The Buzzy European Hotel Openings of 2026 and What to Pack for Each

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
From snow-dusted peaks to sun-soaked shores, 2026 is shaping up as a year of fresh energy in the world of luxury travel. Across Europe, a wave of carefully curated openings is redefining how we experience hotels, where history, design, and local character converge. In the Alps, intimate boutique stays and art-filled retreats are transforming traditional mountain lodges into immersive destinations. Meanwhile, Venice is awakening with heritage-led restorations that pair timeless grandeur with contemporary finesse. And along the quieter stretches of Southern France, discreet hotels and private-island resorts reveal a different side of the French Riviera.
At the same time, luxury train journeys are emerging as the ultimate form of slow travel, turning the act of getting there into an experience in itself. Below, the buzzy European hotel openings I’m most excited about and what to pack for each.
The Artful Alps
This winter, the Alps are welcoming a smart new crop of hotels that feel as much about culture and character as they are about snow, signaling a shift toward more intimate, design-driven mountain stays. While major global hotel groups continue to expand across the region, it’s the art-filled boutique openings that feel the most exciting. In Switzerland’s Engadin Valley, Chesa Marchetta reopens in Sils Maria as a deeply personal project by Hauser & Wirth, transforming a historic village inn into a 13-room hotel and restaurant where Alpine tradition meets a quietly impressive art collection. Over in Megève, Hôtel Saint-Georges opens with storybook interiors by Luke Edward Hall, layering rich colors, hand-painted details, and antiques into a playful yet polished take on classic Alpine glamour, right in the heart of one of the French Alps’ most storied resorts. And in Northern Italy, Castel Badia brings a thousand-year-old Benedictine monastery back to life in the Dolomites, reimagined as a serene boutique hideaway where ancient stone walls, contemporary design, and sweeping mountain views converge just in time for the Winter Olympics.
For the Alps, think cozy, chic, and a little indulgent. Pack plush shearling accessories, chunky knits, and sturdy snow boots… plus Uggs for après-ski ease. Layers are key, but don’t forget a touch of glamour: a festive Olympia Le Tan clutch is the perfect finishing accent to elevate even the coziest mountain look.
While Belmond continues to expand its hotel portfolio with headline openings like Villa San Michele, a Belmond Hotel in Florence, which is reopening April 2026 after a meticulous 18-month renovation led by Florentine architect and interior designer Luigi Fragola, the brand’s most exciting developments this year are unfolding at a slower pace, with a renewed investment in luxury sleeper trains that place the journey itself at the heart of the experience. Doubling down on the renaissance of sleeper trains, Belmond is reaffirming its commitment to immersive rail journeys with the long-awaited launch of The Britannic Explorer, a Belmond Train, United Kingdom, a three-night experience conceived as an ode to British heritage and refined travel, tracing routes through Cornwall, the Lake District, and the history-rich heart of Wales. Interiors are by London studio Albion Nord in collaboration with artists Luke Edward Hall, Mel Campion, and Olly Fathers, while the culinary program is guided by multi-Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan and executed by executive chef Sven-Hanson Britt, spotlighting seasonal British produce through a rigorously sustainable lens. Adding to the momentum, in May 2026, the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will make history with its first-ever journey from Paris to the Amalfi Coast, culminating in a two-night stay at Caruso, a Belmond Hotel.
Luxury train travel, especially aboard a Belmond train, calls for relaxed elegance. For dinner and moving through the carriages, aim for polished but comfortable: A good trouser, a silk blouse, and a chic mule strike exactly the right note. Don’t forget a great pair of pajamas and Charvet slippers for when the evenings wind down. (This is not the moment for old tees!)
440me
Essential Flare Pant
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Hangisi Crystal-Embellished Satin Slippers
THE ROW
Luka Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Charvet
Suede Slippers
Venice Gets a Glow-Up
After years defined more by preservation than progress, Venice is entering a rare moment of renewal. A wave of thoughtful, heritage-led hotel openings is breathing new life into centuries-old palazzi—each project focused less on reinvention and more on refinement, restoring architectural icons while reasserting the city’s place at the very top of the global luxury landscape. Leading the charge is Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli, the brand's second hotel in Italy, opening April 2026. All eyes are on Venice for the debut of this exquisitely restored 15th-century palazzo, reimagined by designer Aline Asmar d’Amman with cinematic flair and deep respect for its historic bones.
That same month, Airelles Palladio, Venezia, marks the French luxury group’s first address outside France, bringing its signature maison-style hospitality to the serene island of Giudecca. Overlooking the canal with cinematic views of St. Mark’s Basilica and the Doge’s Palace, the hotel occupies a trio of historic buildings centered around the Palladio, a late-16th-century masterpiece by Andrea Palladio. The complex, along with the lovingly restored Santa Maria della Presentazione church, enters a new chapter with 45 rooms and suites, elevated dining and bars, a large Airelles Spa, pools, gardens, and exclusive access to the church.
And the revival doesn’t stop there. Set to reopen mid-2026, Danieli, a Four Seasons Hotel, Venice, will usher one of the city’s most storied addresses into a new era. (Some may have noticed its callout in the new season of Emily in Paris.) Anchored on the Grand Canal steps from Piazza San Marco, the landmark hotel, spanning the 14th-century Palazzo Dandolo and neighboring palazzi, will be carefully restored under the direction of designer Pierre-Yves Rochon. The result promises a thoughtful balance of Venetian grandeur and modern polish, pairing historic architecture and lagoon views with Four Seasons’ quietly impeccable service in the heart of Venice.
In Venice, dressing leans a touch romantic and a little decadent. Anchor your look with an A-line skirt paired with black boots for navigating bridges and calli. Then add a cropped velvet jacket for a subtle nod to Mariano Fortuny. Keep the mood lush with a velvet hair bow and a velvet or silk pouch. You’ll capture that old-world glamour perfect for evenings that blur into candlelit aperitivo and late-night strolls along the canals.