If You Hate Trends, These 30 Gap, H&M, and Zara Items Are for You

Add these wardrobe MVPs to your rotation stat.

Kristen Nichols in a leather jacket, jeans, and ballet flats.
(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)
Trends are the secret sauce that keeps our style fresh and fun. But any fashion person knows timeless basics are the backbone of every well-rounded wardrobe. Think straight-leg jeans that fit like a glove, as well as tried-and-true crisp white button-ups and oversize tees. Where does one shop for said closet essentials, you ask? We’d suggest heading over to Gap, H&M, and Zara, where you'll find every silhouette imaginable.

Best of all, each industry-favorite retailer is a treasure trove of seasonal must-have pieces that don’t break the bank. Of course, these sites are constantly launching new products, which can make things a bit overwhelming. So to cut through the noise, we combed through the pages to find 30 items worth adding to your virtual shopping carts below. (No need to thank us—it’s our job, after all.) With 2026 right around the corner, there's no better time for a closet refresh.

The Best Zara Items

The Best Gap Items