to be big news this season.
Even if it's warm enough not to wear gloves, add them to complete the vibe.
5. Coloured Leggings + Scarf Jacket + Trainers
Style Notes: Tegan's outfit is proof that trainers worn with leggings can still look very polished. Khaki and cream look instantly expensive and the sporty kicks just go well with the whole aesthetic.
Shop the Look:
Get these in 17 different colours, sizes XXS-XXXL and regular or tall lengths.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.