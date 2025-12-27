If You Hate Trends, These 30 Gap, H&M, and Zara Items Are for You

Trends are the secret sauce that keeps our style fresh and fun. But any fashion person knows timeless basics are the backbone of every well-rounded wardrobe. Think straight-leg jeans that fit like a glove, as well as tried-and-true crisp white button-ups and oversize tees. Where does one shop for said closet essentials, you ask? We’d suggest heading over to Gap, H&M, and Zara, where you'll find every silhouette imaginable.
Best of all, each industry-favorite retailer is a treasure trove of seasonal must-have pieces that don’t break the bank. Of course, these sites are constantly launching new products, which can make things a bit overwhelming. So to cut through the noise, we combed through the pages to find 30 items worth adding to your virtual shopping carts below. (No need to thank us—it’s our job, after all.) With 2026 right around the corner, there's no better time for a closet refresh.
The Best Zara Items
You'll reach for this cozy cardigan at least once a week.
Combat the cold in this soft hoodie coat.
Everyone needs a pair of luxe leather loafers in their shoe collection.
Zara
Straight High Waist Crossed Waist Jeans
The crossed waistband on these jeans provides the perfect amount of intrigue.
Zara
Basic Plain Knit Sweater
A long-sleeve turtleneck is a must for winter layering.
Slip into this satin midi skirt for upcoming holiday soirées.
Edgy and elevated in equal measure, this roomy bag will house all your everyday essentials.
Fact: A belt makes every dress 10 times chicer.
Zara
Pinstripe Wool Blend Blazer
Give your black blazer the day off in favor of this pinstriped style.
Zara
Basic Straight-Leg Plush Pants
Who doesn't love comfy drawstring pants?
The Best Gap Items
Gap
100% Cotton Oversized Sweater
Dabble in the butter-yellow craze by way of this oversize sweater.
A blanket scarf is a game changer in cold weather.
Gap
Mid Rise Easy Baggy Pants
These light brown trousers will pair with neutrals and bright shades alike.
Gap
Recycled Sherpa & Vegan Leather-Trim Jacket
Sherpa + leather = instant add-to-cart.
Gap
Organic Cotton Straight-Hem Crop Shirt
We can't believe the price of this cropped button-up.
Gap
Oversized Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress
Don't underestimate the power of a good sweaterdress.
Gap
Kitten Heel Pointy Knee High Boots
Haven't heard? Suede boots are having a major moment this fall.
'Tis the season to be decked out in sequins.
Gap
Denim Cinch-Seam Shirt
No one does denim tops quite like Gap.