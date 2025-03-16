I Don't Usually Wear Leggings, But These 5 Simple Outfits Prove They Can Actually Look So Elegant

This is the first time in five years that I've joined a gym, and actually gone consistently—yay to me. And what I soon realised is how important finding the right leggings is, because we all know a good day can't be had in bad clothes, right? So after testing out pairs by Adanola, Alo and Lululemon, to name a few, it seems as though I've now gone from never wearing leggings, to being in them four times a week. And what I like best about the pairs from the brands I've mentioned above, is that they're all fuss-free and minimal, meaning I could actually get away with wearing them to work before a workout. Yes, that's right, I'm talking about wearing leggings for any sort of activity outside of the gym.

The thing is, though, I've never worn leggings as part of my everyday uniform, so I needed some inspiration on how to make them look less gym-goer and more cool-girl. Luckily, some of my favourite women on Instagram have been wearing the most elegant leggings outfits recently and I'm now 100% going to be copying them. Whether it's wearing a classic black pair with a rugby shirt or adding a cropped jacket and pointed-toe heels to a stirrup style, here are 5 elegant legging outfits I have bookmarked, and suggest you save too.

Elegant Leggings Outfits to Try:

1. Leggings + Polo Shirt + Ballet Flats

Marilyn wearing leggings

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: The headband, the socks, the ballet pumps...I'm obsessed with this whole preppy vibe. Quite literally a top-to-toe look to copy, I'm all for rugby shirts teamed with leggings when it looks this put together.

Shop the Look:

Jeanni Top | Java Polo Stripe
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Jeanni Top Java Polo Stripe

This comes in so many colours.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Choose from four lengths depending on your height.

Cotton Chevron Socks
Arket
Cotton Chevron Socks

Because it's all about the socks and ballet flats.

Dune , Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Dune
Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I want these in all three colours to be honest.

2. Leggings + Roll Neck + Loafers

Adenorah wearing leggings

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: This gives me Princess Diana vibes and I'm so into it. Pairing leggings with a roll neck, loafers and '90s-style accessories gives the humble wardrobe classic a retro feel. And the 'just in case' sweater around the waist ties the whole look together, quite literally!

Shop the Look:

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

I'll be keeping my knits out for longer after seeing this look.

Cotton-Blend Leggings
H&M
Cotton-Blend Leggings

H&M has so many affordable pairs to pick from.

Leather Loafers
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers

I love that these also come in half sizes.

Jimmy Fairly, The Elvie
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie

The sunglasses shape of the season.

3. Leggings + Cardigan + Oversized Coat

Lydia wearing leggings

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: Styling a cardigan on its own as a top is an easy way to transfer the cosy knit into the warmer months. I really like how Lydia has opted for an oversized style to go with classic black leggings and also added elegant block heels to give this an even more polished feel.

Shop the Look:

100% Wool Oversize Cardigan
ZARA
100% Wool Oversize Cardigan

I prefer a longer style cardigan to cover the crotch area.

+ Net Sustain Cork Stretch-Jersey Leggings
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Cork Stretch-Jersey Leggings

A fashion person's favourite for good reason.

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Weekday
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

I have this in black and it's such a nice shape.

Elin Leather Black
Flattered
Elin Leather Black

I wouldn't have thought to pair leggings with this type of shoe, but I'm into it.

4. Stirrup Leggings + Cropped Jacket + Pointed Shoes

Hannah wearing leggings

(Image credit: @hannah.lewis)

Style Notes: Going monochromatic is always going to look sleek, so of course Hannah Lewis' look gets full marks from me. The cropped jacket worn with long leather gloves is what takes this outfit into fashion editor territory.

Shop the Look:

Cropped Cotton-Blend Jacket
VINCE
Cropped Cotton-Blend Jacket

Bye big coats, I'm ready for all the cropped jackets.

Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings
SPANX
Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings

The easiest way to tap into the balletcore trend that's set to be big news this season.

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
COS
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes

All about that square toe to keep the '80s vibe.

Long Leather Gloves
& Other Stories
Long Leather Gloves

Even if it's warm enough not to wear gloves, add them to complete the vibe.

5. Coloured Leggings + Scarf Jacket + Trainers

Tegan wearing leggings

(Image credit: @byteganfrances)

Style Notes: Tegan's outfit is proof that trainers worn with leggings can still look very polished. Khaki and cream look instantly expensive and the sporty kicks just go well with the whole aesthetic.

Shop the Look:

Embroidered Scarf Jacket Harvest
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Harvest

So good for the inbetweeny weather days.

Adanola, Ultimate Leggings Olive Green
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings Olive Green

Get these in 17 different colours, sizes XXS-XXXL and regular or tall lengths.

V2k Run Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NIKE
V2k Run Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

You can still look elegant in sporty trainers.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Sunglasses
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Sunglasses

Love this shape.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

