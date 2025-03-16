I Don't Usually Wear Leggings, But These 5 Simple Outfits Prove They Can Actually Look So Elegant

This is the first time in five years that I've joined a gym, and actually gone consistently—yay to me. And what I soon realised is how important finding the right leggings is, because we all know a good day can't be had in bad clothes, right? So after testing out pairs by Adanola, Alo and Lululemon, to name a few, it seems as though I've now gone from never wearing leggings, to being in them four times a week. And what I like best about the pairs from the brands I've mentioned above, is that they're all fuss-free and minimal, meaning I could actually get away with wearing them to work before a workout. Yes, that's right, I'm talking about wearing leggings for any sort of activity outside of the gym.

The thing is, though, I've never worn leggings as part of my everyday uniform, so I needed some inspiration on how to make them look less gym-goer and more cool-girl. Luckily, some of my favourite women on Instagram have been wearing the most elegant leggings outfits recently and I'm now 100% going to be copying them. Whether it's wearing a classic black pair with a rugby shirt or adding a cropped jacket and pointed-toe heels to a stirrup style, here are 5 elegant legging outfits I have bookmarked, and suggest you save too.

Elegant Leggings Outfits to Try:

1. Leggings + Polo Shirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: The headband, the socks, the ballet pumps...I'm obsessed with this whole preppy vibe. Quite literally a top-to-toe look to copy, I'm all for rugby shirts teamed with leggings when it looks this put together.

Shop the Look:

Baum Und Pferdgarten Jeanni Top Java Polo Stripe £129 SHOP NOW This comes in so many colours.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" £88 SHOP NOW Choose from four lengths depending on your height.

Arket Cotton Chevron Socks £9 SHOP NOW Because it's all about the socks and ballet flats.

Dune Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats £79 SHOP NOW I want these in all three colours to be honest.

2. Leggings + Roll Neck + Loafers

Style Notes: This gives me Princess Diana vibes and I'm so into it. Pairing leggings with a roll neck, loafers and '90s-style accessories gives the humble wardrobe classic a retro feel. And the 'just in case' sweater around the waist ties the whole look together, quite literally!

Shop the Look:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW I'll be keeping my knits out for longer after seeing this look.

H&M Cotton-Blend Leggings £10 SHOP NOW H&M has so many affordable pairs to pick from.

M&S Collection Leather Loafers £55 SHOP NOW I love that these also come in half sizes.

Jimmy Fairly The Elvie £135 SHOP NOW The sunglasses shape of the season.

3. Leggings + Cardigan + Oversized Coat

Style Notes: Styling a cardigan on its own as a top is an easy way to transfer the cosy knit into the warmer months. I really like how Lydia has opted for an oversized style to go with classic black leggings and also added elegant block heels to give this an even more polished feel.

Shop the Look:

ZARA 100% Wool Oversize Cardigan £80 SHOP NOW I prefer a longer style cardigan to cover the crotch area.

TOTEME + Net Sustain Cork Stretch-Jersey Leggings £140 SHOP NOW A fashion person's favourite for good reason.

Weekday Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £135 SHOP NOW I have this in black and it's such a nice shape.

Flattered Elin Leather Black £225 SHOP NOW I wouldn't have thought to pair leggings with this type of shoe, but I'm into it.

4. Stirrup Leggings + Cropped Jacket + Pointed Shoes

Style Notes: Going monochromatic is always going to look sleek, so of course Hannah Lewis' look gets full marks from me. The cropped jacket worn with long leather gloves is what takes this outfit into fashion editor territory.

Shop the Look:

VINCE Cropped Cotton-Blend Jacket £345 SHOP NOW Bye big coats, I'm ready for all the cropped jackets.

SPANX Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings £98 SHOP NOW The easiest way to tap into the balletcore trend that's set to be big news this season.

COS Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes £135 SHOP NOW All about that square toe to keep the '80s vibe.

& Other Stories Long Leather Gloves £87 SHOP NOW Even if it's warm enough not to wear gloves, add them to complete the vibe.

5. Coloured Leggings + Scarf Jacket + Trainers

Style Notes: Tegan's outfit is proof that trainers worn with leggings can still look very polished. Khaki and cream look instantly expensive and the sporty kicks just go well with the whole aesthetic.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Jacket Harvest £810 SHOP NOW So good for the inbetweeny weather days.

Adanola Ultimate Leggings Olive Green £41 SHOP NOW Get these in 17 different colours, sizes XXS-XXXL and regular or tall lengths.

NIKE V2k Run Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW You can still look elegant in sporty trainers.